The 2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range beat its EPA numbers in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 279 miles on a full charge versus an official 261-mile estimate. It also returned 26.1 kWh/100 miles in observed efficiency, improving on the EPA's 29 kWh/100 miles figure by 11%, making it the most efficient version of the electric crossover from Sweden.

This result gives the single-motor EX30 a meaningful advantage over the dual-motor version Edmunds previously tested. The all-wheel-drive EX30 Twin Motor Performance covered 256 miles in our test, just 3 miles above its 253-mile EPA estimate, using roughly 29 kWh/100 miles in observed consumption. Since both versions use the same 69-kWh battery pack, the single-motor car's 23-mile gain and better efficiency make it the more sensible option if range is your top priority. That case gets even stronger when you consider the Twin Motor is a $6,000 upcharge on the Plus trim.