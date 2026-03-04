- 2026 RAV4 pricing starts at $33,350 including the destination charge.
- Every trim is either hybrid or plug-in hybrid.
- Hybrid models come with either front- or all-wheel drive, while all plug-ins have all-wheel drive.
2026 Toyota RAV4 Pricing: Here's How Much Each Trim Costs
The new 2026 RAV4 starts at $33,350 and tops out at $49,950
Toyota has finally released full pricing for the completely redesigned 2026 RAV4, with the basic hybrid starting at $33,350 (including $1,450 for destination) and the new GR Sport plug-in hybrid topping the lineup at $49,950. The new RAV4 comes with an electrified engine in every trim, meaning you can choose between a regular hybrid that never needs to be plugged in or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that can drive on electricity for short trips.
Every trim gets a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 suite of advanced driver aids. That, plus a solid cargo area and a class-leading fuel economy, is enough to make the 2026 RAV4 one of our top picks for a small SUV.
Below is how the new RAV4 pricing breaks down by trim. All prices include the $1,450 destination charge.
RAV4 LE Hybrid: $33,350
The LE is the least expensive RAV4 for 2026 and comes standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional for $1,400, which can help if you regularly drive in snow, heavy rain, or on loose surfaces. The LE comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, with the front-wheel-drive version making 226 horsepower and the AWD variant upping that output to 236 hp. The entry-level trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and a 10.5-inch central multimedia touchscreen.
RAV4 SE Hybrid: $36,150
The SE is the sport-designed step-up for people who want a more aggressive look. Like the LE, it offers the $1,400 all-wheel-drive option. Standard equipment includes 18-inch black wheels and black exterior trim, plus heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
RAV4 XLE Premium Hybrid: $37,550
The XLE Premium grade leans more toward comfort and convenience with additional niceties. You get synthetic leather seats (the driver's seat is power-adjustable), heated front seats, an optional power liftgate, a wireless phone charger, and front/rear parking assist with automatic braking. The XLE Premium also offers the $1,400 all-wheel-drive option with the same 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain.
RAV4 Woodland Hybrid: $41,350
The Woodland is the rugged-looking RAV4, and Toyota fits this model with standard all-wheel drive plus all-terrain tires. Other goodies include raised roof rails with crossbars, a 2-inch tow hitch receiver and LED foglights.
RAV4 XSE Hybrid: $44,200
The XSE is the sportier, higher-content hybrid, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. It's positioned for buyers who want the SE's sharper styling with extra creature comforts, including a moonroof and hands-free power liftgate, as well as a 12.9-inch central touchscreen and heated and ventilated front seats.
RAV4 Limited Hybrid: $44,750
The Limited trim is the top hybrid trim and is also standard with all-wheel drive. It comes nicely equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, 12.9-inch touchscreen, nine-speaker JBL stereo, and heated and ventilated front seats.
RAV4 SE Plug-in Hybrid: $42,950
The plug-in SE is the entry point to the PHEV lineup, with standard all-wheel drive, up to 52 miles of electric-only driving, and 324 combined horsepower (up from 302 hp in the previous model). The powertrain combines a 2.5-liter gas engine with three electric motors, and a 22.7-kWh battery stores the energy. It keeps the SE's sporty look and standard heated seats.
RAV4 Woodland Plug-in Hybrid: $46,750
The Woodland is also available with the plug-in powertrain and standard AWD. It's also one of the two PHEV trims that offers DC fast charging, which can shorten top-offs away from home. On paper, the electric range falls to 49 miles due to the Woodland's slightly more outdoorsy setup with its all-terrain tires.
RAV4 XSE Plug-in Hybrid: $48,650
The XSE also has DC fast charging, plus a sportier look. Toyota says it should be capable of charging from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes under ideal conditions.
RAV4 GR Sport Plug-in Hybrid: $49,950
The GR Sport sits at the top of the 2026 RAV4 range with standard AWD, unique bodywork, and a unique steering and suspension tune. It's EPA-estimated to have 48 miles of electric range, as well as 41 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 37 combined mpg. More importantly, it accelerates to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, putting it close to hot-hatch territory.