- The Volvo EX30's new lower-cost Single Motor version is here.
- It's down on power compared to the Dual Motor, but you won't notice in the real world.
- Pricing starts at $40,245 including destination, making it more expensive than many competitors.
2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor First Drive Review: Once Again, Less Is More
The lower-cost Single Motor is Volvo's best EX30 yet — even if it's expensive
— Camarillo, California
Following delays due to production issues, market uncertainty and, you know, those pesky tariffs, the Volvo EX30 Single Motor is finally here. It's not the $35,000 EV Volvo initially promised — nor is it the $36,245 EV Volvo subsequently announced — but it's still a neat little electric runabout, chock full of cutesy-cute personality. It's just, well, expensive.
Single Motor vs. Dual Motor: What are the differences?
The EX30 Single Motor relies on one electric drive unit mounted on the rear axle, pushing out 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. That's quite a decrease from the Dual Motor's 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, but in normal everyday driving, the difference isn't so stark.
Yes, the EX30 Dual Motor might be as quick as a Porsche 911, but that's only under full acceleration when the front motor is activated. So unless you're driving the Dual Motor in its Performance all-wheel-drive mode, it's relying solely on the rear motor for motivation.
Volvo quotes a 5.1-second 0-to-60-mph time for the EX30 Single Motor, compared to 3.4 seconds for the Dual Motor, but I swear, the disparity doesn't seem that large. To wit: While accelerating onto the 101 freeway near Camarillo, California, I floored the EX30 Single Motor and it blasted ahead with the same slam-me-in-the-seat experience I remember from the Dual Motor. I legitimately thought Volvo's event team had sent me out in a Dual Motor car by mistake. I asked another journalist at the drive program if his butt-dyno registered the same holy-smokes quickness, and he agreed. You've gotta love instant electric torque.
Because the EX30 Single Motor is down one drive unit compared to the Dual Motor, it's 238 pounds lighter overall. That makes it slightly more nimble while cornering, and the Single Motor has the same quick, darty reflexes I enjoy in the AWD car. The ride quality is also just as good, and the strong regenerative braking option means you can one-pedal-drive all day, every day, with the car slowing itself through energy recuperation. There are even high and low settings now. Don't like brake regen? Just turn it off.
The EX30 Single Motor uses the same 69-kWh battery pack as the Dual Motor. The EPA quotes an estimated range of 261 miles for the Single Motor, which isn't a huge increase over the Dual Motor's 253 miles. When we ran a Dual Motor on the Edmunds EV Range Test, we observed 256 miles of real-world range. Maybe the Single Motor will beat its 261-mile spec by a larger margin. Rival EVs in this space segment have no trouble hitting 300 miles, after all.
Nifty interior, but the iffy tech remains
There aren't any differences between the Single Motor and Dual Motor models in terms of interior equipment. You can still pick from a number of neat upholstery colors, and the blend of Nordico faux suede and wool fabric remains a highlight of the cabin.
Of course, this also means the EX30 Single Motor is prone to the same annoyances. The glass roof isn't tinted dark enough to keep you and your passengers from frying on a sunny day. Plus, everything — and I mean everything — is buried in the center touchscreen, and if you dare take your eyes off the road for more than 2 seconds to fiddle through the menus and try to change a setting, the EX30 will yell at you for being distracted. Apple CarPlay connects wirelessly in theory, but every EX30 I drive can't seem to keep a reliable connection, nor will it actually let me respond to a text message about 50% of the time.
Volvo says more over-the-air tech updates are coming in time based on customer feedback. Fingers crossed that the Google-backed software continues to improve. At least it isn't as bad as it used to be.
The full EX30 lineup is here
In addition to the Single Motor, the tiny-tough Cross Country joins the EX30 lineup for 2026. Where does the Dual Motor fit into the expanded EX30 range? Honestly, it's kind of irrelevant. The Single Motor has enough punch and personality to give you the same plucky experience as the Dual Motor, but for less money and with more range. And if you do want the performance of the Dual Motor, why not go for the Cross Country? The lifted off-road-y version both rides better and looks cooler than the standard EX30 Dual Motor.
Is the EX30 a good value?
The 2026 EX30 Single Motor Plus starts at $40,245 including destination. The Ultra — which adds things like a 360-degree camera system, parking assist and forces you to get the Dual Motor powertrain — costs an extra $7,700. You can get a Dual Motor Plus; it's a $6,000 upcharge compared to the Single Motor Plus. The Cross Country, which comes fully loaded, is $49,445.
The EX30's biggest problem is that it competes with a lot of other compelling low-cost EVs. The new Nissan Leaf isn't as nice inside, but it's significantly cheaper and we observed more than 300 miles of range. Ditto the Chevy Equinox EV; it's super affordable. Even more compelling is the larger, longer-range, faster-charging Hyundai Ioniq 5, which just got a massive price cut. There's a cheaper version of the Tesla Model Y, too, though it's kind of a dumpy thing.
None of this makes the EX30 a bad car; it's just not exactly a great value. So if you do find yourself lusting after Volvo's lil' electric cutie, the least expensive Single Motor is definitely the way to go.