- The Tiguan's optional high-output engine makes 268 horsepower.
- The new infotainment system irons out past wrinkles.
- Massaging seats in a small SUV — heck yeah.
2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo First Drive Review: Power Alone Won’t Take the Crown
The VW Tiguan gets more power and refinement, but can it beat the segment's best?
— Ann Arbor, Michigan
The Volkswagen Tiguan is more powerful than it's ever been, and that's especially true with the addition of a new SEL R-Line Turbo variant. In addition to a robust engine, the SEL R-Line Turbo also comes with more standard and optional features. However, it will take more than that to dethrone the king and queen of the small SUV segment: the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V.
Enhancing the Tiguan
Volkswagen's third-generation Tiguan comes with new slim LED headlights with adaptive front lighting, with a full light bar and backlit VW logo for the Turbo model. It has a taller nose than the outgoing model and a half-inch-wider body for a more planted-looking stance. The SEL R-Line Turbo also features an available black roof paired with black mirror caps. Those Turbo models also come with VW logo projection puddle lights and a connected LED taillight bar.
Volkswagen upped its interior game with the Tiguan Turbo thanks to two-tone seat colors, perforated Varenna leather and matte-finish walnut trim that almost gives the cabin a Swedish vibe. Turbo models get fully powered front seats with heating and cooling, plus a new 10-chamber pneumatic pressure point massage function that is excellent for back pain — and something you won't find in a Honda or Toyota. The spacious rear seats include plenty of legroom, even with a 6-foot-tall driver or passenger up front, and the two outboard seats are heated.
Of course, none of this comes cheap. My Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo test car rings in at $44,560. Meanwhile, the most expensive RAV4 Hybrid Limited and CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid come in around $41K and $42K, respectively.
Turbo gets more tech
VW's 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster is standard. And while other Tiguans come with a 12.9-inch center infotainment display with embedded navigation, Turbo models get a 15-inch screen. "Speech with AI," Volkswagen's generative AI-enabled voice assistant, is available through a subscription, while wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration and four USB-C ports are standard.
VW's infotainment system has now been refined into something very easy to use. Where the previous system felt slower than its competition, this one feels crisp and colorful and utilitarian with bright icons in different colors, making them easy to spot quickly while driving. The Tiguan unfortunately has volume and climate sliders on the lower portion of the screen, but the SUV at least has redundant controls on the perforated R-Line steering wheel.
There's also a dial on the center console that controls audio volume, but when pressed, it switches between drive modes. On the Tiguan Turbo, it also changes the "atmosphere" when swiped, varying the ambient lighting and audio settings with five themes: Lounge, Joy, Nature, Energetic and Minimal.
Other standard features on the SEL R-Line Turbo are a power liftgate with a hands-free kick-to-open function, as well as power-folding mirrors with position memory.
Does more power really help?
The keystone here is a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 268 horsepower and a robust 258 lb-ft of torque. All Tiguans come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the Turbo adds paddle shifters on the steering wheel. As expected, the Tiguan Turbo feels brisk when accelerating from a stoplight, but slower-speed kickdowns — say, when you're trying to execute a pass — could be quicker. Using the paddle shifters to downshift only improves the response a little bit. The Tiguan Turbo also has larger brakes borrowed from the Golf GTI hot hatch, but they feel far less solid while stopping this significantly heavier SUV.
With the more powerful turbo engine, the Tiguan saunters across the border into fun-to-drive territory. Its reactions aren't as quick as something purposefully sporty, but for a small SUV, it strikes a good balance between comfort and handling.
Still, the Tiguan has a long way to go to usurp the throne that Toyota and Honda have held for decades. The Toyota RAV4's combination of looks, powertrain options and price make it hard to pass up, while the Honda CR-V offers a ton of utility with the most interior and cargo space. On the other hand, many vehicle purchases are decided on looks and emotion; the Tiguan has never been sportier and never looked better.