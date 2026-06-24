Tested: 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Is More Expensive but Worth the Money

More powerful electric motors and useful electric range make Toyota's venerable Prius more versatile

2026 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid driving
  • What's new: While we love the standard Toyota Prius, the plug-in hybrid model adds more versatility — and performance.
  • Why it matters: The Prius PHEV gives you generous electric-only range with the bonus of being able to fill up at a regular gas station for longer trips.
  • Edmunds says: Adding a plug to the Prius makes it better than ever, but its extra cost might be a deterrent to some shoppers.

The Toyota Prius is already a champion of fuel-efficient transportation. So how do you make it even better? Add a plug.

Formerly known as the Prius Prime, the 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid takes everything we like about Toyota's ubiquitous hybrid and adds useful electric range. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs for short, feature bigger batteries and more powerful electric motors than their regular hybrid counterparts. That means they can be operated without using gas for extended periods of time. In the case of the Prius, that makes the PHEV a more compelling choice than the standard model — if you can handle the price.

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2026 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid exterior

Impressive Prius performance

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid has some extra power compared to the plugless Prius, and that gave it a leg up in our testing.

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2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid pricing in Ashburn, VA

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Spec
2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid
2025 Toyota Prius Limited
Powertrain2.0-liter inline-four, two electric motors2.0-liter inline-four, two electric motors
Power220 hp194 hp
Torque139 lb-ft139 lb-ft
Drivelinefront-wheel drivefront-wheel drive
Weight3,539 pounds3,205 pounds
0-60 mph7.0 seconds7.7 seconds
Quarter mile15.3 seconds @ 92.1 mph16.2 seconds @ 87.0 mph
Braking 60-0 mph127 feet123 feet
Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)0.86 g0.90 g
Battery size13.6 kWh0.9 kWh
EPA-estimated range39 milesN/A
Edmunds Tested range51.1 milesN/A
EPA-estimated mpg48 mpg combined52 mpg combined
As-tested price$41,304$37,195

The added power drops the Prius' 0-to-60-mph time significantly, down to 7 seconds flat. But the added weight of the larger battery increased the braking distance by a few feet, and the PHEV couldn't match the standard Prius on the skidpad either. However, from behind the wheel, the Prius PHEV felt just as nimble on our test track. It's a surprisingly fun car to drive, by Prius standards, with decent handling chops and a responsive powertrain.

In addition to the standard 0-to-60-mph run, we also tried a run in EV mode with the battery fully charged. Without the assistance of the gas engine, it took 10.8 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is certainly slower, but with an electric-only top speed of 84 mph, that means you can also get on the highway sans gasoline.

2026 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid exterior

Mini range test results

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid has an EPA-estimated 39 miles of electric range. Our normal EV testing protocol requires an average speed of 40 mph, but we dropped it to 35 mph for this city-focused test to better align with how PHEV owners use these cars.

The results were impressive; the Prius Plug-in Hybrid covered 51.1 miles before its gas engine kicked on. That's more than enough range to cover the daily drives of most Americans, even if your commute includes some highway driving where the PHEVs use their energy less efficiently.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid's battery has a capacity of 13.6 kWh, but you don't get to use all of that up — it always keeps some energy in reserve. Charging the battery on a Level 2 charger only took 11.8 kW and took about four hours. On a regular household outlet, the Prius PHEV's battery takes about 11 hours to charge. So without any special equipment installed at home, you can get all of that electric range back overnight.

2026 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid exterior

Is it worth it?

If you're looking at this from purely a dollars-and-cents perspective, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid is a tougher sell because of its price. It costs between $4,000 and $5,000 more than the equivalent trim level of the standard Prius hybrid. 

Still, we think there are plenty of reasons to pick a Prius with a plug. It offers a better driving experience with its added power and feels like a buttery-smooth EV, especially on city streets. And for those who are environmentally focused, the prospect of completing most trips sans gasoline is also enticing — though you should still use gas every so often because fuel can go stale if it sits too long.

The Prius that's right for you depends on how you're going to use it. But one thing is clear: It's great to choose between two excellent and efficient options.

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by

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

edited by

Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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