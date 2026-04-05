2026 Toyota Tacoma: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 6.8/10

The Tacoma's score places it between the top-ranked Ford Ranger and the more car-like but still capable Honda Ridgeline.

For this rating, the Tacoma was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Kurt Niebuhr.

How does the Toyota Tacoma drive?

Driving experience: 7.5/10

We've tested several models of the Tacoma, and they're all peppy enough around town. The TRD Sport hit 60 in 7.6 seconds, while a TRD Pro with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain was only a bit quicker to 60 mph (7.4 seconds). Slightly quicker than both of these trucks was the lighter and basic PreRunner, which hit 60 in 7.1 seconds. With either powertrain, the transmission shifts quickly and smoothly with no unnecessary shifting or hunting for gears on hills.



We were also impressed by the Tacoma's on-road braking performance. The pedal is responsive but engages the brakes smoothly, making it a cinch to scrub off speed accurately at any speed. Handling usually isn't much of a concern to truck buyers, but the steering is light and accurate, and the Tacoma displays good manners on the highway no matter which trim you choose.



Standard on all Tacomas is a collection of advanced driver aids that include automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, full-speed adaptive cruise control and more. We generally liked the helpful operation of the driver assist systems and found them neither overly cautious nor prone to false alarms.