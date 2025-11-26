Single Motor vs. Dual Motor: What are the differences?

The EX30 Single Motor relies on one electric drive unit mounted on the rear axle, pushing out 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. That's quite a decrease from the Dual Motor's 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, but in normal everyday driving, the difference isn't so stark.

Yes, the EX30 Dual Motor might be as quick as a Porsche 911, but that's only under full acceleration when the front motor is activated. So unless you're driving the Dual Motor in its Performance all-wheel-drive mode, it's relying solely on the rear motor for motivation.

Volvo quotes a 5.1-second 0-to-60-mph time for the EX30 Single Motor, compared to 3.4 seconds for the Dual Motor, but I swear, the disparity doesn't seem that large. To wit: While accelerating onto the 101 freeway near Camarillo, California, I floored the EX30 Single Motor and it blasted ahead with the same slam-me-in-the-seat experience I remember from the Dual Motor. I legitimately thought Volvo's event team had sent me out in a Dual Motor car by mistake. I asked another journalist at the drive program if his butt-dyno registered the same holy-smokes quickness, and he agreed. You've gotta love instant electric torque.