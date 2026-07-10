2026 Toyota Land Cruiser: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Toyota's retro-themed SUV takes a softer approach to off-roading

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser image
  • What's new: The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser is the brand's other rugged midsize SUV.
  • Why it matters: Smaller and simpler than previous Land Cruiser generations, this one provides a boxier alternative to the related 4Runner.
  • Edmunds says: While compromised in space and capability, the Land Cruiser is easier to live with than a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler.

Toyota relaunched the Land Cruiser with this generation in 2024, touting its improved affordability and cool, retro-tinged design. Smaller, lighter, and with a simple trim lineup, the latest model moves into 2026 basically unchanged.

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2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front.

The latest Land Cruiser is a halo model, a rugged yet refined off-roading SUV.

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2026 Toyota Land Cruiser fording river.

Toyota keeps the lineup tight with just two trims: the Land Cruiser 1958 and simply Land Cruiser.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser driving on trail.

You can tell them apart by the 1958's round headlights. The regular Land Cruiser has rectangular units.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser rear three-quarters driving on trail.

No matter the trim, the Land Cruiser comes equipped with full-time 4WD and Toyota's hybrid powertrain.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser dashboard wide.

The setup gives it lots of low-speed muscle while returning better fuel economy than most SUVs of this type.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser center console.

Useful features like Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select and a bevy of off-road cameras ensure the Land Cruiser is easy to pilot off tarmac.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser cargo area.

Because of its hybrid setup, the Land Cruiser's cargo floor is higher than the average SUV's.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser at the top of a mountain.

The Land Cruiser is pricey, but it's charming and much better on-road than the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser center console buttons.

The Land Cruiser comes well equipped, with heated front seats, a 2,400-watt AC inverter, and locking center and rear differentials.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser rear three-quarters.

The cabin seats five, though second-row space isn't as accommodating as the exterior dimensions might suggest.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser center console.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser climbing rocks.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters in motion.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser driver's view.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front end.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser headlights.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser wheel.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser exterior badge.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser cabin.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser rear three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser image
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters driving down trail.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front three-quarters.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser cabin.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front seats.
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser steering wheel.
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Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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