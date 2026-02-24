2026 Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna: Pragmatism With Sliding Doors

Power and fuel economy

In this matchup, you can choose power or high fuel economy, but not both. The Odyssey's V6 engine has a significant power advantage, resulting in a 7.6-second 0 to 60 mph time in Edmunds' testing, while the hybrid-only Sienna needs about a second more to reach 60.

The Sienna is the only one of the two that offers all-wheel drive, and there's a Woodland Edition trim that offers a tiny amount of additional ground clearance. But front-wheel drive and proper winter tires should be a better option than all-seasons and all-wheel drive for folks who regularly see cold temps, as appropriate rubber helps to stop and turn, not just go.

Even with the available AWD specced, the Sienna absolutely dominates in the fuel economy category. We've seen 21 mpg in real-world driving with the Odyssey, while a FWD Sienna returned a huge 42.7 mpg in our hands and an AWD model saw 32.9 mpg over the course of a yearlong 20,000-mile test.

If you plan to tow, these two are evenly matched with identical 3,500-pound maximums.