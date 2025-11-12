- All Tundra trims now come with a 32.2-gallon fuel tank and a trailer hitch.
2026 Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma, Land Cruiser & Tundra: Here's What's New
Some meaningful changes are on the way for Toyota's 2026 truck and off-roader lineups
It's almost time for the annual Toyotathon, and there are some meaningful changes to big T's truck and off-roader lineups for 2026. We already know what's coming for the Tundra, 4Runner, Sequoia and Land Cruiser, while info on the Tacoma lineup has yet to be released. Here's a detailed summary of what we know and what we expect in terms of updates to the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner and Land Cruiser.
2026 Toyota Tacoma
As mentioned, Toyota hasn't divulged what, if anything, is changing on the 2026 Tacoma midsize pickup. Since this fourth-generation Taco was introduced for the 2024 model year, Toyota has made only minor updates, and we expect that will be the case for 2026 as well.
The Tacoma is available with rear- or four-wheel drive, a choice of two powertrains — a turbocharged inline-four and a hybrid version using the same engine — and a long list of trim levels, from the basic SR to the loaded, overlanding-ready Trailhunter. The Tacoma is also the only pickup on the market that still offers a manual transmission, albeit only in certain configurations.
One thing Toyota has announced for the 2026 Tacoma is a TRD-exclusive paint color. Every year, Toyota picks a new, usually vibrant hue that it offers exclusively on TRD Pro models for a year. This time around, it's a fun bright blue called Wave Maker.
2026 Toyota Tundra
Toyota's biggest truck undergoes the most changes for 2026. All Tundras will now come standard with a 32.2-gallon fuel tank (a 22.5-gallon tank came on some configurations previously) as well as a trailer hitch with a four-/seven-pin connector. Double Cab trucks get vents at the rear of the center console to better heat or cool backseat passengers.
In off-roading land, the TRD Pro now offers a version of Toyota's Iso Dynamic seats. Those are the ones with built-in shock absorbers that are designed to smooth out lumps and bumps that the suspension doesn't handle. And the Tundra TRD Pro will be available in the same highlighter-esque Wave Maker hue as the others. The TRD Rally package is newly available with the Towing Tech package as well as a 3-inch TRD lift kit. Those opting for the TRD Off-Road package on either the Platinum or 1794 trim will now be able to spec powered running boards. And the SX package now comes with 20-inch wheels in place of the previous 18-inchers.
Some fancy Tundra trims get a little fancier in 2026. The range-topping Capstone gets an updated interior featuring textured leather seat trim in Shale, while the Limited switches from faux leather to the real stuff, available in black with white stitching or gray with black needlework.
2026 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner isn't changing much for 2026, this generation's second year on sale. Wave Maker will be available on TRD Pro models, and the stabilizer bar disconnect (which gives the front wheels greater articulation off-road) is now optional on the hybrid version of the Off-Road Premium model.
Other than that, things continue as they were for its introductory 2025 model year. That means a choice of either a 278-horsepower turbocharged i-Force inline-four or the 326-horsepower i-Force Max hybrid. Like the Tacoma, the 4Runner is available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and it offers a menu of seven trim levels.
2026 Toyota Sequoia
Toyota's biggest SUV, the Sequoia, gets upgrades similar to the Tundra. Capstone models get leather seats in Shale, and Limited trims move from faux to real leather seats (available in two colors), just like the truck.
Massaging seats are a new addition and are standard on the 1794, Platinum and Capstone trim levels. You don't have to spend all the money to get a new feature, though. A power-folding third row is now standard across the entire Sequoia range, a nice addition.
Just like the Toyotas mentioned above, TRD Pro models also get the very blue Wave Maker exclusive paint option. And because this is the biggest car on this list, it's going to be just that much louder.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser
The latest Land Cruiser, also entering its third year on the market, is unchanged for 2026. Sadly, since Toyota doesn't offer the LC in a TRD Pro trim, the Land Cruiser is the only one on this list that won't be available with Wave Maker paint. You'll have to invest in a wrap.