2026 Toyota Camry vs. Lexus ES Hybrid: Is Luxury Worth It?

Toyota's Camry family sedan recently took a step into the future with modern styling and a hybrid-only powertrain menu. Not to be outdone, its cousin, the ritzier Lexus ES, is now available as either a hybrid or an all-electric sedan, and its sheetmetal is even more future-y. You'd expect the Lexus to cost more than the Toyota, but by how much, and what are you missing out on if you go for the mainstream option instead of the luxury car?

This comparison looks at the important specs and Edmunds test results to help quantify those differences. If you're considering one of these cars, take a look below to see which is the best fit and the best deal for you.