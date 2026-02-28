2026 Toyota Highlander: Driven, Tested, Rated

Toyota's stalwart midsize SUV, the Highlander, remains perfectly pleasant, safe, and equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance features. It's unoffensive to look at and represents decent value for the money, both of which are Toyota hallmarks. It's good practical transportation, but is it worth picking over the increasingly competent competition? We spent several weeks with the 2026 Toyota Highlander to find out.

The Highlander will turn all-electric starting next year, so if you're interested in buying the gas-powered version, check out our review below.

Read all of our 2026 Toyota Highlander content:

2026 Toyota Highlander Specs and Features

2026 Toyota Highlander MPG and Mileage Data

2026 Toyota Highlander True Cost To Own

2026 Toyota Highlander Pictures

See all the 2026 Toyota Highlanders for sale near you

https://www.edmunds.com/toyota/highlander/2026/for-sale/