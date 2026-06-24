- What's new: While we love the standard Toyota Prius, the plug-in hybrid model adds more versatility — and performance.
- Why it matters: The Prius PHEV gives you generous electric-only range with the bonus of being able to fill up at a regular gas station for longer trips.
- Edmunds says: Adding a plug to the Prius makes it better than ever, but its extra cost might be a deterrent to some shoppers.
Tested: 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Is More Expensive but Worth the Money
More powerful electric motors and useful electric range make Toyota's venerable Prius more versatile
The Toyota Prius is already a champion of fuel-efficient transportation. So how do you make it even better? Add a plug.
Formerly known as the Prius Prime, the 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid takes everything we like about Toyota's ubiquitous hybrid and adds useful electric range. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs for short, feature bigger batteries and more powerful electric motors than their regular hybrid counterparts. That means they can be operated without using gas for extended periods of time. In the case of the Prius, that makes the PHEV a more compelling choice than the standard model — if you can handle the price.
Impressive Prius performance
The Prius Plug-in Hybrid has some extra power compared to the plugless Prius, and that gave it a leg up in our testing.
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Spec
2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid
2025 Toyota Prius Limited
|Powertrain
|2.0-liter inline-four, two electric motors
|2.0-liter inline-four, two electric motors
|Power
|220 hp
|194 hp
|Torque
|139 lb-ft
|139 lb-ft
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|front-wheel drive
|Weight
|3,539 pounds
|3,205 pounds
|0-60 mph
|7.0 seconds
|7.7 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.3 seconds @ 92.1 mph
|16.2 seconds @ 87.0 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|127 feet
|123 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.86 g
|0.90 g
|Battery size
|13.6 kWh
|0.9 kWh
|EPA-estimated range
|39 miles
|N/A
|Edmunds Tested range
|51.1 miles
|N/A
|EPA-estimated mpg
|48 mpg combined
|52 mpg combined
|As-tested price
|$41,304
|$37,195
The added power drops the Prius' 0-to-60-mph time significantly, down to 7 seconds flat. But the added weight of the larger battery increased the braking distance by a few feet, and the PHEV couldn't match the standard Prius on the skidpad either. However, from behind the wheel, the Prius PHEV felt just as nimble on our test track. It's a surprisingly fun car to drive, by Prius standards, with decent handling chops and a responsive powertrain.
In addition to the standard 0-to-60-mph run, we also tried a run in EV mode with the battery fully charged. Without the assistance of the gas engine, it took 10.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is certainly slower, but with an electric-only top speed of 84 mph, that means you can also get on the highway sans gasoline.
Mini range test results
The Prius Plug-in Hybrid has an EPA-estimated 39 miles of electric range. Our normal EV testing protocol requires an average speed of 40 mph, but we dropped it to 35 mph for this city-focused test to better align with how PHEV owners use these cars.
The results were impressive; the Prius Plug-in Hybrid covered 51.1 miles before its gas engine kicked on. That's more than enough range to cover the daily drives of most Americans, even if your commute includes some highway driving where the PHEVs use their energy less efficiently.
The Prius Plug-in Hybrid's battery has a capacity of 13.6 kWh, but you don't get to use all of that up — it always keeps some energy in reserve. Charging the battery on a Level 2 charger only took 11.8 kW and took about four hours. On a regular household outlet, the Prius PHEV's battery takes about 11 hours to charge. So without any special equipment installed at home, you can get all of that electric range back overnight.
Is it worth it?
If you're looking at this from purely a dollars-and-cents perspective, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid is a tougher sell because of its price. It costs between $4,000 and $5,000 more than the equivalent trim level of the standard Prius hybrid.
Still, we think there are plenty of reasons to pick a Prius with a plug. It offers a better driving experience with its added power and feels like a buttery-smooth EV, especially on city streets. And for those who are environmentally focused, the prospect of completing most trips sans gasoline is also enticing — though you should still use gas every so often because fuel can go stale if it sits too long.
The Prius that's right for you depends on how you're going to use it. But one thing is clear: It's great to choose between two excellent and efficient options.