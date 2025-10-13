Enhancing the Tiguan

Volkswagen's third-generation Tiguan comes with new slim LED headlights with adaptive front lighting, with a full light bar and backlit VW logo for the Turbo model. It has a taller nose than the outgoing model and a half-inch-wider body for a more planted-looking stance. The SEL R-Line Turbo also features an available black roof paired with black mirror caps. Those Turbo models also come with VW logo projection puddle lights and a connected LED taillight bar.

Volkswagen upped its interior game with the Tiguan Turbo thanks to two-tone seat colors, perforated Varenna leather and matte-finish walnut trim that almost gives the cabin a Swedish vibe. Turbo models get fully powered front seats with heating and cooling, plus a new 10-chamber pneumatic pressure point massage function that is excellent for back pain — and something you won't find in a Honda or Toyota. The spacious rear seats include plenty of legroom, even with a 6-foot-tall driver or passenger up front, and the two outboard seats are heated.

Of course, none of this comes cheap. My Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo test car rings in at $44,560. Meanwhile, the most expensive RAV4 Hybrid Limited and CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid come in around $41K and $42K, respectively.