The Toyota Corolla Cross looks good on paper, but it's one of our least favorite small SUVs. We most recently ranked it second to last in our subcompact SUV mega test. But for 2026, Toyota brings a few meaningful updates to its smallest SUV in the hopes of making it more competitive. Let's see if the changes move the needle.

The tech is better

One of our biggest gripes with the Corolla Cross is its drab-looking interior — it's basically just a sea of boring black plastic. That's still the same for 2026, unfortunately, but there's one important change to note: an available 10.5-inch touchscreen multimedia display that's available on higher trim levels.

This is a very welcome upgrade, not just because of the additional screen real estate but because the new display looks a lot better too. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and connect wirelessly, and there's an optional charging pad on the center console to keep your smart device juiced up.