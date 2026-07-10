- What's new: The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser is the brand's other rugged midsize SUV.
- Why it matters: Smaller and simpler than previous Land Cruiser generations, this one provides a boxier alternative to the related 4Runner.
- Edmunds says: While compromised in space and capability, the Land Cruiser is easier to live with than a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Toyota's retro-themed SUV takes a softer approach to off-roading
Toyota relaunched the Land Cruiser with this generation in 2024, touting its improved affordability and cool, retro-tinged design. Smaller, lighter, and with a simple trim lineup, the latest model moves into 2026 basically unchanged.
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The latest Land Cruiser is a halo model, a rugged yet refined off-roading SUV.
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Toyota keeps the lineup tight with just two trims: the Land Cruiser 1958 and simply Land Cruiser.
You can tell them apart by the 1958's round headlights. The regular Land Cruiser has rectangular units.
No matter the trim, the Land Cruiser comes equipped with full-time 4WD and Toyota's hybrid powertrain.
The setup gives it lots of low-speed muscle while returning better fuel economy than most SUVs of this type.
Useful features like Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select and a bevy of off-road cameras ensure the Land Cruiser is easy to pilot off tarmac.
Because of its hybrid setup, the Land Cruiser's cargo floor is higher than the average SUV's.
The Land Cruiser is pricey, but it's charming and much better on-road than the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.
The Land Cruiser comes well equipped, with heated front seats, a 2,400-watt AC inverter, and locking center and rear differentials.
The cabin seats five, though second-row space isn't as accommodating as the exterior dimensions might suggest.