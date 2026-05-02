- The RAV4 was redesigned for 2026.
- It's roomier, easier to see out of and comes with lots of standard tech.
- Pricing for the 2026 Toyota RAV4 starts at $33,350 including destination.
2026 Toyota RAV4: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The RAV4 gets a refresh for 2026 and we love the new look and awesome standard tech.
Toyota reworked the popular RAV4 for the 2026 model year, and it's a redesign we can get behind. The hybrid-only crossover sports a new look that brings it in line with the Camry and other Toyota cars, and the new face works in SUV form. Toyota's typically robust suite of standard safety technology is improved as well. Inside, it's roomier and more comfortable than ever, and we like that it's a little easier to see out of than before. The RAV4 is Toyota's bread and butter, and as such it's been ruthlessly engineered to be as competent and unassuming as possible. We love it.
Read all our 2026 Toyota RAV4 content:
2026 Toyota RAV4: First Drive Review
2026 Toyota RAV4: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 Toyota RAV4: Specs and Features
2026 Toyota RAV4: Trim Comparison
The 2026 RAV4 has a new look and is more practical than ever.
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It's spacious enough for most families with ample cargo room for all their stuff.
The hybrid drivetrain is as efficient and unobtrusive as we've come to expect from Toyota.
Outward visibility is better, which makes it safer to drive.
The new front-end styling is more aggressive and inspired by the Camry, but we think it works here.
Of course, the RAV4 is not a perfect vehicle. The ride can be a little rough over larger bumps.
The front seats aren't the most comfortable for long drives either.
The RAV4 is hard to argue with for day-to-day livability.
Toyota also upgraded the RAV4's interior and safety technology.
It features more standard safety features than ever and an easy-to-use infotainment system.