- The Volvo EX90 electric SUV gets a big update for 2026.
- A new processor and an entirely new electric architecture are among the changes.
- Owners of 2025 EX90s are eligible for some of the updates.
The 2026 Volvo EX90 Big Gets Charging Upgrade, Is Now 800-Volt
There's also an upgraded processor that your older EX90 can get, too
Volvo just announced a huge update to the 2026 EX90, the brand's fully electric three-row SUV, just one model year into the car's life. The big news is that all EX90s will now all come with an 800-volt electric architecture, which enables faster charging. But there are upgrades that owners of current EX90s are eligible for, too.
Thanks to the upgrade to an 800-volt setup from a 400-volt setup, Volvo says the EX90 will now be able to add 155 miles in just 10 minutes (in ideal conditions). The new architecture also delivers more power, which Volvo says results in quicker acceleration. In our testing, the 2025 EX 90 did the sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds — already pretty brisk for a three-ton EV.
Other updates for the EX90 include a new Nvidia-supplied processor, which Volvo says gives the car "the ability to push safety and performance even further through data, software and AI" without saying exactly what it will impact. The good news for current EX90 owners is that 2025 models are eligible for a one-time upgrade to the new processor through a visit to their Volvo dealer.
The 2026 EX90 also gets emergency stop assist, which will safely pull the car to a stop if a driver fails to respond to warnings to put hands on the wheel while using Volvo's Pilot Assist feature. New EX90s also get expanded automatic emergency steering assist in darker conditions and Park Pilot Assist, which will help with parallel parking maneuvers.