More power, better efficiency

The biggest news for 2026 is the move to a fully hybrid engine lineup. This was expected, especially given that the recently redesigned Toyota Camry is also hybrid-only. This is hardly a bad thing, as no automaker has been selling hybrids for as long as Toyota. The original Prius went on sale in Japan in 1997, so we're talking nearly 30 years of designing and building hybrid powertrains.

There are two basic versions of the new RAV4: the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid, both of which are paired with continuously variable automatic transmissions. Front-wheel-drive hybrid models make 226 horsepower, while all-wheel-drive models offer 236 hp. That's a little more power than last year's RAV4 Hybrid and a lot more than what you used to get in the base model. If you opt for the plug-in hybrid version, which only comes with all-wheel drive, not only do you get around 50 miles of all-electric range (on top of what you get out of a regular tank of fuel), but output also increases to 324 hp.

The base RAV4 now offers more power and better fuel economy than before. Front-wheel-drive models have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 44 mpg combined (48 city/42 highway). That's better than you'll find in rival compact SUVs, hybrid or otherwise. Adding all-wheel drive drops that slightly, but all 2026 RAV4 hybrid models have a combined EPA rating of at least 41 mpg. The plug-in hybrid isn't quite as efficient, but that's the trade-off for power and a short amount of all-electric range.