- The Toyota RAV4 has been completely redesigned for 2026.
- It features a hybrid-only powertrain lineup with some of the best fuel economy you'll find in any SUV.
- The 2026 RAV4 expands its feature set without straying from its successful formula.
2026 Toyota RAV4 First Drive Review: Sticking to Success
America's best-selling SUV isn't in danger of losing that crown
— Scottsdale, Arizona
The Toyota RAV4 was America's best-selling SUV in 2024, outselling everything but a few pickup trucks. And while Toyota could probably continue to sell the outgoing model on reputation alone, the automaker is smart to not let its most successful model linger too long without an overhaul. After a few hundred miles behind the wheel in both Arizona and California, it's clear that Toyota hasn't strayed too far from the formula that makes the RAV4 so popular.
More power, better efficiency
The biggest news for 2026 is the move to a fully hybrid engine lineup. This was expected, especially given that the recently redesigned Toyota Camry is also hybrid-only. This is hardly a bad thing, as no automaker has been selling hybrids for as long as Toyota. The original Prius went on sale in Japan in 1997, so we're talking nearly 30 years of designing and building hybrid powertrains.
There are two basic versions of the new RAV4: the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid, both of which are paired with continuously variable automatic transmissions. Front-wheel-drive hybrid models make 226 horsepower, while all-wheel-drive models offer 236 hp. That's a little more power than last year's RAV4 Hybrid and a lot more than what you used to get in the base model. If you opt for the plug-in hybrid version, which only comes with all-wheel drive, not only do you get around 50 miles of all-electric range (on top of what you get out of a regular tank of fuel), but output also increases to 324 hp.
The base RAV4 now offers more power and better fuel economy than before. Front-wheel-drive models have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 44 mpg combined (48 city/42 highway). That's better than you'll find in rival compact SUVs, hybrid or otherwise. Adding all-wheel drive drops that slightly, but all 2026 RAV4 hybrid models have a combined EPA rating of at least 41 mpg. The plug-in hybrid isn't quite as efficient, but that's the trade-off for power and a short amount of all-electric range.
New looks, familiar feel
Toyota is offering the RAV4 in quite a few variants, broadening the range in an effort to appeal to an even wider crowd. The Prime name that Toyota used to use for the plug-in hybrid is no more, but there are still plenty of options. The Woodland model, with its all-terrain tires and raised roof rails, is back and can now be had with either of the two hybrid engines. New for 2026 is the GR Sport, a RAV4 that's been worked over by Toyota's racing division. Given the GR Sport's intentions, it's no surprise that this model is only available with the more powerful plug-in hybrid.
The 2026 RAV4 has new looks both inside and out, drawing influence from other Toyota models like the 4Runner, Crown Signia and Grand Highlander. While it might look new, the RAV4 hasn't changed much in terms of size. In fact, overall passenger space is essentially unchanged, though the cargo area is slightly larger than before. That means interior space is down a bit on paper compared to rivals, but in practice, the RAV4 should be spacious enough for most adults in both the front and rear seats.
The RAV4's new interior is definitely a step above the old model. It still looks a bit cheap compared to some rivals, especially crossovers like the Kia Sportage and Mazda CX-50, but the layout is simple and easy to use. There are USB-C ports in both rows and a standard wireless charging pad. (A second one is available on some trims.)
All models come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It's generally easy to switch through the menus, though I never did find the RAV4's trip odometer. The infotainment screen measures either 10.5 inches or 12.9 inches, depending on the trim. Tech was one of the outgoing RAV4's biggest weak spots, with an infotainment system that felt far behind the times in both design and function.
The RAV4 is the first Toyota to get the latest iteration of the automaker's new user interface. While it feels similar to the one found in models like the Tacoma or Grand Highlander, it offers a wider array of features, quicker response times and more customization. It's nothing groundbreaking, and I would like to see how limited the interface feels when the free trial subscriptions for some apps run out, but I can say that the RAV4's Apple CarPlay connection is more reliable than in any other Toyota I've ever been in.
Hitting the road
The 2026 RAV4 will feel familiar to anyone who's been behind the wheel of the old model, though the overall driving experience has been improved. While it's no barnstormer, the RAV4 is quicker than before and peppy at city speeds. That's especially true of the plug-in hybrid model, which I expect to put down impressive acceleration numbers at the Edmunds test track. Overall drivability is excellent, with smooth, even power from the engine and gentle brakes that are easy to use in traffic. The RAV4 is louder inside than I expected, with some gruffness from the engine while accelerating, plus some wind noise from the mirrors at freeway speeds.
The ride is firmer than expected, too, especially on higher trim models with larger wheels. The bigger, most premium wheels on some models might look nice, but they use tires with smaller sidewalls and translate bumps and imperfections through to passengers more than I'd like. The RAV4 is never backbreaking, and the suspension dampens big bumps well, but rivals offer more refinement.
Following the RAV4's media launch in Scottsdale, Arizona, I drove a RAV4 XLE back to Los Angeles. It's easy to drive on the freeway, and the hybrid powertrain's excellent fuel economy means my front-wheel-drive tester arrived at Edmunds HQ in Santa Monica with a quarter-tank of fuel remaining. I only stopped for snacks and a restroom break. Impressive stuff.
The driver aids work well. The controls are all on the steering wheel and are easy to figure out. The adaptive cruise control maintains nice gaps in traffic, and the traffic jam assist feature is a boon — especially during evening rush hour traffic in Phoenix. In addition to adaptive cruise control, the list of standard aids includes blind-spot warning, automatic high beams and even a standard dash cam.
The new RAV4 won't buck its reputation for a gentle but underwhelming driving experience, but the GR Sport does feel a bit more lively than past RAV4 models. The RAV4's steering is light and makes it easy to park or keep centered on the freeway.
Pricing is still TBD
The 2026 RAV4 feels like more of the same. Like the three-row Toyota Grand Highlander, the RAV4 doesn't excel in any one area outside of fuel economy, but it also doesn't have any major drawbacks. There are SUVs that are more premium or offer more space or more exciting driving experiences, but as a whole, the new 2026 RAV4 and its new hybrid-only powertrain is better than it's ever been. Assuming Toyota can hold the line on pricing — which is expected to be announced before the end of the year — the RAV4 should continue to be a strong seller.