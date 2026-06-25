The visual changes for the brand-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 are most obvious when you're outside the car. There's new headlights, grille, sheetmetal, etc. But what about the interior? Sure, Toyota slapped a brand-new screen in the RAV4, but what about the rest of this midsize SUV?

Well, it's functional. That's a compliment, I guess, but you're not going to ooh and aah when you get into the driver's seat. The interior isn't drab, per se, but it's also not very interesting. That's OK! It's a Toyota RAV4. If you're looking for something splashy, you're probably not in the market for this compact SUV anyway.