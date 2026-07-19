2026 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2026 Toyota Highlander: Midsize Three-Row Crossovers Compared

Technology and safety equipment

Infotainment is one area where the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder has a clear advantage. All models score a new 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard for 2026. The system boasts sharp graphics, quick responses to inputs, and support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the configurable gauge cluster is a bit dated by contemporary standards, and four USB ports isn't quite enough for a vehicle that can seat up to eight, we appreciated the new wireless charging pad's design, which offers improved connectivity and better cooling. Driver assistance features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot alert and lane keeping assistance are also standard across the board.

The Highlander's base 8-inch infotainment screen is, by contrast, a bit low-rent by today's standards. There's an available 12.3-inch display that gives the cabin a more contemporary vibe and increases screen real estate substantially, but we noted that it tends to get washed out in direct sunlight, making it more difficult to use on bright days. But both systems support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Highlander comes with three USB ports up front as well as two for the second row. All models also feature Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a driver assistance suite that includes features like lane keeping assistance, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Trims and pricing

Both the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder and the 2026 Toyota Highlander are offered in four distinct trims. For the Pathfinder, these consist of the SV, SL, Rock Creek and Platinum, while the Highlander can be outfitted in XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum guise. The Highlander's hybrid powertrain is optionally offered on all trims except for the XSE.

This equates to base price of $41,445, including destination, for a bare-bones Pathfinder SV, while the top-of-the-range Platinum starts at $51,335. Those seeking enhanced capacity shouldn’t overlook the Pathfinder Rock Creek, which starts at $46,635 and comes with an off-road tuned suspension, a tubular roof rack, and 18-inch beadlock-style wheels, and other trim-exclusive features. Four-wheel drive is also standard for the Rock Creek.

Pricing for the Highlander starts at $47,865 for the base XLE model, while the top-spec Hybrid Platinum comes in at $57,270 before adding any options. Although the hybrid powertrain adds a premium of about $1,700 to each trim where it's available, the Highlander requires a higher outlay than the Pathfinder even if you stick to the standard gas models. But then you have to consider the fact that all-wheel drive is standard on all Highlander models, while the Rock Creek is the only version of the Pathfinder that includes four-wheel drive by default.

At the end of the day, both the 2026 Toyota Highlander and 2026 Nissan Pathfinder are capable three-row SUVs that will handle family hauling and everyday driving tasks without much drama. Choosing between the two is more about deciding which one best fits your particular lifestyle and routine rather than determining an outright winner. One may lean a bit more toward efficiency and ease, the other toward power and presence, but both will get the job done.