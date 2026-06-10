- What's new: The Toyota RAV4 is all-new for 2026, but it's got competition from within the Toyota family.
- Why it matters: The Corolla Cross represents a more wallet-friendly alternative to the ever-popular RAV4.
- Edmunds Says: We take a look at both Toyotas to help you decide if the more expensive RAV4 is worth the extra spend.
2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Toyota Corolla Cross: Hybrid Toyota SUVs Compared
Both are practical and versatile options for everyday driving, so is it worth stepping up to the larger (and more expensive) RAV4?
Toyota's SUV lineup has become so crowded that the new RAV4 (which is all hybrid, all the time) and Corolla Cross Hybrid are stepping on each other's toes. At a glance, both offer familiar Toyota styling, available hybrid powertrains, plenty of standard driver assistance tech, and the high-riding stance that we've come to expect from a crossover. Yet despite the similarities, these two SUVs cater to different priorities.
The Corolla Cross is the smaller and more affordable option, aimed at shoppers who want the maneuverability and efficiency of a compact car with the practicality of a small SUV. The RAV4, on the other hand, offers more passenger room, greater cargo capacity, stronger available performance, and a broader range of trims to choose from. With that in mind, we've put the two side by side to highlight the differences that matter most.
Since they're both available as conventional hybrids (there is no plug-in hybrid option for the Corolla Cross), those are what we'll be looking at. With gas prices in flux, these are the ones that make the most sense right now.
Power and fuel economy
The 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in three trim levels (S, SE and XSE). The electric assistance from the hybrid system enables on-demand all-wheel drive and elevates overall power output while significantly improving fuel economy over the base engine. The latter setup delivered a 0-60 sprint of 9.4 seconds during our testing, which is a bit slow but not out of step with the segment.
This year marks the introduction of the sixth-generation RAV4, which is now powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine across all trims. All-wheel drive is optionally available for LE, SE and XE Premium trims, while AWD is standard on Woodland, XSE and Limited models. But you don't have to spring for AWD to get some pep: We saw a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 7.5 seconds in a front-wheel-drive model, which is quicker than many of the RAV4's direct competitors.
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Specification
2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid AWD
2026 RAV4 Hybrid FWD
2026 RAV4 Hybrid AWD (SE)
|Engine
|2.0L 4-cylinder hybrid
|2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid
|2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|FWD
|AWD
|Horsepower
|196 hp
|236 hp
|236 hp
|Engine torque
|not published
|163 lb-ft
|163 lb-ft
|Electric motor torque
|not published
|153 lb-ft
|153 lb-ft
|Combined fuel economy
|42 mpg
|43 mpg
|42 mpg
|City fuel economy
|46 mpg
|47 mpg
|46 mpg
|Highway fuel economy
|39 mpg
|40 mpg
|39 mpg
Interior and cargo space
This is one area where the differences between the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross and the 2026 Toyota RAV4 are obvious. Although the Cross Corolla is surprisingly spacious given its size, it's ultimately a subcompact vehicle, and that diminutive footprint has an impact on the cabin's overall roominess.
We found the Corolla Cross to be comfortable for front-seat passengers, but it lacks legroom for folks in the back seat, and installing a large child safety seat isn't as easy as it is in some other SUVs due to the narrow rear door opening. There's a decent amount of cargo space behind the rear seats, but the seats don't fold completely level with the load floor, which can make loading large items a bit more difficult.
Although the RAV4's cabin isn’t class-leading when it comes to passenger space, it's far from cramped inside. Most adults will be comfortable in both the front and rear seats, and rear-facing child safety seats are easy to install even though the doors don't open as wide as some other crossovers. Its ample cargo space also puts it near the top of the class for storage behind the rear seat, and the cargo area is wide and square, which makes it easy to get large items in and out of the vehicle.
Interior dimension
2026 Corolla Cross
2026 RAV4
Difference (RAV4 vs. Corolla Cross)
|Front headroom
|38.6 in.
|37.9 in.
|-0.7 in. ✓
|Front legroom
|42.9 in.
|41.0 in.
|-1.9 in. ✓
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|57.0 in.
|+4.3 in. ✓
|Front hiproom
|52.6 in.
|55.3 in.
|+2.7 in. ✓
|Rear headroom
|39.0 in.
|39.5 in.
|+0.5 in. ✓
|Rear legroom
|32.0 in.
|37.8 in.
|+5.8 in. ✓
|Rear shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|+4.0 in. ✓
|Rear hiproom
|43.8 in.
|49.6 in.
|+5.8 in. ✓
Technology and safety equipment
The 2026 RAV4 scores Toyota's latest infotainment system with a 10.5-inch touchscreen display on lower trims, while springing for an XSE or Limited swaps in a larger 12.9-inch screen. Either way, you get snappy responses to inputs, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and 5G connectivity for audio streaming and navigation, but be prepared to pay a subscription fee for that last part once the trial period ends. A wireless charging pad is standard on most trims while dual wireless chargers are available, and there's plenty of USB-C ports to go around.
Although Toyota doesn't offer any hands-free driving features on the RAV4, there are a number of helpful driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, and we appreciate the fact that they're easy to use and operate unobtrusively.
The Corolla Cross makes do with an 8-inch touchscreen running an older version of Toyota's infotainment software as standard, but the available 10.5-inch touchscreen is a welcome improvement. Navigation is also available here as a subscription service, but wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also supported for those who'd prefer to use their mobile device. There are four USB-C ports in total — two for front passengers and two for those in back — as well as a wireless charging pad.
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is also on board as standard. It includes driver assistance features like automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance, but we noted that the adaptive cruise control system's following distance is tuned a bit too conservatively to operate effectively in rush-hour traffic.
Trims and pricing
The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has pretty straightforward trim levels: S, SE and XSE. The RAV4 is available in six hybrid trims: LE, SE, XLE Premium, Woodland, XSE and Limited.
The least expensive 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid will set you back $31,190, and if you get a hybrid Corolla Cross, the all-wheel drive is standard. The least expensive RAV4 starts at $33,495 and is front-wheel-drive — Toyota's on-demand all-wheel-drive system can be added as an optional extra for $1,400.
Things start to deviate pretty dramatically from there, though, as the top-trim Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE comes with a larger infotainment display, a power liftgate, and a slightly nicer interior with faux leather seat surfaces for a reasonable $35,225 — ever so slightly less than the cheapest RAV4. The RAV4 hybrid's most expensive trim is the Limited model, and Toyota asks for $44,895 before options (but all-wheel drive is standard here).
Some shoppers may look at these figures and wonder if a fully loaded Corolla Cross is a better value than a bare-bones RAV4, but this is a situation where we're inclined to say that you really do get what you pay for. The RAV4 is competitively priced with top rival SUVs, and you get your money's worth for the coin it demands. While the Corolla Cross' budget-conscious pricing has inherent appeal, we think most folks will be happier with the larger and more modern RAV4 in the long term, even if that means missing out on a few nice-to-have features.