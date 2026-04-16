- What is it: The Volvo V90 Cross Country is a true do-it-all wagon.
- Why it matters: It's proof that SUVs are simply the wrong way to think about utility cars.
- The bottom line: Volvo discontinued the V90 CC, and I'm very sad about it.
2026 Volvo V90 Cross Country Tested: Proof SUVs Are a Waste
But Volvo killed the best car it makes, and it’s all our fault
Much to my chagrin, the Volvo V90 Cross Country was discontinued late last year, so very, very few of them will make it to the States in 2026. I've loved every single one I've driven even if they weren't objectively perfect. But when a 2026 model showed up on our road test list, I jumped at the chance for one last go-around. Does it still hold up now that it's got one and three-quarter feet in the grave?
Because the V90 Cross Country wasn't a hot seller, you'd think the masses stayed away because it wasn't really any good. But in truth, American car buyers have basically deluded themselves into believing that an SUV is the only way to achieve "practicality." They give up good exterior design, space efficiency, ease of use, and something that's parkable in tight spots without issue all because of a bi-annual ski trip.
The only Swede you need
A hot seller is exactly what the V90 Cross Country should have been. It neatly blends the practicality and aesthetics of a wagon with the increased ride height and more commanding driving position of a smaller SUV. It is, in theory, the perfect car for the American market. And yet, it's gone with not so much as a sniff at a potential replacement.
What's worse is the V90 CC doesn't even have to be as good as it is, or rather, was. It was so clearly Volvo's best product for the last half-decade. Its handsome exterior styling (yes, it is better-looking than the Audi A6 Allroad and Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain) is matched perfectly to its interior.
Sculpted wood trim adorns the dash and the upper part of the doors, the leather for every seat is wonderfully supple and the front chairs are super supportive — not to mention seriously adjustable. Even the backlit shifter, crafted by Orrefors in Sweden and dubbed "the crystal eye," is that little bit of craftsmanship you won't always notice but deeply appreciate when you do.
If there are complaints inside, they're limited to the center of this cabin. Parts of the center console and the screen are surrounded by glossy, piano black plastic. It looks nasty, catches fingerprints constantly, and feels totally out of place in a cabin as artfully crafted as this.
Then there's the screen itself. It's a touch too slow, houses the climate controls (which I have and always will hate) in lieu of real knobs and buttons, and its portrait orientation feels decidedly last-gen in 2026. Volvo has promised to regularly update the screen's software, but there's only so much it can do to modernize its aging system.
2026 Volvo V90 Cross Country
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|295 hp
|Torque
|310 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|0-60 mph
|6 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.3 seconds @ 96.9 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|123 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.86 g
|Weight
|4,306 pounds
|As-tested price
|$75,605
Wagons can, in fact, be better than SUVs
The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is not the most refined engine in this class (because the German rivals equip their lifted wagons with six-cylinders). That said, it is a major upgrade thanks to the addition of a mild hybrid system. It revs out freely, there's no driveline shunt thumping you in the back of the head when you pull away from stops, and it doesn't sound as nasty as many other overstressed turbo-fours. The biggest problem with this powertrain is you can't disable the auto stop-start function at all, and on hot days you do not want your A/C disappearing on you.
But, really, that's it. When you're not looking at the center stack, this car is sublime. The optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system gives crisp highs and deep bass without muddling either, and the center-mounted tweeter on the dashboard is a neat touch. The view out is commanding thanks to a huge windshield, and there is a ton of glass that makes the cabin feel light and airy.
You and your passengers will also notice how neatly the V90 CC deals with road imperfections, too. The now long-dead V90 was hard-riding and too low-slung, but the Cross Country version with its adaptive suspension keeps both bumps and body motion well in check. It won't corner flat like a sports car, but it does a much better job of controlling its mass than most SUVs on the market without resorting to way-too-stiff suspension.
But SUVs offer more space for all your stuff, right? Well, not really. The V90 Cross Country offers 25.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear bench up and 69 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear bench down. The BMW X5, despite being nearly 10 inches taller, has 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 72 cubes with them down.
The two cars are nearly identical in overall length, so longer items will fit in both just fine. Do you really need an SUV when all you're getting is enough space for one, maybe two, extra backpacks? Somehow I doubt it. So what we're left with is something that's just as spacious, nicer to drive, easier to park, and nicer inside than almost every luxury SUV on sale south of $100,000.
The V90 Cross Country laughs in the face of the idea that SUVs are the only way to be ready for anything. It remains charming, spacious, lush, and capable all at the same time without simply resorting to being massive. The wagon is the antidote to the SUV craze, and the V90 CC was a best of both worlds that we've let slide right through our fingertips. What a shame that is.