The 2026 Volvo EX90 Big Gets Charging Upgrade, Is Now 800-Volt

Volvo just announced a huge update to the 2026 EX90, the brand's fully electric three-row SUV, just one model year into the car's life. The big news is that all EX90s will now all come with an 800-volt electric architecture, which enables faster charging. But there are upgrades that owners of current EX90s are eligible for, too.

Thanks to the upgrade to an 800-volt setup from a 400-volt setup, Volvo says the EX90 will now be able to add 155 miles in just 10 minutes (in ideal conditions). The new architecture also delivers more power, which Volvo says results in quicker acceleration. In our testing, the 2025 EX 90 did the sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds — already pretty brisk for a three-ton EV.