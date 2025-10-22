Tested: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Is Better but Doesn't Move the Needle

Slow and steady

With front-wheel drive, the 2026 RAV4 makes 226 horsepower. With all-wheel drive, output increases to 236 hp. In either case, that's a lot more power than you used to get in the base RAV4 — one of the many benefits of Toyota's small SUV going hybrid-only in this generation.

With front-wheel drive, the RAV4 XLE we tested accelerated to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. That's 0.1 second quicker than the last RAV4 we tested, an all-wheel-drive Woodland Edition hybrid. It's also a 0.3-second improvement over a RAV4 XSE Hybrid AWD we tested in 2019. To complete a full quarter-mile run, the new RAV4 needed 15.5 seconds and crossed the finish line at 91.3 mph.

More importantly, since the RAV4 comes standard with hybrid power, this SUV is far more assertive under acceleration than the old base model. In 2019, we tested a RAV4 Limited AWD with the non-hybrid four-cylinder engine and it needed 9.1 seconds to hit 60 mph. Talk about a slowpoke.