2026 Toyota Grand Highlander: Driven, Tested, Rated

The Grand Highlander debuted in 2024, and since then, it's proved very popular with consumers, and for good reason. It's more practical than the standard Highlander (which is going electric-only for 2027) and for not much more money. It has a useful third row that will even accommodate adults, plus plenty of cargo room. Add in a great ride and excellent safety and infotainment tech, and you have a serious value proposition on your hands.

Read all our 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander content:

Overall score: 7.4/10

The Grand Highlander's score of 7.4 out of 10 places it in fourth place between the Hyundai Palisade (non-hybrid) and the Ford Explorer, out of a field of 17 midsize three-row SUVs.

For this rating, the Grand Highlander was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Jonathan Elfalan.

How does the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Drive?

Driving experience: 7.5/10

The four-cylinder Grand Highlander is pleasant to drive around town but starts to run out of steam at highway speeds or with a full load of passengers. At the Edmunds test track, our all-wheel-drive Grand Highlander accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8 seconds, which is slower than most V6-equipped three-row midsize SUVs.



The Grand Highlander can stop quickly and confidently as well as negotiate a twisty road. Road imperfections are smoothed over thanks to the compliant suspension that avoids feeling floaty at higher speeds. All in all, the Grand Highlander is easy to drive.



Outward visibility is good, with thin front pillars helping you see around turns. Available technology helps too; the camera-based rearview mirror allows you to see out of the back even with a fully loaded cargo area. All Grand Highlanders come with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids. We think all functions, from adaptive cruise to lane keeping assistance, are well tuned and helpful in daily driving.