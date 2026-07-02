- What's new: The Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid was redesigned for 2026, and its toughest task is to take down the Hyundai Tucson, one of our favorite small crossovers.
- Why it matters: These cars are two of just a small crop of compact plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) from mainstream automakers, and they offer flexibility that conventional gas-only and fully-electric cars don't.
- Edmunds says: We put these two together, tested them in the real world, verified their EV-only ranges and lived with them to figure out which one is best.
2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Hyundai Tucson: Which Small Plug-In Hybrid SUV Is Best?
Can a plug-in hybrid finally be the best of both worlds?
Plug-in hybrids are tricky; they require a specific kind of buyer with a specific use case. You need to be the type of person that has a place to charge at night and takes advantage of short electric range on a daily commute. But maybe you also go on road trips and need a gas engine to alleviate range anxiety. If that sounds like you, then pay attention, because the 2026 Toyota RAV4 and 2026 Hyundai Tucson are two of the best plug-in hybrid SUVs on sale today.
The Toyota is the newer SUV in this duo. It got a full redesign for 2026 that saw it move to a hybrid-only powertrain lineup. The Tucson offers a conventional gas-fed motor, a traditional hybrid and a plug-in hybrid option. When we put the RAV4 against the Tucson hybrid earlier this year it didn't just take down the Toyota, it came out on top against nine other compact SUVs. But when these two show up in plug-in guise, the story is very different.
2nd place: 2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
- Edmunds rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
- As-tested price: $50,650
In regular hybrid form, the Tucson is great — the benchmark of its class. And when it comes to the PHEV, most of what makes the Tucson so good is still here. The interior feels like one or two cuts above the Toyota (and the rest of the competition). Not only that, but the Tucson is one of the biggest cars in its class, so all of your passengers are going to have plenty of head-, leg- and shoulder room.
But because of the PHEV's larger battery, you don't get the regular Tucson's false cargo floor in the trunk and the extra room that comes with it. On top of that, there's no spare tire. Throw in a brake pedal that feels vague and some decidedly numb steering, and you have something that, while still easy enough to drive, can feel artificial. Not great for inspiring confidence on the road.
The Tucson plug-in hybrid's electric-only range is 41 miles, 21 fewer than what the Toyota managed in our testing. The PHEV also locks you into slow Level 2 home charging, whereas some of the RAV4's trims get access to Level 3 DC fast charging.
Simply put, while the Tucson makes a great case for itself as a regular hybrid, when it makes the move to plug-in power, there are too many compromises compared to the RAV4.
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1st place: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
- Edmunds rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
- As-tested price: $47,745
The Toyota simply offers more advantages than the Hyundai. The XSE and Woodland versions of the RAV4 PHEV have access to Level 3 DC fast charging, which means you can juice up the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes. Throw in the extra EV range — 62 miles in our testing — and the fact that the Toyota is still more fuel efficient when the battery runs dry, and you have yourself a much more complete plug-in hybrid experience.
While the RAV4's range and charging speeds are impressive in their own right, Toyota has also done an excellent job packaging all of that extra hardware. In the Tucson you have to give up a significant amount of extra cargo space because of where Hyundai put the hybrid battery. Meanwhile, the Toyota has a ton of room, and it also offers a space-saver spare tire.
The problems that plague the standard RAV4 are still here, though. The interior feels low-rent compared to the Tucson, and we don't like that so many of the easy-to-use physical controls from the last RAV4 were ditched for a touchscreen interface. It also doesn't ride quite as nicely as the Hyundai on Los Angeles' rutted city streets, and the back seat is cramped. It's hard to install car seats in the RAV4 thanks to its narrow door openings.
But in the RAV4 PHEV, what you give up is relatively minor compared to what you gain. The RAV4 is the new class leader among small plug-in hybrid SUVs, and it's easy to see why. We're sure this battle will resume when a new Tucson debuts in a couple of years, but until then, if you want a plug-in hybrid, the Toyota RAV4 is the one to have.