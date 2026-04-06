Tested: The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Wants to Be Anywhere But Here

Hold up. I know what you're thinking, and I agree with you: The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser doesn't belong on a track. One look at its towering height or its off-road-friendly Michelin LTX Trail tires tells you everything you need to know about this SUV, which competes with other off-road-ready vehicles like the Lexus GX 550 and Toyota's own 4Runner.

So why is it at a track, then, you ask? Well, first, I'll point you to this neat write-up on how we test every new vehicle. It's valuable to understand how a car will perform during emergencies. Will it stop well? Will you be able to maneuver away from danger at a moment's notice? How will it respond in these situations?

Essentially, we're looking to paint a complete picture, and in the case of this Toyota, it's quite a sketchy one.