2026 Toyota Tacoma

As mentioned, Toyota hasn't divulged what, if anything, is changing on the 2026 Tacoma midsize pickup. Since this fourth-generation Taco was introduced for the 2024 model year, Toyota has made only minor updates, and we expect that will be the case for 2026 as well.

The Tacoma is available with rear- or four-wheel drive, a choice of two powertrains — a turbocharged inline-four and a hybrid version using the same engine — and a long list of trim levels, from the basic SR to the loaded, overlanding-ready Trailhunter. The Tacoma is also the only pickup on the market that still offers a manual transmission, albeit only in certain configurations.

One thing Toyota has announced for the 2026 Tacoma is a TRD-exclusive paint color. Every year, Toyota picks a new, usually vibrant hue that it offers exclusively on TRD Pro models for a year. This time around, it's a fun bright blue called Wave Maker.