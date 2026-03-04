2026 Toyota RAV4 Pricing: Here's How Much Each Trim Costs

Toyota has finally released full pricing for the completely redesigned 2026 RAV4, with the basic hybrid starting at $33,350 (including $1,450 for destination) and the new GR Sport plug-in hybrid topping the lineup at $49,950. The new RAV4 comes with an electrified engine in every trim, meaning you can choose between a regular hybrid that never needs to be plugged in or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that can drive on electricity for short trips.

Every trim gets a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 suite of advanced driver aids. That, plus a solid cargo area and a class-leading fuel economy, is enough to make the 2026 RAV4 one of our top picks for a small SUV.

Below is how the new RAV4 pricing breaks down by trim. All prices include the $1,450 destination charge.