Tested: 2026 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Is a 4x2 That Looks Like a 4x4

"Less sophisticated" is also a good way to describe the PreRunner's on-road ride compared to other Tacomas. The PreRunner's rear suspension uses a leaf-spring setup, while other midsize trucks use coil springs. Without getting into the weeds, basically, a leaf-spring suspension isn't as advanced and doesn't offer the same level of comfort and compliance as coil springs. On city streets and freeways alike, the PreRunner has a rougher ride than you might expect. The rear end hops over bumps; this truck is pretty uncomfortable over broken stretches of pavement.

I didn't venture off-road, but the PreRunner's generous ground clearance and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires would undoubtedly be a boon for dirt-road antics. The lack of four-wheel drive means you won't be able to tackle challenging trails, but there is a push-button rear differential lock, which allows power to be distributed evenly across the rear axle for improved traction when the going gets tough.

The PreRunner's interior has a decidedly base-model feel, with fabric seats that are manually adjustable, and Toyota's smaller 8-inch multimedia display. There's no sunroof or heated seats, though I'm delighted to still see a fully digital instrument cluster. This truck also benefits from the $1,310 TRD PreRunner Upgrade package, which adds a wireless charging pad and keyless entry with push-button start.