- What's new: The Highlander as we know might be on its way out (replaced by an EV), but it's still a family-favorite option.
- Why they matter: These two SUVs are big seller for their respective brands and both comfortable and versatile.
- Edmunds says: We compare their key differences to see which is best.
2026 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2026 Toyota Highlander: Midsize Three-Row Crossovers Compared
Practical, efficient and comfortable, these SUVs are purpose-built for ease of use
There's no shortage of family-friendly models to choose from in the midsize three-row SUV segment, but two longtime standouts remain the 2026 Toyota Highlander and 2026 Nissan Pathfinder. Both promise comfortable seating, modern tech, and plenty of versatility.
On paper, the two SUVs look closely matched, offering available all-wheel drive, advanced driver aids, and seating for up to eight passengers. But the Highlander focuses heavily on fuel efficiency and refinement, while the Pathfinder offers stronger towing capability and a more traditional SUV driving experience. Pricing, interior space, and powertrain choices also help separate the two.
Here's how they stack up for shoppers looking at these two very popular crossovers.
Power and fuel economy
The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine regardless of which trim level you choose. The naturally aspirated powerplant produces a healthy 284 horsepower and is paired with a nine-speed transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels, or all of them, depending on whether you spring for four-wheel drive. Although the transmission can sometimes be reluctant to downshift when more urgent response is needed, the Pathfinder is capable of delivering acceleration that puts it among the best in the class when all of the systems are on the same page.
The trade-off for that old-school pep can be felt at the pump, though, as the Pathfinder lags behind the 2026 Toyota Highlander when it comes to fuel efficiency. The Pathfinder isn't offered with a hybrid powertrain, unlike the Highlander, but even the non-hybrid versions of the Toyota deliver better EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers.
All-wheel drive is standard across the Highlander lineup whether you opt for a hybrid or non-hybrid powertrain. The non-hybrid version of the Highlander is outfitted a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that offers output that's roughly on par with that of the Pathfinder's V6. We clocked a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.4 seconds in testing, which puts it near the top of the class as well. Standard gas Highlander models get a traditional eight-speed automatic.
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Hybrid models pair three electric motors with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a combination that ultimately results in less power than the standard gas models, and they're equipped with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). While these mechanical changes make the hybrid models a bit less responsive, they significantly contribute to the impressive fuel efficiency that they deliver.
Interior and cargo space
Although we found the Highlander to be comfortable for front-row passengers, and the second row is nearly as accommodating if you get the available captain's chairs, the third row is another story. Low-mounted seats with thin padding and limited space to get into and out of this section make it better suited for children than adults. Taller drivers might also be irked by the steering column's limited telescoping range, but overall, the 2026 Toyota Highlander isn't a bad place to spend some time if you're not all the way in the back.
Standard tri-zone climate controls also ensure that everyone stays comfortable, and road noise is kept to a minimum even at highway speeds. And thanks to the wide range of adjustability offered by those available second-row captain's chairs, installing a large rear-facing car seat is a breeze. In terms of storage capacity, the Highlander doesn't offer much space behind the third row, but with those seats down, the capacity on offer is better than average for the class. Both the second- and third-row seats also fold down flat, which increases overall storage while making it easier to load and unload bulky cargo.
Dimension
2026 Nissan Pathfinder
2026 Toyota Highlander
Difference (Pathfinder vs. Highlander)
|Front headroom
|42.3 in
|39.6 in
|+2.7 in
|Front legroom
|44.3 in
|42.0 in
|+2.3 in
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in
|59.0 in
|+1.8 in
|Front hip room
|58.3 in
|57.2 in
|+1.1 in
|Rear headroom
|39.6 in
|39.4 in
|+0.2 in
|Rear legroom
|35.5 in
|38.7 in
|−3.2 in
|Rear shoulder room
|59.6 in
|58.4 in
|+1.2 in
|Rear hip room
|56.3 in
|57.0 in
|−0.7 in
|Cargo capacity (behind 3rd row)
|16.6 cu ft
|16.0 cu ft
|+0.6 cu ft
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.5 cu ft
|84.3 cu ft
|−3.8 cu ft
The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder offers enough interior space to seat real adults in all three rows, though we found that the front seats aren't quite as supportive as the Highlander's. With the second- and third-row seats down, the Pathfinder also offers a generous amount of cargo room, but it's a few cubic feet shy of what the Highlander provides in that configuration.
However, the Pathfinder scores points for its assortment of physical buttons and knobs for climate control and audio settings, which make quick adjustments easy to perform without taking your attention off the road. Both the Pathfinder and Highlander have plenty of cubbies and other storage solutions for small items throughout their cabins, so passengers will likely never be left wanting for an open cupholder or bin regardless of which SUV you choose.
Technology and safety equipment
Infotainment is one area where the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder has a clear advantage. All models score a new 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard for 2026. The system boasts sharp graphics, quick responses to inputs, and support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the configurable gauge cluster is a bit dated by contemporary standards, and four USB ports isn't quite enough for a vehicle that can seat up to eight, we appreciated the new wireless charging pad's design, which offers improved connectivity and better cooling. Driver assistance features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot alert and lane keeping assistance are also standard across the board.
The Highlander's base 8-inch infotainment screen is, by contrast, a bit low-rent by today's standards. There's an available 12.3-inch display that gives the cabin a more contemporary vibe and increases screen real estate substantially, but we noted that it tends to get washed out in direct sunlight, making it more difficult to use on bright days. But both systems support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Highlander comes with three USB ports up front as well as two for the second row. All models also feature Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, a driver assistance suite that includes features like lane keeping assistance, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.
Trims and pricing
Both the 2026 Nissan Pathfinder and the 2026 Toyota Highlander are offered in four distinct trims. For the Pathfinder, these consist of the SV, SL, Rock Creek and Platinum, while the Highlander can be outfitted in XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum guise. The Highlander's hybrid powertrain is optionally offered on all trims except for the XSE.
This equates to base price of $41,445, including destination, for a bare-bones Pathfinder SV, while the top-of-the-range Platinum starts at $51,335. Those seeking enhanced capacity shouldn’t overlook the Pathfinder Rock Creek, which starts at $46,635 and comes with an off-road tuned suspension, a tubular roof rack, and 18-inch beadlock-style wheels, and other trim-exclusive features. Four-wheel drive is also standard for the Rock Creek.
Pricing for the Highlander starts at $47,865 for the base XLE model, while the top-spec Hybrid Platinum comes in at $57,270 before adding any options. Although the hybrid powertrain adds a premium of about $1,700 to each trim where it's available, the Highlander requires a higher outlay than the Pathfinder even if you stick to the standard gas models. But then you have to consider the fact that all-wheel drive is standard on all Highlander models, while the Rock Creek is the only version of the Pathfinder that includes four-wheel drive by default.
At the end of the day, both the 2026 Toyota Highlander and 2026 Nissan Pathfinder are capable three-row SUVs that will handle family hauling and everyday driving tasks without much drama. Choosing between the two is more about deciding which one best fits your particular lifestyle and routine rather than determining an outright winner. One may lean a bit more toward efficiency and ease, the other toward power and presence, but both will get the job done.