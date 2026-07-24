- What it is: The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is the brand's smallest SUV in America.
- Why it matters: It takes the name of the world's best-selling car and applies it to a crossover at a more affordable price than the larger RAV4.
- Edmunds says: If no-frills daily transport is what you're after, the Corolla Cross does just that.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Toyota's tiniest SUV nails the essentials but struggles to go beyond that
After selling over 50 million Corollas over that model's lifetime, Toyota has logically taken it to the next step: applying the badge to a high-riding baby SUV. Like its sedan counterpart, the Corolla Cross is vanilla oatmeal levels of inoffensive, and a 2026 update bringing in tweaked looks and better tech do little to change that.
Read all of our 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross content:
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Buy the Hybrid
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As its name suggests, the Toyota Corolla Cross truly is the Corolla of crossovers. Slotting in below the RAV4, the Corolla Cross keeps its trim and powertrain lineup simple.
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Buyers will find the Corolla's adequate 2.0-liter inline-four under the hood. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available.
2026 sees a slight tweak to the styling, along with new wheel designs on select trims.
The cabin also sees an upgrade, namely with a higher-quality, more practical center console design.
A wireless charger is standard on all models except the base trim, and the same goes for rear USB-C ports.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard too.
There's also an available 10.5-inch central touchscreen, which is bright and easy to use.
While the back seat is tight for the class, the cargo area is usefully large, and a power liftgate is optional.
If there's a weakness with the regular Corolla Cross, it's that the hybrid model is both more powerful and more efficient.