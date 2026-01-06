- The redesigned RAV4 is exclusively a hybrid.
- Overall, it's one of our top picks for a small SUV.
- Our full ratings process reveals where the RAV4 stands against the competition.
2026 Toyota RAV4: Driven, Tested, Rated
The new RAV4 is all hybrid. But is it all good?
The most popular small SUV out there has been given a makeover. The redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 is following in the footsteps of its best-selling predecessor with an all-hybrid lineup that boasts great new tech, improved performance and updated design. It's not a clean-sheet overhaul, though, so many of the outgoing RAV4's pluses and minuses have carried over.
While there is once again a RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid available, this rating covers the standard hybrid model. Our team of experts drove the RAV4 for several weeks on real roads, doing the same sort of driving a typical small SUV owner would. That means mind-numbing commutes, school drop-offs and weekend trips. Our ratings also include results from our test track. All together, we found where the new RAV4 has taken a step forward, where it's taken a step back (not much), and where it's held its ground in the ultra-competitive small SUV category.
Overall score: 8.1/10
This score puts the 2026 RAV4 in third place in our rankings of small SUVs. There is a significant gap between the Kia Sportage Hybrid (8.7) and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (8.8) ahead of it, but the RAV4 does edge out their non-hybrid versions.
How does the Toyota RAV4 drive?
Driving score: 7.8/10
The RAV4 has switched over exclusively to hybrid power, but don't let the focus on fuel economy fool you. The new model is quicker than before. Our front-wheel-drive test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, quicker than many rivals, hybrid or otherwise. The powertrain is smooth and provides decent pep at city speeds, but rivals with turbocharged engines are a bit sportier to drive. The brakes are smooth and easy to modulate, but panic stops were a little uneven in Edmunds' testing.
The RAV4's ride quality is a bit less refined than we expected, but it's never harsh or backbreaking. Rivals simply soak up road imperfections with more grace. The steering is light and direct, making the RAV4 easy to park but somewhat prone to wandering when accelerating quickly. Visibility is another highlight thanks to a low hood and upright seating position. An available surround-view camera system helps, but it's more of a bonus.
Toyota includes a wide variety of driver aids with the RAV4, including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. While there are no hands-free driving features, what's here is easy to use and operates unobtrusively.
How comfortable is the Toyota RAV4?
Comfort score: 6.1/10
The RAV4's cabin offers less passenger space than the class leaders, but it's far from cramped inside. Adults should fit comfortably in both rows. The front seats offer decent adjustment, but they sit higher than we'd prefer. It would make getting in and out even easier. The padding is on the firm side, too, which became apparent after a few hours behind the wheel.
It's a similar story in the second row, which is spacious but down in size compared to rivals. We found installing a car seat to be generally easy, with decent room for a rear-facing seat. The doors don't open as wide as on other crossovers, and the anchors are buried a bit deep in the rear seats.
The RAV4's updated interior draws inspiration from other Toyota models, but the layout feels more like a 4Runner than a Grand Highlander. The controls are big and easy to reach, and the RAV4 uses a mix of physical and digital controls for things like the climate system. The seats might have been tiresome after a few hours, but the RAV4's seat heating helped offset that a bit. The air conditioning blows cold even when the gas engine is off.
How's the RAV4's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9.7/10
The RAV4 is the first vehicle to get Toyota's latest infotainment system. It's standard on all RAV4s, though higher trim levels get a larger center touchscreen. It features snappy, easy-to-navigate menus and clear maps. Good stuff, generally. It uses a 5G connection for a lot of major functions, including streaming radio and navigation. We really like Toyota's infotainment and navigation, but be prepared to pay a subscription fee after the trial period runs out.
You can always use a smartphone. The RAV4 comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both connect wirelessly. A wireless charging pad is standard on most trims, and dual wireless chargers are available. There are plenty of USB-C charging ports inside too.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 9/10
The Toyota RAV4 offers 37.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, putting it near the top of the class. The rear seats fold flat, opening up to 70.4 cubic feet. The cargo area is wide and square, with hardly any protrusion from the wheel arches. The RAV4's design is boxy and upright, which gives it a nice and tall cargo area. Front-wheel-drive models are rated for 1,750 pounds, while all-wheel-drive models can tow up to 3,500 pounds. That's more than most other small crossover SUVs.
Small-item storage is another strong point for the RAV4. The cupholders could be larger, but there are tons of small bins and pockets throughout the interior. Even the interior door handles have a deep bin.
Is the RAV4 a good value?
Value score: 7.4/10
The RAV4 is competitively priced with top rival SUVs. All RAV4s have a hybrid powertrain. Overall, we think you're getting your money's worth considering the RAV4's features and wide variety of available trim levels. We tested a preproduction model, but overall build quality is solid. The RAV4 lacks the premium feel of other Toyotas like the Crown Signia, but everything seems well assembled.
The RAV4 comes with a three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile drivetrain warranty. Toyota covers the hybrid portion of the powertrain separately for eight years/100,000 miles, and the hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles.
RAV4 fuel economy
MPG: 9/10
The Toyota RAV4 is now exclusively propelled by a hybrid powertrain. That means the base RAV4 is both quicker and more fuel-efficient than it has ever been. Our front-wheel-drive test vehicle gets a Toyota-estimated 44 mpg combined (48 city/42 highway), a figure we matched in our real-world driving. That also makes it the most fuel-efficient crossover in this class, hybrid or otherwise. Opting for all-wheel drive drops the estimates a hair, but even the off-road-focused Woodland trim nets at least 42 mpg combined.
Is the RAV4 special?
X factor: 7/10
The Toyota RAV4 has never been the most exciting car on the road, and the latest model does little to buck that trend. The RAV4 plug-in hybrid is available in a stylish GR Sport trim that enhances performance, but the lineup as a whole is fairly cool and sedate. It's not totally boring or lifeless, and, even with hybrid power, it's quicker than most of its rivals. Still, if you're looking for something fun or a bit upscale, the RAV4 might be a bit of a letdown.