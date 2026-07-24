2026 Toyota Corolla Cross: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Toyota's tiniest SUV nails the essentials but struggles to go beyond that

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front three-quarters.
  • What it is: The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross is the brand's smallest SUV in America.
  • Why it matters: It takes the name of the world's best-selling car and applies it to a crossover at a more affordable price than the larger RAV4.
  • Edmunds says: If no-frills daily transport is what you're after, the Corolla Cross does just that.

After selling over 50 million Corollas over that model's lifetime, Toyota has logically taken it to the next step: applying the badge to a high-riding baby SUV. Like its sedan counterpart, the Corolla Cross is vanilla oatmeal levels of inoffensive, and a 2026 update bringing in tweaked looks and better tech do little to change that.

Read all of our 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross content:

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Buy the Hybrid
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See 138 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front.

As its name suggests, the Toyota Corolla Cross truly is the Corolla of crossovers. Slotting in below the RAV4, the Corolla Cross keeps its trim and powertrain lineup simple.

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2026 Toyota Corolla Cross pricing in Ashburn, VA

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2026 Toyota Corolla Cross interior

Buyers will find the Corolla's adequate 2.0-liter inline-four under the hood. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front seats.

2026 sees a slight tweak to the styling, along with new wheel designs on select trims.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross rear.

The cabin also sees an upgrade, namely with a higher-quality, more practical center console design.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross dashboard wide shot.

A wireless charger is standard on all models except the base trim, and the same goes for rear USB-C ports.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front three-quarters.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard too.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross cargo area seats folded.

There's also an available 10.5-inch central touchscreen, which is bright and easy to use.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross engine.

While the back seat is tight for the class, the cargo area is usefully large, and a power liftgate is optional.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front three-quarters.

If there's a weakness with the regular Corolla Cross, it's that the hybrid model is both more powerful and more efficient.

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross second row.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE front seats
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross cargo area seats up.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross profile.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross infotainment.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross steering wheel.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross front three-quarters.
by

Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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