- What's new: The Toyota RAV4 got a big redesign for 2026, with major upgrades to its technology and cabin.
- Why it matters: Those material improvements give it a leg up on the last-generation RAV4, but are they enough to warrant spending more money?
- Edmunds says: RAV4s tend to hold their value, which makes the used one a tough sell.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Should You Buy New or Used?
The 2026 RAV4 is better than before, but is it truly a better buy?
Buying a new car is always compelling. But sometimes slightly used vehicles will get you better bang for your buck. So now that the Toyota RAV4 — America's best-selling SUV — has received a complete redesign, we felt like this was the perfect time to ask: Should you spring for the new one or get a nice used example?
What's changed? What's better?
Saying "RAV4 Hybrid" is repetitive these days, since all RAV4 models use hybrid power. But the previous model was offered in both gas-only and hybrid trims, so we'll be focusing on the electrified version for this test. For comparison, the used RAV4 featured here is a 2025 model.
Inside and out, the new RAV4's styling has been updated to look more modern. The RAV4's previous design was from 2019 — and it looks like it. The cabin feels especially dated. And while you might not love the RAV4's new look, it's certainly less anonymous than before.
What hasn't changed are the RAV4's dimensions. The RAV4 has always been on the smaller side compared to other compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson; both of those competitors offer more rear legroom and cargo room. Sure, there's enough space in the Toyota for a small family with a car seat or two, and adults will fit in the back seats just fine, but on a road trip with a lot of luggage, it might get cramped.
Save as much as $635 with Edmunds
Edmunds suggests you pay
The RAV4's biggest update comes on the tech front. The RAV4's screens are larger, with a standard 10.5-inch screen or optional 12.9-inch display, plus a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The updated RAV4 comes with a new infotainment system that runs a more powerful processor, which makes the system easier to use. Directions from the navigation or Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can now be displayed in the instrument cluster, a feature we really like. Topping things off is a standard integrated dashcam to help protect you in the event of an accident.
On the road, both the old and new RAV4 Hybrids are powerful enough for daily driving, especially around town, and are tuned more for comfort rather than outright driver engagement. The new RAV4 has a bit more power, and it's also slightly more efficient. Both of the RAV4s tested here have all-wheel drive; the new one is estimated to return 41 mpg combined, while its predecessor is rated for 39 mpg combined.
What do they cost?
Edmunds data shows that the average transaction price for a 2023-2025 RAV4 Hybrid is $34,266. That's not far off from the new 2026 RAV4 we used for this test, and the 2026 XLE Premium model found in our One-Year Road Test fleet cost us $38,428.
With only a $5,000-ish delta between a new and lightly used RAV4, it becomes tougher to recommend a used versions. If you plan on financing the purchase, interest rates are generally higher on used car loans, so any difference in price will get eaten up over the loan term. And you should also bear in mind that because this vehicle in particular has such a high residual value, you'll get a good chunk of change back should you decide to sell your new RAV4 shortly after purchase.
So, which one should you buy?
Once you factor in the RAV4's big improvements for 2026, which vaulted it to third place in our small SUV rankings, the new one seems like a better buy. In three years, this might change, as the new generation of RAV4 hits the market in higher numbers. But that's the landscape we're looking at now.