Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: Should You Buy New or Used?

What's changed? What's better?

Saying "RAV4 Hybrid" is repetitive these days, since all RAV4 models use hybrid power. But the previous model was offered in both gas-only and hybrid trims, so we'll be focusing on the electrified version for this test. For comparison, the used RAV4 featured here is a 2025 model.

Inside and out, the new RAV4's styling has been updated to look more modern. The RAV4's previous design was from 2019 — and it looks like it. The cabin feels especially dated. And while you might not love the RAV4's new look, it's certainly less anonymous than before.

What hasn't changed are the RAV4's dimensions. The RAV4 has always been on the smaller side compared to other compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson; both of those competitors offer more rear legroom and cargo room. Sure, there's enough space in the Toyota for a small family with a car seat or two, and adults will fit in the back seats just fine, but on a road trip with a lot of luggage, it might get cramped.