2026 Toyota RAV4 Tech Review: Much Better, But Not Perfect

The most interesting one shows an overhead map of your position when you don't have route guidance but turn-by-turn directions when you do. It also works with Apple CarPlay and will mirror directions (and the map display itself) from Apple Maps and Waze, but not Google Maps. All of these views are a huge step on from the last RAV4 and, in many ways, exceed what's offered by some of the competition. The CR-V, for example, has nowhere near as much integration as the RAV4 now does.

What we still don't like

But nothing's perfect, and Toyota still has room for improvement. The biggest thing, as we mentioned when we first saw the new RAV4 in May of this year, is that the vast majority of the climate controls have been migrated to the screen. The implementation is fine — the menu isn't too crowded and it's easy enough to get the hang of. But the last RAV4 had large knobs and real buttons for all of these functions. Shoving them all in the center screen hurts overall usability, and we know Toyota could have come up with a better solution.

Other smaller issues include the RAV4's hesitance to always connect to CarPlay wirelessly when we start it up — we had to manually reconnect our phone on a few occasions. Also, we tested a midgrade XLE model that didn't come with the optional JBL sound system, and, to our ears, it was middle-of-the-pack at best — audiophiles are definitely going to want to consider the upgraded JBL system. Lastly, the resolution of the backup camera, while better than before, isn't up to par with class leaders.

Finally, Toyota requires a subscription for the RAV4's full functionality after just 30 days — much less than the three years free that Honda gives you. If you want your navigation to work, you will have to pay a fee. Using wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is the easy way around that.