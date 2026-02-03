- The Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is a neat spec: It has two seats, a long bed and two-wheel drive.
- The interior features cloth seats and Toyota's smaller 8-inch multimedia screen.
- It's a fun, no-frills truck — if you're into that sort of thing.
Tested: 2026 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Is a 4x2 That Looks Like a 4x4
Want the look of an off-roader but don't need four-wheel drive? The Tacoma PreRunner might be for you.
Not every pickup truck owner needs four-wheel drive. So if you're the type who's more into cosplaying the outdoorsy lifestyle than actually hitting the trails and getting dirty, the Toyota Tacoma PreRunner might be the truck for you.
The PreRunner slots above the base Tacoma SR and SR5 models, and it effectively gives you the look of the TRD Off-Road without the four-wheel-drive capability and added creature comforts. It's also one of the only ways you can get a Tacoma with an extended-cab body style, with just two doors, no back seats, and a 6-foot bed that can haul 1,460 pounds of payload.
The PreRunner comes with the Tacoma's non-hybrid engine option: a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. I actually prefer this base engine to the optional i-Force Max hybrid setup in more expensive Tacomas; it's free of the harsh gasoline-electric startup transitions and has smoother power delivery. This is the engine we tested in the 2024 Tacoma we kept in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and it's no surprise that the PreRunner effectively matched that truck's performance data at our test track.
2026 Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner 4x2
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.4-liter turbo inline-four
|Power
|278 hp
|Torque
|317 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed auto
|Driveline
|rear-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|21/26/23 mpg
|Weight
|4,276 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.7 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.6 seconds
|0-60 mph
|7.1 seconds
|0-75 mph
|10.2 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.2 seconds @ 91.9 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.76 g
|60-0 mph braking
|131 feet
|Sound level at idle
|42.5 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|66.4 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|74.8 dB
|Price as tested
|$40,925
At our track, vehicle testing manager Kurt Niebuhr only noted a couple of differences between the PreRunner and other Tacos. This is one of the lightest Tacoma models, and it feels as such under hard acceleration. During panic stops, however, the Tacoma exhibits more front-end chatter than you might expect.
"The tires don't offer much grip (that's not unusual for a truck), but the nose of the Tacoma would move around during hard stops, requiring the slightest bit of steering corrections to stay straight," Niebhur said. "The ABS [antilock braking system] felt a little clumsy, too, and I could hear and feel brakes locking here and there, especially at lower speeds. I always had control of the truck, but it's less sophisticated than something like a Camry."
"Less sophisticated" is also a good way to describe the PreRunner's on-road ride compared to other Tacomas. The PreRunner's rear suspension uses a leaf-spring setup, while other midsize trucks use coil springs. Without getting into the weeds, basically, a leaf-spring suspension isn't as advanced and doesn't offer the same level of comfort and compliance as coil springs. On city streets and freeways alike, the PreRunner has a rougher ride than you might expect. The rear end hops over bumps; this truck is pretty uncomfortable over broken stretches of pavement.
I didn't venture off-road, but the PreRunner's generous ground clearance and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires would undoubtedly be a boon for dirt-road antics. The lack of four-wheel drive means you won't be able to tackle challenging trails, but there is a push-button rear differential lock, which allows power to be distributed evenly across the rear axle for improved traction when the going gets tough.
The PreRunner's interior has a decidedly base-model feel, with fabric seats that are manually adjustable, and Toyota's smaller 8-inch multimedia display. There's no sunroof or heated seats, though I'm delighted to still see a fully digital instrument cluster. This truck also benefits from the $1,310 TRD PreRunner Upgrade package, which adds a wireless charging pad and keyless entry with push-button start.
Behind the front seats, there are lockable storage bins and cubbies on what would be the doors. The PreRunner's rear compartment is somewhat tough to access, however; the front seats only slide forward so far, and there aren't rear doors — not even rear-hinged suicide doors.
All in, the Tacoma PreRunner costs $40,925, including destination. That's a lot of money, but it's on the cheaper side as far as modern midsize trucks are concerned. I'd probably stick with a proper four-door Tacoma because I'd want back seats — or, at least, an easier way to access rear storage. But if all you want is a good, honest truck that'll let you get a little dirty, the PreRunner is kind of a cool package. Just be prepared for a rough ride.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz