After selling over 50 million Corollas over that model's lifetime, Toyota has logically taken it to the next step: applying the badge to a high-riding baby SUV. Like its sedan counterpart, the Corolla Cross is vanilla oatmeal levels of inoffensive, and a 2026 update bringing in tweaked looks and better tech do little to change that.

Read all of our 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross content:

2026 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Buy the Hybrid

What's the Best SUV Under $30,000? We Test 9 of Them