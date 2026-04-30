- What it is: The single-motor Volvo EX30 swaps power for range, which might better suit shoppers' needs.
- Why it matters: This is the most efficient version of the EX30, and it beats its EPA estimate by 6.7%.
- Edmunds says: Volvo plans to discontinue the model in the U.S. after 2026, so this is your last chance to get one.
2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Goes 279 Miles on a Single Charge
The rear-wheel-drive EX30 delivers a clear range advantage over the dual-motor version
The 2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range beat its EPA numbers in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 279 miles on a full charge versus an official 261-mile estimate. It also returned 26.1 kWh/100 miles in observed efficiency, improving on the EPA's 29 kWh/100 miles figure by 11%, making it the most efficient version of the electric crossover from Sweden.
This result gives the single-motor EX30 a meaningful advantage over the dual-motor version Edmunds previously tested. The all-wheel-drive EX30 Twin Motor Performance covered 256 miles in our test, just 3 miles above its 253-mile EPA estimate, using roughly 29 kWh/100 miles in observed consumption. Since both versions use the same 69-kWh battery pack, the single-motor car's 23-mile gain and better efficiency make it the more sensible option if range is your top priority. That case gets even stronger when you consider the Twin Motor is a $6,000 upcharge on the Plus trim.
There is a catch, however. Volvo has already confirmed that the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country will leave the U.S. market after the 2026 model year. The company has linked that decision largely to the shifting tariff situation, which also kept the EX30 from fully delivering on its original promise as a low-cost entry point into the Volvo brand. The EX30 will continue to be sold in other markets, including Canada and Mexico.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the single-motor Volvo EX30 stack up?
In the broader Edmunds leaderboard, 279 miles is a solid result, but it is not a class-leading one. It beats smaller EVs such as the Hyundai Kona Electric Limited, but lands just behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited Dual Motor at 282 miles. Bigger value-focused EVs such as the Nissan Leaf Platinum+ and Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT stretch much farther at 310 miles and 356 miles, respectively, though those models use larger batteries. Simply put, the EX30 Single Motor offers better real-world range than its size might suggest, but it still falls short of the long-distance utility that American buyers so often see as mandatory when considering an EV.
For its final model year on the U.S. market, the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range starts at $40,345 and pairs a 69-kWh battery with a single rear-mounted motor making 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque. Charging is fairly competitive for the class, with Volvo quoting an eight-hour Level 2 charge from 10% to 90% and a 10%-80% DC fast-charge time of 28 minutes.