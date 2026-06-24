Tested: 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Is More Expensive but Worth the Money

Mini range test results

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid has an EPA-estimated 39 miles of electric range. Our normal EV testing protocol requires an average speed of 40 mph, but we dropped it to 35 mph for this city-focused test to better align with how PHEV owners use these cars.

The results were impressive; the Prius Plug-in Hybrid covered 51.1 miles before its gas engine kicked on. That's more than enough range to cover the daily drives of most Americans, even if your commute includes some highway driving where the PHEVs use their energy less efficiently.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid's battery has a capacity of 13.6 kWh, but you don't get to use all of that up — it always keeps some energy in reserve. Charging the battery on a Level 2 charger only took 11.8 kW and took about four hours. On a regular household outlet, the Prius PHEV's battery takes about 11 hours to charge. So without any special equipment installed at home, you can get all of that electric range back overnight.