Much to my chagrin, the Volvo V90 Cross Country was discontinued late last year, so very, very few of them will make it to the States in 2026. I've loved every single one I've driven even if they weren't objectively perfect. But when a 2026 model showed up on our road test list, I jumped at the chance for one last go-around. Does it still hold up now that it's got one and three-quarter feet in the grave?

Because the V90 Cross Country wasn't a hot seller, you'd think the masses stayed away because it wasn't really any good. But in truth, American car buyers have basically deluded themselves into believing that an SUV is the only way to achieve "practicality." They give up good exterior design, space efficiency, ease of use, and something that's parkable in tight spots without issue all because of a bi-annual ski trip.

The only Swede you need

A hot seller is exactly what the V90 Cross Country should have been. It neatly blends the practicality and aesthetics of a wagon with the increased ride height and more commanding driving position of a smaller SUV. It is, in theory, the perfect car for the American market. And yet, it's gone with not so much as a sniff at a potential replacement.