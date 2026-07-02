2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Hyundai Tucson: Which Small Plug-In Hybrid SUV Is Best?

1st place: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid

Edmunds rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

8.1 (out of 10) As-tested price: $47,745

The Toyota simply offers more advantages than the Hyundai. The XSE and Woodland versions of the RAV4 PHEV have access to Level 3 DC fast charging, which means you can juice up the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes. Throw in the extra EV range — 62 miles in our testing — and the fact that the Toyota is still more fuel efficient when the battery runs dry, and you have yourself a much more complete plug-in hybrid experience.

While the RAV4's range and charging speeds are impressive in their own right, Toyota has also done an excellent job packaging all of that extra hardware. In the Tucson you have to give up a significant amount of extra cargo space because of where Hyundai put the hybrid battery. Meanwhile, the Toyota has a ton of room, and it also offers a space-saver spare tire.

The problems that plague the standard RAV4 are still here, though. The interior feels low-rent compared to the Tucson, and we don't like that so many of the easy-to-use physical controls from the last RAV4 were ditched for a touchscreen interface. It also doesn't ride quite as nicely as the Hyundai on Los Angeles' rutted city streets, and the back seat is cramped. It's hard to install car seats in the RAV4 thanks to its narrow door openings.

But in the RAV4 PHEV, what you give up is relatively minor compared to what you gain. The RAV4 is the new class leader among small plug-in hybrid SUVs, and it's easy to see why. We're sure this battle will resume when a new Tucson debuts in a couple of years, but until then, if you want a plug-in hybrid, the Toyota RAV4 is the one to have.