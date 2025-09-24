- The Toyota Corolla Cross gets some welcome tech upgrades.
- Toyota offers the Corolla Cross in gas-only and hybrid versions, and we definitely prefer the latter.
- Regardless of the powertrain, the Corolla Cross still isn't a top pick among subcompact SUVs.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Buy the Hybrid
The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers decent power and great fuel economy
The Toyota Corolla Cross looks good on paper, but it's one of our least favorite small SUVs. We most recently ranked it second to last in our subcompact SUV mega test. But for 2026, Toyota brings a few meaningful updates to its smallest SUV in the hopes of making it more competitive. Let's see if the changes move the needle.
The tech is better
One of our biggest gripes with the Corolla Cross is its drab-looking interior — it's basically just a sea of boring black plastic. That's still the same for 2026, unfortunately, but there's one important change to note: an available 10.5-inch touchscreen multimedia display that's available on higher trim levels.
This is a very welcome upgrade, not just because of the additional screen real estate but because the new display looks a lot better too. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and connect wirelessly, and there's an optional charging pad on the center console to keep your smart device juiced up.
That said, there's still one big oopsie: There's no physical volume knob on the screen; you have to adjust the volume via the steering wheel controls or with a button. Volume control should always be a knob. C'mon, Toyota.
Paired with the larger screen is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in front of the steering wheel. It’s nice that Toyota brought this feature from its more expensive models into the Corolla Cross, both because of the added functionality and because it makes this bland interior look more premium. The display is configurable as well, giving you the choice of seeing trip data, navigation information and more. It's not a super advanced display with fancy graphics, but it gets the job done.
The big displays aren't standard, however. Lower-level Corolla Cross trims use a smaller 7-inch gauge cluster and an 8-inch central touchscreen. Obviously they don’t look quite as sharp, but you still get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard.
Two quick spins in the Cross
The Toyota Corolla Cross is one of a couple extra-small SUVs that can be had as a hybrid, another notable new entry being the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. Segment favorites like the Chevy Trax and Hyundai Kona don't offer hybrid power.
With 196 horsepower, the hybrid engine makes the Corolla Cross feel plenty punchy. The last time we tested one of these small SUVs, the Corolla Cross Hybrid accelerated to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is about 2 seconds quicker than the non-hybrid version. You really feel the difference on the road; compared to the standard gas model, the Cross Hybrid is more eager to get up to speed and the engine doesn't drone as much. Plus, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 42 mpg, the Corolla Cross — which exclusively uses all-wheel drive — is as efficient as it is powerful.
Stepping into the gas-only Corolla Cross immediately feels like a downgrade. It can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, and here, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers just 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. This SUV is slow, taking nearly 10 seconds to hit 60 mph in our testing. Plus, the engine is loud and coarse-sounding. And as far as fuel economy is concerned, you're looking at 32 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 30 mpg with all-wheel drive. Not great.
Of course, the hybrid powertrain costs more, raising the Corolla Cross' base price by $4,000 to a total of about $30,000 including destination. For roughly $35,000, you can have a loaded Corolla Cross XSE Hybrid with the better tech setup and nice add-ons like heated front seats and a wireless charging pad.
If you're interested in the Corolla Cross, the hybrid version is definitely the one to get. But even with its new tech, the boring and drab Corolla Cross continues to lag behind an extensive list of well-rounded competitors.