2026 Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna: Pragmatism With Sliding Doors
It's function over form for these two people haulers
People don't buy a minivan to be flashy. The fact that you're reading this means you recognize the category's mega space efficiency and advantages over SUVs — sliding doors, reconfigurable interiors and car-like driving dynamics to name a few. The 2026 Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna in particular offer a lot of unique touches that can make parenting on the move a bit less hectic. If you're cross-shopping these two, our rundown of specs and test results should help you decide.
Power and fuel economy
In this matchup, you can choose power or high fuel economy, but not both. The Odyssey's V6 engine has a significant power advantage, resulting in a 7.6-second 0 to 60 mph time in Edmunds' testing, while the hybrid-only Sienna needs about a second more to reach 60.
The Sienna is the only one of the two that offers all-wheel drive, and there's a Woodland Edition trim that offers a tiny amount of additional ground clearance. But front-wheel drive and proper winter tires should be a better option than all-seasons and all-wheel drive for folks who regularly see cold temps, as appropriate rubber helps to stop and turn, not just go.
Even with the available AWD specced, the Sienna absolutely dominates in the fuel economy category. We've seen 21 mpg in real-world driving with the Odyssey, while a FWD Sienna returned a huge 42.7 mpg in our hands and an AWD model saw 32.9 mpg over the course of a yearlong 20,000-mile test.
If you plan to tow, these two are evenly matched with identical 3,500-pound maximums.
Spec
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
|Engine / Motors
|3.5-liter V6
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with one or two electric motors
|Horsepower
|280 hp
|245 hp
|Torque
|262 lb-ft
|N/A
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|22 combined mpg (19 city/28 hwy)
|35-36 combined mpg (34-36 city/36 hwy)
Interior
A cavernous interior is expected in a minivan, but features also matter in a practical vehicle. In terms of passenger space, the Sienna has a little more headroom in its first two rows, while the Odyssey has a legroom advantage in all but the last row. Cargo room is a big differentiator, however; the Toyota can only outdo the Honda with all seats in place. Otherwise, the Honda has the advantage, with nearly 40% more volume with the third row stowed and the second removed.
The Odyssey is the only modern minivan that doesn't offer stand-alone second-row captain's chairs, so all versions have seating for eight. As an alternative, the Honda's second-row bench has a removable center position, with the remaining seats able to slide toward the middle, away from each other to create sibling-to-sibling elbow room or to one side to clear a wider path to the third row. The Sienna comes with eight seats standard on three trims and captain's chairs included on the higher trims.
Other parent-friendly features from Honda include second-row seats that can scoot forward for better access from the front and an intercom system that can reduce yelling from row to row. Toyota offers a built-in vacuum and a fridge, but only on the top trim.
The Honda has standard leather upholstery across the board, which some prefer for ease of cleaning. The Sienna's base trim has cloth seating surfaces, while the rest get leather.
Spec
Honda Odyssey
Toyota Sienna
|Headroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|38.7 / 39.2 / 38.3 in
|40.1 / 39.9 / 37.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|40.9 / 40.9 / 38.1 in
|40.3 / 39.9 / 38.7 in
|Number of seats
|8
|7/8
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|32.8 cu ft
|33.5 cu ft
|Cargo volume (3rd row folded)
|86.6 cu ft
|75.2 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd + 3rd rows folded)
|140.7 cu ft
|101.0 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Like any modern vehicle, the Sienna and Odyssey have touchscreens up front to manage infotainment and settings. But the screen that might be of more importance is the one that entertains passengers in back. Honda includes a 12.8-inch video display on its top two trims, while Toyota offers its 11.6-inch screen as an option on all but the lowest trim level. Both come with HDMI inputs, while Toyota goes a step further, adding a pair of wireless headphones.
As for front-occupant screens, all Odysseys use a 9-inch center touchscreen, whereas Toyota has an 8-incher on the base model and a big 12.3-inch display on upper trims. Toyota also includes a fully digital gauge display on its most expensive variants. Honda sticks with classic gauges for the Odyssey.
Alongside entertainment, safety is generally of high importance to the minivan buyer. Honda and Toyota do not disappoint in this regard, with both including lots of standard driver aids under their respective Honda Sensing and Toyota Safety Sense branded suites.
Either one will get you forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The Sienna also comes with lane tracing assist, while the Odyssey adds road departure mitigation. Front and rear parking sensors are included on top trims of both minivans, and Toyota's version can also apply the brakes if it thinks you're about to hit something.
Trims and pricing
Toyota sells the Sienna in four trims available with either front- or all-wheel drive — LE, XLE, XSE, Limited — plus the all-wheel-drive-only Woodland Edition and Platinum. Pricing starts at $41,915 for the FWD LE including a $1,495 destination charge; choosing AWD adds $2,000 to the bottom line. The Platinum costs $59,305 before any options.
At Honda, the Odyssey is offered in four trims for 2026: EX-L, Sport-L, Touring and Elite. The base price for the EX-L is $44,290 including a $1,495 destination charge. The Elite maxes out at $53,190, and Honda doesn't really do factory options so that's the highest it goes.
We haven't really discussed exterior styling. These are minivans, and neither is particularly pretty; it's what's inside that counts. If you need the biggest and most versatile interior, go for the Odyssey. Those who absolutely must have all-wheel drive will find themselves driving a Sienna. Either way you go, good on you for making the practical choice.