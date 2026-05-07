- 2026 Tacoma pricing starts at $34,190, including the destination charge.
- The most expensive 2026 Tacoma you can buy is almost double the starting price, at over $66,000.
- SR, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road models offer a manual gearbox, while many others offer a hybrid.
2026 Toyota Tacoma Pricing Guide
The new Tacoma comes in a dizzying array of trim levels with a $33K price difference between the entry-level work truck and the top-tier beast
The 2026 Toyota Tacoma brings with it a ton of different configurations and trim levels to choose from. With the availability of both a gutsy hybrid powertrain, a manual gearbox on select models, and several levels of off-road readiness, Toyota has ensured that the fourth-generation Tacoma can be tailored to meet a broad scope of buyer preferences.
Prices range from $34,190 for the low-frills SR to $66,395 for the rough and tumble TRD Pro, while the new $65,395 Trailhunter trim brings an overlanding vibe to its off-road tune. But regardless of which model you choose, the Tacoma benefits from a thorough redesign that debuted in 2024, an effort that brought much-needed modernization to Toyota’s venerable midsize truck.
Here's how the Tacoma pricing breaks down by trim. All prices include the $1,745 destination charge.
Tacoma SR: $34,190
As the least expensive Tacoma model on offer, the SR essentially plays the role of the no-nonsense work truck, but that doesn't mean it's bare bones. An 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard, and if you opt for the Double Cab configuration, you can choose between an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. Selecting the former also equates to a significant increase in power, as the 2.4-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine's output jumps from 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque to 270 hp and 310 lb-ft.
- Go in depth: All of the SR model's specs & features
Tacoma SR5: $38,280
Where the Toyota Tacoma ranks:
#2 in Midsize trucks
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Available as an XtraCab with a six-foot bed or a Double Cab with a 5-foot bed, the SR5 builds on the template established by the SR with upgrades like 17-inch alloy wheels, a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, and a version of the 2.4-liter inline-four that makes 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Although it's a jump of more than $4,000 over the SR, the SR5's included standard equipment is well worth the added expense.
- Go in depth: All of the SR5's specs & features
Tacoma TRD PreRunner: $40,780
Inspired by the specially designed vehicles that scout the terrain on desert race courses before an official event, the TRD PreRunner is exclusively offered in the XtraCab (two doors and no rear seats) configuration with a 6-foot bed. Motivation is provided by a 278-hp version of the turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, and it's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features on this rear-wheel-drive model include a front suspension lift, 32-inch all-terrain tires, and an electronically controlled locking rear differential.
- Go in depth: All of the TRD PreRunner's specs & features
Tacoma TRD Sport: $42,060
Offered in Double Cab form with either a 5-foot or 6-foot bed, the TRD Sport features performance-tuned twin-tube shocks, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Available in both rear-wheel-drive and on-demand four-wheel-drive configurations, the TRD Sport can be outfitted with either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.
The automatic-equipped TRD Sport gets a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four with 278 hp and 317 lb-ft, while a version of the engine that's paired with a manual gearbox produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The TRD Sport also has the distinction of being the least expensive trim that ditches the rear leaf-spring suspension found on lower trims in favor of a coil-spring multi-link rear setup. It's also the cheapest model that can be optioned with the hybrid powertrain, which makes 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. The TRD Sport strikes one of the best balances of costs and feature availability on the lineup, though one step up gets you a lot of off-road-ready kit.
- Go in depth: All of the TRD Sport's specs & features
Tacoma TRD Off-Road: $44,460
Also offered in Double Cab form with either a 5-foot or 6-foot bed, the TRD Off-Road takes a more comprehensive approach to the Tacoma's go-anywhere capability by equipping an electronically controlled locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, and four-wheel drive as standard. The TRD Off-Road can also be optioned with an electronically controlled front sway bar disconnect system for greater suspension articulation as well as the more sophisticated off-road driving modes that come as part of the Multi-Terrain Select system.
Like the TRD Sport, the TRD Off-Road can be outfitted with either an eight-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual, and that choice determines whether the 2.4-liter inline-four makes 278 horsepower or 270 hp, respectively. Alternatively, the TRD Off-Road can also be optioned with a hybrid powertrain that delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. We had one in our One-Year Road Test fleet and the vast majority of our staffers weren't just impressed by the TRD Off-Road, it ended up being a true crowd favorite.
- Go in depth: All of the TRD Off-Road model's specs & features
Tacoma Limited: $55,215
The Tacoma Limited is a decidedly more luxurious affair than the SR and TRD-badge models we've looked at so far, and that swankier approach comes with a price jump of more than $10,000. For the added coin, you get niceties like an adaptive suspension system, a power-operated tailgate, and running boards that extend and retract automatically. Four-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 278-hp version of the turbo inline-four are standard equipment. For those seeking more power as well as improved efficiency, the hybrid powertrain is also available.
On the inside, there's a more upscale cabin with synthetic leather upholstery and a larger 14-inch touchscreen display that's paired with a 10-speaker JBL audio system. The Limited makes sense if you need your pickup to do double-duty as your daily driver and need creature comforts, but it does feel like it loses a pickup truck's more utilitarian nature with its transformation to a more civilized cruiser.
- Go in depth: All of the Limited trim's specs & features
Tacoma Trailhunter: $65,395
The Trailhunter marks another substantial jump in starting MSRP, but you do admittedly get a pretty awesome-looking truck for the additional outlay, and it's far from just a cosmetic affair. Designed with overlanding in mind, the Trailhunter trim is new for the fourth-generation Tacoma and boasts unique position-sensitive monotube shocks with rear piggyback reservoirs, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch rugged-terrain tires, and other off-road-oriented upgrades like rock rails, recovery hooks, and a high-clearance front bumper.
Four-wheel drive, an eight-speed transmission, and a 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid powerplant making 323 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque are all standard equipment here as well, as are heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a 14-inch touchscreen display with JBL audio.
- Go in depth: All of the Trailhunter's specs & features
Tacoma TRD Pro: $66,395
Currently positioned at the top of the Tacoma model range, the TRD Pro goes all in when it comes to off-road capability. 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with rear piggyback reservoirs, 33-inch rugged terrain tires, and the wild IsoDynamic front suspension seats (which are heated, ventilated and power-adjustable) are all part of the deal. Offered exclusively in Double Cab configuration with a 5-foot bed, the TRD Pro also visually stands out from other Tacoma models thanks to its unique two-tone color options and its bold red synthetic leather upholstery.
Black upholstery is also offered as a no-cost option. Like the Trailhunter, the TRD Pro also comes standard with four-wheel drive, an eight-speed transmission, and a hybrid powerplant, though here the electrically assisted inline-four offers up 326 hp. And it should come as no surprise that the other off-road-oriented features found on less expensive trims — like the locking rear differential, sway bar disconnect and Multi-Terrain Select system — are standard for the TRD Pro as well.
- Go in depth: All of the TRD Pro's specs & features