2026 Toyota RAV4 Road Trip Review: Comfort and Road Noise Hold It Back

I was hoping for a more comfortable ride

The RAV4's front seat was plenty comfortable, with good lumbar support and a supportive headrest. But I found the area around the seat a little confining. I'm not especially tall at 6 feet, 1 inch, but I found it next to impossible to position my legs in a way that didn't lead to my right knee banging against the hard plastic center console. That really got old after the third hour behind the wheel.

And it's noisier in here than I thought it'd be

The RAV4's engine noise wasn't much of an issue, but there was more road and wind noise than I anticipated. Our testing data backs up that the 2026 Toyota RAV4 is noisier inside than competitors like the Hyundai Tucson or Honda CR-V.

We measure the cruising (70 mph) volume of every vehicle we test, and sure enough, the Tucson and CR-V (64 decibels) were both a bit quieter than the RAV4 Hybrid (66.7 dB). That's not a big difference, so I wouldn't say it's a reason to pick one of those SUVs over the RAV4, but the noise was noticeable even with music turned up louder than my otolaryngologist would prefer.