2026 Toyota RAV4 Tech Review: A Quietly Excellent Experience

Apple CarPlay in full effect

Some less discerning automotive journalists might tell you that Apple CarPlay isn't all it's cracked up to be. They posit that manufacturers might be on the right track by going their own way when it comes to phone integration.

That is, I'm sorry to say, wishful thinking. And thankfully it's a nonissue on the Toyota RAV4, which comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I had only one hiccup with the wireless connection; the RAV4 and my phone both said I was connected to Apple CarPlay … but I was unable to bring up the application using the RAV4's touchscreen.

This was the only issue I had during my nearly 1,000 miles behind the wheel. The 10.5-inch display is crisp, responsive and loads quickly. Connecting my phone via Bluetooth took less than five minutes; that's not perfect, but it's not an issue.