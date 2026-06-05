A Real Improvement or Just as Boring as Ever? Edmunds Editors Debate the 2026 Toyota RAV4

Other small SUVs are a lot nicer inside

The new RAV4 is improved in some key areas, but after living with it for a week, I feel like it gives up some ground in refinement. Fuel economy in this thing is pretty great, no doubt. The first time I drove it, I was getting around 41 mpg regardless if I was mashing the throttle constantly or just lightly feathering it. And there's good cargo space and a decently sized back seat. Around town it's fine, with decent power, a good-sounding audio system and easy-to-use controls. I also love all the little storage nooks strewn everywhere. That's all good.

What's bad is I feel like Toyota phoned it in on some of the interior materials. Our XLE Premium is a midlevel trim, but even with that in mind, the interior is awash in hard plastic. Even the few spots where it exists, such as the armrests, the padding is so thin as to be functionally nonexistent. The center console flexes noticeably if you push against it, and the plastic shroud on the bottom is so thin and flimsy I feel like I could fold it in half without too much effort. The latch for the center console lid clatters into place, and everywhere you touch, the RAV4 feels like a victim of cost-cutting. To be fair, higher trim levels have nicer surfaces inside, but the improvement is marginal. If it sounds like I'm expecting filet mignon at hamburger prices, check out how much nicer it is inside a Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5 or CX-50, or Honda CR-V.

— Keith Buglewicz, manager, written content