- What's new: We have a 2026 Toyota RAV4 in our One-Year Road Test fleet that we recently compared to the outgoing RAV4.
- Why it matters: The new RAV4 is improved in a few key areas, but it's not much different than the old one.
- Edmunds says: Some team members see the value in springing for the new RAV4, but others don't think it's a worthwhile upgrade. Here's what the staff has to say.
A Real Improvement or Just as Boring as Ever? Edmunds Editors Debate the 2026 Toyota RAV4
Is America's best-selling SUV really all it's cracked up to be?
Other small SUVs are a lot nicer inside
The new RAV4 is improved in some key areas, but after living with it for a week, I feel like it gives up some ground in refinement. Fuel economy in this thing is pretty great, no doubt. The first time I drove it, I was getting around 41 mpg regardless if I was mashing the throttle constantly or just lightly feathering it. And there's good cargo space and a decently sized back seat. Around town it's fine, with decent power, a good-sounding audio system and easy-to-use controls. I also love all the little storage nooks strewn everywhere. That's all good.
What's bad is I feel like Toyota phoned it in on some of the interior materials. Our XLE Premium is a midlevel trim, but even with that in mind, the interior is awash in hard plastic. Even the few spots where it exists, such as the armrests, the padding is so thin as to be functionally nonexistent. The center console flexes noticeably if you push against it, and the plastic shroud on the bottom is so thin and flimsy I feel like I could fold it in half without too much effort. The latch for the center console lid clatters into place, and everywhere you touch, the RAV4 feels like a victim of cost-cutting. To be fair, higher trim levels have nicer surfaces inside, but the improvement is marginal. If it sounds like I'm expecting filet mignon at hamburger prices, check out how much nicer it is inside a Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5 or CX-50, or Honda CR-V.
— Keith Buglewicz, manager, written content
I'd definitely recommend the new one
The new RAV4 is way better than the old one. That was a car largely held back by tech, and Toyota's next-gen system that debuted with this new RAV4 feels worlds better than what we had. It's responsive, high-res and simple enough that you never have your eyes off the road for long. Plus it gets impressive standard features like an integrated dashcam and a digital instrument cluster. Add to that the best-in-segment interior storage, best-in-segment fuel economy, and an exceptional (if expensive) plug-in hybrid option, and the RAV4 has gone from a car that was really popular but only mediocre to an option I could easily recommend.
— Duncan Brady, script writer
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The new RAV4 fails to stand out
I drove the brand-new Toyota RAV4 for more than 1,000 miles — up to San Francisco from Edmunds headquarters in Santa Monica and then back to beautiful suburban Southern California. It was almost aggressively "fine."
This is a vehicle that you do not need to think about. That’s almost certainly a selling point for many of the owners who have made this one of the best-selling vehicles in the world. But my feelings about this car are so neutral that I'd have a hard time making a case for why you should get one over one of the many more interesting crossover SUVs on sale.
Nobody is buying a crossover for its curb appeal, I get that. But even among a category of vehicles derided for being dull, the Toyota RAV4 fails to distinguish itself.
— Jake Sundstrom, editor
The new RAV4 is better, but it's too expensive for what it is
I really disliked the old RAV4. It was bad to drive, relatively uncomfortable, had super annoying driver aids and dated (even when it was new) tech. Toyota really fixed almost everything about the RAV4. It drives better, the seats are better, the tech is better — it's actually a good SUV now. Like, I would own one.
The problem is the price. I haven't driven a version that costs less than $36,000, and even at that price the interior is real plasticky, and a bunch of little luxuries and features are missing. I guess this is more endemic to the entire industry than just Toyota, but it's still a hard pill to swallow. As good as the new RAV4 is, it's going to have to reckon with ballooning prices and lower consumer spending power.
— Will Kaufman, manager, video
Who cares? It's just another appliance
I imagine people buy RAV4s like I buy toasters. The old one breaks and I don't want to fix it, so I go to Target, find a toaster that looks roughly the same, and buy it. If it warms my bagel, it suits. The end.
The RAV4 is so ubiquitous and appliance-like that most owners probably only know they have "a Toyota SUV" and not a RAV4 specifically. This works for and against the new one. On the one hand, repeat owners are likely going to overlook the 2026 model's basic design, plasticky interior and boring driving dynamics. They already owned a RAV4, it was fine, and they need a new one.
On the other hand, it means those same people would be just as happy in literally any other compact SUV, making any brand loyalty easy to sway. I certainly couldn't tell you what company makes the toaster that's currently sitting on the counter in my kitchen. When it's time to get a new one, any ol' appliance at the store — or dealer lot — will do.
— Steven Ewing, director, editorial content
New doesn't necessarily mean improved
The last RAV4 always felt like a penalty box. The plastics were low-rent and literally everywhere, the screen was teeny-tiny and looked tacked on, and it drove about as sharply as a butter knife. Its only real redeeming qualities were that is was big for the class and the interior was simply laid out and easy to use — not to mention it was seemingly immune to depreciation.
The new RAV4 has righted many of its predecessor's wrongs. The inside is genuinely nicer, the instrument cluster is pretty sharp, and going hybrid-only means you're guaranteed good fuel economy. But there are still a plethora of interior bits that feel closer to sandpaper than anything else, the center screen still looks tacked on, and the physical climate controls that made the last RAV4 so easy to use are almost entirely gone. The way I see it, Toyota played a zero-sum game with the new RAV4; it's still boring, it's still not very nice inside, and it's definitely no better to drive. At least it'll hold its value.
— Nick Yekikian, senior news editor
Toyota knows how to do luxury, so why's it missing in the RAV4?
I'm driving our long-term Grand Highlander Hybrid right now, and I'm struck by how luxurious it feels compared to how cheap the RAV4 feels. At first glance, this seems obvious — the Grand Highlander is larger and more expensive, and the RAV4 is quite affordable. But I can't think of another manufacturer that has such a disparity in materials and construction quality between its mainstream and high-end products.
Consider Toyota's portfolio against Hyundai's. In Toyota land, the Corolla Cross and RAV4 have interiors that are pretty disappointing, while the Crown Signia and Grand Highlander are legitimately upscale. The RAV4, in particular, is a bummer. This is a brand-new Toyota and every bit is covered in hard plastic, the faux leather is scratchy, and the entire center console moves if I apply the slightest bit of pressure with my knee.
Hyundai maintains a consistent throughline across its lineup. The Kona (a Corolla Cross rival) has fantastic materials and build quality at this price point. The mainstream Tucson (a RAV4 competitor) surprises with a high-tech cabin featuring a minimum of hard touchpoints. There's an abundant use of soft-touch plastics and faux-leather-covered panels, and nothing feels flimsy. And the big-dog Palisade's midcentury modern cabin design sets a new bar among non-luxury automakers.
— Cameron Rogers, manager, written content