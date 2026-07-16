2026 Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival Comparison Test: Hybrid Minivans Put Head-to-Head

Less practical, more polished

Where the Toyota goes all-in on practicality, Kia tries to be more well rounded. The front seats are some of the softest we've sat in, with excellent heating or cooling capability, and materials are a definite cut above what's offered in the Sienna. The third row has almost as much room as the Sienna's, but adults might find the second row more to their liking, and with good reason. The optional VIP seating package turns the bench seat into two captain's chairs with a footrest. Toyota offers something similar, but the seats in the Kia also come with heating, ventilation and power recline. Just know it's only available on top trims.

The Kia also offers tech features that the Toyota just doesn't have. A blind-spot camera that pops up in the digital gauge cluster when you flip on your turn signal is a particular highlight, and we wish more automakers would adopt this tech as digital gauge clusters get ever more popular. It also offers an in-car camera to make sure your little ones are staying well behaved in the back and an in-car intercom system that will keep you from shouting over your shoulder.

Despite the fancy features, there are some drawbacks here, the first of which are the climate and media controls. They sit within a touch-sensitive panel, and you have to hit a little button to switch back and forth between the two. It's difficult to do while driving, and we hope Kia abandons this setup entirely.

The Kia also doesn't have nearly enough places to stash smaller items. A minivan needs storage for little toys, teddy bears, crayons — all the stuff that comes with your average kid — and the Carnival falls short. There is no fridge or vacuum on offer, but you get an in-car camera and intercom standard on all but the base LXS model. These are both features that Toyota used to offer, but no more.

The Carnival's hybrid system pushes out about the same power as the Sienna's, but it's not nearly as smooth when switching back and forth from electric to gas. This particular Carnival has been part of our One-Year Road Test fleet for the last 10,000 miles or so, and we've only averaged 28.2 mpg combined. Like with the Sienna, we failed to match the EPA rating of 32 mpg combined, but those few extra MPGs from the Toyota might make all the difference with gas prices constantly in flux.