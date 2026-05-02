2026 Toyota RAV4: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The RAV4 gets a refresh for 2026 and we love the new look and awesome standard tech.

2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland front
  • The RAV4 was redesigned for 2026.
  • It's roomier, easier to see out of and comes with lots of standard tech.
  • Pricing for the 2026 Toyota RAV4 starts at $33,350 including destination.

Toyota reworked the popular RAV4 for the 2026 model year, and it's a redesign we can get behind. The hybrid-only crossover sports a new look that brings it in line with the Camry and other Toyota cars, and the new face works in SUV form. Toyota's typically robust suite of standard safety technology is improved as well. Inside, it's roomier and more comfortable than ever, and we like that it's a little easier to see out of than before. The RAV4 is Toyota's bread and butter, and as such it's been ruthlessly engineered to be as competent and unassuming as possible. We love it.

Read all our 2026 Toyota RAV4 content:

2026 Toyota RAV4: First Drive Review
2026 Toyota RAV4: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 Toyota RAV4: Specs and Features
2026 Toyota RAV4: Trim Comparison

See 325 2026 Toyota RAV4 vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland driving

The 2026 RAV4 has a new look and is more practical than ever.

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2026 Toyota RAV4 pricing in Ashburn, VA
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2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland

It's spacious enough for most families with ample cargo room for all their stuff.

2026 Toyota RAV4 front 3/4

The hybrid drivetrain is as efficient and unobtrusive as we've come to expect from Toyota.

2026 Toyota RAV4 driving

Outward visibility is better, which makes it safer to drive.

2026 Toyota RAV4 rear 3/4

The new front-end styling is more aggressive and inspired by the Camry, but we think it works here.

2026 Toyota RAV4 wheel

Of course, the RAV4 is not a perfect vehicle. The ride can be a little rough over larger bumps.

2026 Toyota RAV4 rear, on the road

The front seats aren't the most comfortable for long drives either.

2026 Toyota RAV4 driving

The RAV4 is hard to argue with for day-to-day livability.

2026 Toyota RAV4 front 3/4

Toyota also upgraded the RAV4's interior and safety technology.

2026 Toyota RAV4 group

It features more standard safety features than ever and an easy-to-use infotainment system.

2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland interior
2026 Toyota Rav4 Woodland seats
2026 Toyota RAV4 seats
2026 Toyota RAV4 interior
2026 Toyota RAV4 front seats
2026 Toyota RAV4 Infotainment
2026 Toyota RAV4 trunk
2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland cargo
2026 Toyota RAV4 cargo area
2026 Toyota RAV4 engine
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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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