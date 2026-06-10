2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Toyota Corolla Cross: Hybrid Toyota SUVs Compared

Toyota's SUV lineup has become so crowded that the new RAV4 (which is all hybrid, all the time) and Corolla Cross Hybrid are stepping on each other's toes. At a glance, both offer familiar Toyota styling, available hybrid powertrains, plenty of standard driver assistance tech, and the high-riding stance that we've come to expect from a crossover. Yet despite the similarities, these two SUVs cater to different priorities.

The Corolla Cross is the smaller and more affordable option, aimed at shoppers who want the maneuverability and efficiency of a compact car with the practicality of a small SUV. The RAV4, on the other hand, offers more passenger room, greater cargo capacity, stronger available performance, and a broader range of trims to choose from. With that in mind, we've put the two side by side to highlight the differences that matter most.

Since they're both available as conventional hybrids (there is no plug-in hybrid option for the Corolla Cross), those are what we'll be looking at. With gas prices in flux, these are the ones that make the most sense right now.