The most popular small SUV out there has been given a makeover. The redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 is following in the footsteps of its best-selling predecessor with an all-hybrid lineup that boasts great new tech, improved performance and updated design. It's not a clean-sheet overhaul, though, so many of the outgoing RAV4's pluses and minuses have carried over.

While there is once again a RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid available, this rating covers the standard hybrid model. Our team of experts drove the RAV4 for several weeks on real roads, doing the same sort of driving a typical small SUV owner would. That means mind-numbing commutes, school drop-offs and weekend trips. Our ratings also include results from our test track. All together, we found where the new RAV4 has taken a step forward, where it's taken a step back (not much), and where it's held its ground in the ultra-competitive small SUV category.

Overall score: 8.1/10

This score puts the 2026 RAV4 in third place in our rankings of small SUVs. There is a significant gap between the Kia Sportage Hybrid (8.7) and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (8.8) ahead of it, but the RAV4 does edge out their non-hybrid versions.

How does the Toyota RAV4 drive?

Driving score: 7.8/10

The RAV4 has switched over exclusively to hybrid power, but don't let the focus on fuel economy fool you. The new model is quicker than before. Our front-wheel-drive test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, quicker than many rivals, hybrid or otherwise. The powertrain is smooth and provides decent pep at city speeds, but rivals with turbocharged engines are a bit sportier to drive. The brakes are smooth and easy to modulate, but panic stops were a little uneven in Edmunds' testing.



The RAV4's ride quality is a bit less refined than we expected, but it's never harsh or backbreaking. Rivals simply soak up road imperfections with more grace. The steering is light and direct, making the RAV4 easy to park but somewhat prone to wandering when accelerating quickly. Visibility is another highlight thanks to a low hood and upright seating position. An available surround-view camera system helps, but it's more of a bonus.



Toyota includes a wide variety of driver aids with the RAV4, including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. While there are no hands-free driving features, what's here is easy to use and operates unobtrusively.