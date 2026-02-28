- It's got a comfortable and quiet ride.
- It's easy to see out of, which inspires confidence.
- It offers above-average fuel efficiency for a three-row SUV.
2026 Toyota Highlander: Driven, Tested, Rated
The 2026 Highlander remains a compelling choice for three-row midsize SUV buyers, but it's not without stiff competition.
Toyota's stalwart midsize SUV, the Highlander, remains perfectly pleasant, safe, and equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance features. It's unoffensive to look at and represents decent value for the money, both of which are Toyota hallmarks. It's good practical transportation, but is it worth picking over the increasingly competent competition? We spent several weeks with the 2026 Toyota Highlander to find out.
The Highlander will turn all-electric starting next year, so if you're interested in buying the gas-powered version, check out our review below.
Overall score: 6.4/10
This score would place the 2026 Highlander in 11th place, below Mazda's CX-90 (6.4/10) and the GMC Acadia (6.7/10).
How does the Toyota Highlander drive?
Driving score: 7.5/10
At Edmunds' test track, our four-cylinder all-wheel-drive Highlander test vehicle accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is quicker than most V6-equipped three-row midsize SUVs.
The Highlander's ride quality is pleasantly plush. Large and small road imperfections are smoothed over thanks to the compliant suspension, yet it avoids feeling floaty or vague at high speeds.
The Highlander can stop quickly and confidently as well as negotiate a twisty road. Body roll is controlled through turns, and the available torque-vectoring AWD system helps to subtly enhance handling balance by applying engine power to individual rear wheels. (It also has the usual benefit of extra traction in slick conditions.)
We give the Highlander high marks for outward visibility. Thin front roof pillars help you see around turns. Advanced technology also helps the Highlander feel more nimble than the average midsize SUV and makes daily driving a low-effort activity. All Highlanders come with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids. We like the adaptive cruise control, but we found the lane departure warning slightly too sensitive in the standard mode and not sensitive enough in the low mode.
How comfortable is the Toyota Highlander?
Comfort score: 6.7/10
It's easy to find your preferred seating position, but taller drivers might wish for more extension range from the telescoping steering wheel. The Highlander's front seats are comfortable even on long drives, and the available second-row captain's chairs (which our test vehicle had) provide nearly the same level of comfort. Alas, the third-row seats are one of the Highlander's greatest liabilities. Thin padding, a narrow space, and a cushion mounted low to the floor make the third row ill-suited for adults, although that's addressed by the larger Grand Highlander, which is reviewed separately.
The climate controls are easy to use, and the standard tri-zone system provides ample heating and cooling capacity, which helps make up for the mildly effective seat heat and ventilation. Otherwise, our complaints are few. There are no vibrations, squeaks or wind noise to speak of, even at highway speeds. Road noise is minimal.
A large rear-facing car seat is easily accommodated in the second row thanks to the generous fore-and-aft movement of the available captain's chairs. Anchors are easy to locate and access for all types of child safety seats, though there are no anchors in the third row.
How's the Highlander's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 7.6/10
Toyota used to trail other manufacturers when it comes to tech but the current Highlander has made big strides in the right direction. The optional 12.3-inch touchscreen is huge (an 8-inch screen is standard) and it responds quickly to inputs, but occasionally reflections on the surface make using it more difficult than it should be. The latest Toyota software looks more modern too. Our Highlander test vehicle had five USB charge ports for the first and second rows but none for the third.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 5.7/10
Cargo space is a bit of a mixed bag with the Highlander. Behind the third row, there's only 16 cubic feet of space, which is small for the class. Behind the second row, it expands to a better-than-average 48.4 cubic feet. The liftover height is about average for a midsize SUV, and both back rows can be folded for a flat load surface. As for cabin storage, there are good-size pockets and cupholders as well as two shelves built into the dash. (One has a clever phone cable keeper too.)
Is the Highlander a good value?
Value score: 6.1/10
Though the Highlander isn't the most premium-feeling SUV in the class, the interior is solidly put together with soft, padded surfaces where they matter most. There's good value here, too, whether you're cross-shopping against a Kia Telluride (especially given the typical markups for those) or the popular Honda Pilot, which isn't quite as strong a value these days.
Toyota's warranty coverage is pretty common for the class with three years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. The first two years of scheduled maintenance are also free.
Highlander fuel economy
MPG score: 5/10
The four-cylinder Highlander is pretty fuel-efficient. We tested an all-wheel-drive model, which the EPA estimates will get 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving. (Front-wheel-drive models are slightly better at 25 mpg combined.) A few mpg may not seem like a huge advantage over the competition, but it's significant for this class of vehicle. On our real-world evaluation route, we achieved 26.6 mpg, which is pretty stellar and indicates to us the EPA's estimates should be achievable. Of note, the Highlander Hybrid gets up to 36 mpg combined.
Is the Highlander special?
X factor: 7/10
The styling up front gives the Highlander a sporty appearance, which looks cool but also maybe oversells athleticism. Still, the Highlander has better-than-average composure on a twisty road for a midsize three-row SUV, which might be all the fun someone shopping this category needs.