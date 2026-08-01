Tested: 2026 Volvo XC40 Is Perfectly Adequate, But Is That Enough?

The definition of average

But nobody would seriously decide whether to buy the XC40 based on its merits at a racetrack. After all, vehicles in this segment shine if they can deliver on the promise of luxury and refinement made by the badge on the hood. With this criterion as my North Star, I can confidently say that the XC40's execution is totally average.

First, the positives. I'm 6-foot-4, so you can trust me when I say that the XC40 is spacious in both rows — more so than most vehicles in this class. The boxy shape affords large windows that give the driver a clear view out. I was also impressed by the XC40's cabin materials. All the soft-touch plastics, leathers and open-pore wood could have come from the larger, more expensive Volvo XC60. The carpet in the door felt a little cheap, but it's functional in that it keeps items from rolling around and making noise. There are clever touches here that make the XC40 feel like it wasn't designed to fit a price tag. Unfortunately, this ethos isn't applied to every aspect of the car.

My biggest nits to pick are powertrain-related. First, the engine has an almost diesel-like chatter that is omnipresent at idle and while accelerating. It feels agricultural and unrefined, and there's not enough sound deadening. You hear it all the time.

The second issue is with the climate control system. In 2023, Volvo added a mild hybrid system to the powertrain; in doing so, they removed the ability to defeat the automatic engine stop-start system. This isn't a problem if the electric motor is powerful enough to keep the air conditioning pumping cold air. The XC40's is not.

During my weeklong tenure behind the wheel, Los Angeles was in the midst of a typical summer heatwave, but it was humid. You could taste the air. Anybody who knows the local climate would agree this is unusual — I have to imagine there's a Californians sketch where a character says, "Yeah, but it's a dry heat." As soon as the XC40 came to a stop, the engine kicked off and the in-cabin temps and air density started to rise. The seats don't breathe well either, so things get swampy quickly.