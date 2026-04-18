- The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander remains a "just right" step between the standard Highlander and the full-size Sequoia.
- Toyota opted not to make any major changes for the 2026 model year.
- The Grand Highlander is available in five trims, with three powertrains and two drivetrain options.
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander: Driven, Tested, Rated
Toyota's big three-row family hauler offers a lot to prospective buyers including a great ride and a cavernous cabin
The Grand Highlander debuted in 2024, and since then, it's proved very popular with consumers, and for good reason. It's more practical than the standard Highlander (which is going electric-only for 2027) and for not much more money. It has a useful third row that will even accommodate adults, plus plenty of cargo room. Add in a great ride and excellent safety and infotainment tech, and you have a serious value proposition on your hands.
Read all our 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander content:
- 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander: Specs and Features
- 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander: Trim Comparison
- 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander: MPG and Gas Mileage
Overall score: 7.4/10
The Grand Highlander's score of 7.4 out of 10 places it in fourth place between the Hyundai Palisade (non-hybrid) and the Ford Explorer, out of a field of 17 midsize three-row SUVs.
For this rating, the Grand Highlander was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Jonathan Elfalan.
How does the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Drive?
Driving experience: 7.5/10
The four-cylinder Grand Highlander is pleasant to drive around town but starts to run out of steam at highway speeds or with a full load of passengers. At the Edmunds test track, our all-wheel-drive Grand Highlander accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8 seconds, which is slower than most V6-equipped three-row midsize SUVs.
The Grand Highlander can stop quickly and confidently as well as negotiate a twisty road. Road imperfections are smoothed over thanks to the compliant suspension that avoids feeling floaty at higher speeds. All in all, the Grand Highlander is easy to drive.
Outward visibility is good, with thin front pillars helping you see around turns. Available technology helps too; the camera-based rearview mirror allows you to see out of the back even with a fully loaded cargo area. All Grand Highlanders come with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids. We think all functions, from adaptive cruise to lane keeping assistance, are well tuned and helpful in daily driving.
How comfortable is the Grand Highlander?
Comfort: 7.8/10
It's easy to find your preferred driving position, but taller folks might wish for thigh cushion adjustment and more extension from the telescoping steering wheel. The front seats are comfortable for long drives, and the second-row captain's chairs are nearly as nice. The big gain here compared to the standard Highlander is a more comfortable third row. The padding is thin to help facilitate folding, but the third row sits higher off the floor, making for much-improved legroom suitable for adults.
The climate controls are easy to use, and the standard tri-zone system provides ample heating and cooling capacity, which helps make up for the mild seat heat and ventilation. This cabin isn't the best when it comes to blocking out road or ambient noise, but it isn't bad either. You don't hear much of the engine when cruising, but any request for substantial acceleration reveals its less refined soundtrack.
A large rear-facing car seat is easily accommodated in the second row thanks to the generous fore-and-aft sliding movement of the captain's chairs. The car seat anchors, including two in the third row, are easy to locate and access for all types of child safety seats.
How's the Grand Highlander's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9.7/10
Our test Grand Highlander had the optional 12.3-inch touchscreen. (An 8-inch screen is standard.) The graphics look sharp and the screen responds quickly to inputs, but occasionally reflections on the surface make using it more difficult than it should be. Some of the menus can be confusing too. However, Toyota's voice recognition system is now one of the best. The system is connected to the web, so you can ask for things like jokes and the weather and even make general Google-like queries.
The Grand Highlander comes with enough USB ports to keep everyone's phone charged up, plus most trim levels also have a wireless phone charger. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo: 8.1/10
The Grand Highlander has more cargo space than a regular Highlander, with nearly 5 extra cubic feet of space behind the third row, totaling 20.6 cubes. In the segment, only a Chevrolet Traverse is likely to hold more stuff with all seats raised. Behind the second row is an even more impressive 57.9 cubic feet, maxing out at an outstanding 97.5 cubes with both rows folded.
As for small-item storage, the Grand Highlander again beats the standard Highlander. There's better storage ahead of the gear selector plus more generous cupholders. The second row gets useful door cubbies as well as a removable center storage area with space for phones, plus a couple of secure cupholders. Even the third row has two cupholders per side and phone storage.
Is the Grand Highlander a good value?
Value: 7.7/10
Small touches in the Grand Highlander go a long way to make it feel more premium than the Highlander. The interior is solidly put together with soft, padded surfaces where they matter most. If it wasn't for some laughably fake-looking wood trim, there could be whispers of semi-luxury vibes in here. The Grand Highlander does carry a bit of a price premium, but given the fundamental upgrades, we think it's still a good value.
Toyota's warranty coverage is pretty common for the class with three years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. The first two years of scheduled maintenance are also free.
Grand Highlander fuel economy
MPG: 3/10
The four-cylinder Grand Highlander is pretty fuel-efficient. We tested an all-wheel-drive Platinum trim model, which the EPA estimates will get 22 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Front-wheel-drive models are slightly better at 24 mpg combined. A few mpg might not seem like a huge advantage over the competition, but it's significant for this class of vehicle.
On our real-world evaluation route, we achieved 24.4 mpg, which is pretty encouraging and indicates to us the EPA's estimates should be achievable. That said, per the EPA, the Grand Highlander Hybrid returns up to 36 mpg combined.
Is the Toyota Grand Highlander special?
X factor: 7/10
Alas, among all the thoughtful touches and improvements Toyota made with the Grand Highlander, it's odd that the designers decided to wrap it all up in rather anonymous style. Even the exterior styling of the Highlander pushed a few boundaries and gave it some character, allowing it to stand out in the sea of suburbia. Not so with the Grand Highlander. It's not offensive, but the slab-sided flanks and all-too-textbook front and rear end are absent any real personality.