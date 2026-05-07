The 2026 Toyota Tacoma brings with it a ton of different configurations and trim levels to choose from. With the availability of both a gutsy hybrid powertrain, a manual gearbox on select models, and several levels of off-road readiness, Toyota has ensured that the fourth-generation Tacoma can be tailored to meet a broad scope of buyer preferences.

Prices range from $34,190 for the low-frills SR to $66,395 for the rough and tumble TRD Pro, while the new $65,395 Trailhunter trim brings an overlanding vibe to its off-road tune. But regardless of which model you choose, the Tacoma benefits from a thorough redesign that debuted in 2024, an effort that brought much-needed modernization to Toyota’s venerable midsize truck.

Here's how the Tacoma pricing breaks down by trim. All prices include the $1,745 destination charge.