- A bevy of trim levels and a new body style mean there's a Tacoma to suit any taste.
- The more powerful hybrid version offers more power without eating into fuel economy.
- Other changes from 2025 are minimal.
2026 Toyota Tacoma: Driven, Tested, Rated
A few years on, how does the new Tacoma stack up alongside the segment's best midsize trucks?
The Toyota Tacoma got its big refresh for the 2024 model year, and it was much needed. It brought the Tacoma into the modern age with a roomier cab, nicer on-road driving manners, and an available hybrid powertrain. We lived with one for a year and loved it. Now, in 2026, Toyota hasn't changed a great deal beyond adding a new crew-cab body style on lower trim levels. Is the Tacoma still deserving of a top spot on your shopping list? We think so.
Read all our 2026 Toyota Tacoma content:
Overall score: 6.8/10
The Tacoma's score places it between the top-ranked Ford Ranger and the more car-like but still capable Honda Ridgeline.
For this rating, the Tacoma was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Kurt Niebuhr.
How does the Toyota Tacoma drive?
Driving experience: 7.5/10
We've tested several models of the Tacoma, and they're all peppy enough around town. The TRD Sport hit 60 in 7.6 seconds, while a TRD Pro with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain was only a bit quicker to 60 mph (7.4 seconds). Slightly quicker than both of these trucks was the lighter and basic PreRunner, which hit 60 in 7.1 seconds. With either powertrain, the transmission shifts quickly and smoothly with no unnecessary shifting or hunting for gears on hills.
We were also impressed by the Tacoma's on-road braking performance. The pedal is responsive but engages the brakes smoothly, making it a cinch to scrub off speed accurately at any speed. Handling usually isn't much of a concern to truck buyers, but the steering is light and accurate, and the Tacoma displays good manners on the highway no matter which trim you choose.
Standard on all Tacomas is a collection of advanced driver aids that include automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, full-speed adaptive cruise control and more. We generally liked the helpful operation of the driver assist systems and found them neither overly cautious nor prone to false alarms.
Is the Tacoma comfortable?
Comfort: 6.1/10
The Tacoma's wide and somewhat flat front seats offer comfort for people of varying sizes. The cloth seats in our test truck felt a little coarse, especially compared with the optional synthetic leather upholstery, but should prove plenty durable in the long run. The rear seats aren't especially roomy, which is typical of the midsize truck segment, and taller passengers felt the seat cushions were too low and short for longer drives. Be aware that if you opt for the TRD Pro, its complicated and large IsoDynamic seats all but eliminate rear seat legroom.
How the Tacoma rides will depend largely on which trim level you choose. Lower trim levels like the SR feel more like how you expect a basic truck to ride — a bit stiff. Higher grades offer more advanced suspension systems that help smooth out the ride. All Tacomas benefit from clearly marked and easy-to-use climate control systems. The buttons and knobs are large enough to be operated easily while you're wearing gloves.
How's the Tacoma's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9.1/10
Our test truck was equipped with the optional 14-inch touchscreen and it dominates the interior of the Tacoma. It looks a little out of place stuck atop the dash, but it packs a lot of features including wireless smartphone connectivity and helpful voice controls. The Tacoma is equipped with plenty of USB-C charge ports and offers wireless charging pads as an option. The near vertical nature of the wireless charging pads, however, raises some concerns about phones tipping over and losing their charging connection.
How is the storage and cargo space?
Storage and cargo: 8.5/10
The Tacoma prioritizes storage and functionality. There are two cargo bed sizes and an available 400-watt household-style power outlet. Tacomas equipped with the hybrid powertrain get a boost to 2,400 watts. Inside, the Tacoma offers quite a few storage options. The front and rear doors are chock full of cubbies, as is the center console. There's a handy tray over the glovebox too.
If you opt for the XtraCab configuration, the area behind the front seats (though it's still only a two-seat truck) allows for additional storage for items, making it practical for carrying things you'd rather not keep in the bed. In the four-door Double Cab, the rear seatbacks fold down, and the seat cushions flip up to reveal additional storage.
Is the Tacoma a good value?
Value: 6.1/10
Toyota offers a wide range of Tacoma trims to better match various truck shopper needs and budgets. But lower-grade Tacomas make no effort to hide their lack of options, and their interiors are peppered with blank buttons and other signs of missing equipment. More basic Tacomas also lack the refinement of similarly equipped Chevy Colorados.
A midgrade (TRD Sport or TRD Off-Road) trim is the sweet spot here. You can get plenty of tech to make this a supremely usable truck without overpaying for a plasticky interior.
The Tacoma's three years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper and six years/60,000 miles of powertrain coverage is about average for the segment. Toyota also includes two years of free maintenance and roadside assistance.
How well does the Tacoma tow and haul?
Towing and hauling: 6/10
The cargo bed is available in 5-foot and 6-foot lengths, depending on the trim level. The maximum payload capacity for the Tacoma is a pretty solid 1,710 pounds. Towing capacity is more average at 6,500 pounds when properly equipped — the Colorado maxes out at 7,700 pounds, for example — but the Tacoma should be able to pull most small to midsize trailers.
How's the Tacoma's fuel economy:
MPG: 3/10
No matter which Tacoma you select, fuel economy should be similar. We drove a four-wheel-drive TRD Sport, which gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. We managed a slightly better 22.6 mpg on our evaluation route. Even though the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain is estimated to offer similar fuel economy, it does produce considerably more horsepower and torque than the standard engine. Of note, the Tacoma does not require premium gasoline.
Is the Toyota Tacoma special?
X factor: 7/10
In most of its trim levels, the Tacoma is designed to be more of a workhorse than it is to be particularly engaging. But there's an underrated satisfaction to a vehicle that can do so much without trouble. The Tacoma's styling proved more divisive than we expected. Some of our editors like the aggressive look of this midsize truck, while others found it a bit cartoonish and over-the-top. The capabilities of the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trims go a long way toward backing up the Tacoma's aggressive styling, but there's something to be said for a no-frills Tacoma. It's almost an American institution.