2026 Toyota RAV4: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Toyota reworked the popular RAV4 for the 2026 model year, and it's a redesign we can get behind. The hybrid-only crossover sports a new look that brings it in line with the Camry and other Toyota cars, and the new face works in SUV form. Toyota's typically robust suite of standard safety technology is improved as well. Inside, it's roomier and more comfortable than ever, and we like that it's a little easier to see out of than before. The RAV4 is Toyota's bread and butter, and as such it's been ruthlessly engineered to be as competent and unassuming as possible. We love it.

Read all our 2026 Toyota RAV4 content:

2026 Toyota RAV4: First Drive Review

2026 Toyota RAV4: Driven, Tested, Rated

2026 Toyota RAV4: Specs and Features

2026 Toyota RAV4: Trim Comparison