- What's new: Related Toyota and Lexus sedans share bones and powertrain basics but differ in the details and features.
- Why it matters: If you're shopping for an ES, you might be just as happy with the less expensive Camry.
- Edmunds says: The main differentiators are the level of luxury and the standard and available features. And, of course, price. The Lexus, however, has always proven its worth.
2026 Toyota Camry vs. Lexus ES Hybrid: Is Luxury Worth It?
Choose between the nice enough and real fancy sedans
Toyota's Camry family sedan recently took a step into the future with modern styling and a hybrid-only powertrain menu. Not to be outdone, its cousin, the ritzier Lexus ES, is now available as either a hybrid or an all-electric sedan, and its sheetmetal is even more future-y. You'd expect the Lexus to cost more than the Toyota, but by how much, and what are you missing out on if you go for the mainstream option instead of the luxury car?
This comparison looks at the important specs and Edmunds test results to help quantify those differences. If you're considering one of these cars, take a look below to see which is the best fit and the best deal for you.
Power and fuel economy
For this exercise, we're looking only at the ES' hybrid powertrains since that's what overlaps with the Camry lineup. Toyota gives front-wheel-drive Camrys 225 horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive version gets 232 hp. Both the front- and all-wheel-drive ES hybrids make 244 hp, just a bit more than their Toyota counterparts. Toyota and Lexus don't share total system torque specs for their hybrids, so you won't see it in the table below.
With such similar powertrains, the Camry and ES fuel economy numbers are predictably close. The Camry does a little better thanks to available smaller wheels (16 inches standard; 18s and 19s available) compared to the ES hybrid, all versions of which wear heavier 19-inch wheels. Note that, like other Toyota and Lexus hybrids, these two do better in the city than on the highway. In Edmunds' real-world testing, a front-wheel-drive Camry XSE returned a little less than its 47 mpg combined number in mixed driving.
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Spec
Camry FWD
Camry AWD
ES 350h FWD
ES 350h AWD
|Engine/motors
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder and one electric motor
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder and two electric motors
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder and one electric motor
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder and two electric motors
|Horsepower
|225 hp
|232 hp
|244 hp
|244 hp
|Transmission
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Drive type
|FWD
|AWD
|FWD
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|47-51 combined mpg (48-53 city/47-50 hwy)
|44-50 combined mpg (44-51 city/43-49 hwy)
|46 combined mpg (48 city/44 hwy)
|44 combined mpg (47 city/42 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
Interior measurements are similar but not identical between these two. If headroom is a top priority, the Lexus slightly beats out the Toyota; all ES hybrids come with a power sunroof, while that option is available on the Camry and reduces hat space by nearly an inch up front. The Camry has what will be an undetectable front legroom advantage, while the ES' extra 2.7 inches should be welcome to rear seat passengers. You can thank the Lexus' longer wheelbase for that indulgent touch. Even with that wheelbase stretch, though, the ES can't match the Camry's trunk space.
The Lexus interior is, of course, nicer, with better materials and more sound-deadening material that gives it a quiet, luxurious feel. The most basic Camrys feature cloth seats, while faux and genuine leather are available on upper trims. Lexus offers only (likely nicer) faux leather in the ES.
Spec
Camry
ES
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|37.5-38.3 / 37.6 in
|38.3 / 37.8 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|42.1 / 38.0 in
|41.9 / 40.7 in
|Trunk volume
|15.1 cu ft
|13.3 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Other than materials and design, the most obvious difference between the interiors of these two are the sizes of their respective touchscreens. The base Camry has an 8-inch center display, while a 12.3-incher is available. Lexus beats both with the ES' enormous 14-inch touchscreen. Less expensive Camrys use a 7-inch driver display, whereas the nicer Toyotas and all of the Lexuses have a 12.3-inch gauge screen.
As is the case with all Toyota and Lexus models, both the Camry and the ES come with a slew of advanced safety systems. The ES, however, gets a newer version of the corporate safety suite. In addition to better sensors, the Lexus is available with a few more features: front cross-traffic assist instead of the Camry's available cross-traffic alert, rear pedestrian detection, a rear camera mirror, and automated and remote parking. Both still come with key goodies like blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and more.
Trims and pricing
At some point, you're going to have to pay for all of this. Toyota has the lower entry price, with the front-wheel-drive Camry $30,595. Lexus' least expensive sedan, the ES 350h Premium, has a starting price of $51,095. All-wheel drive adds $1,525 on the Camry and $1,400 on the Lexus. The rest of the Camry trim lineup includes SE, Nightshade, XLE and XSE trims, while the ES is offered as Premium+. At $38,520, not even the most expensive Camry, an XSE AWD, comes close to the Lexus' lowest price.
What does that extra $20K get you on the Lexus? A roomier back seat, a bit more power, a larger touchscreen, nicer interior materials, a smother ride plus more overall refinement, a much better sound system if you're an audiophile, and the option to add more safety systems. (Oh, and a smaller trunk.)
This is a choice between a nice car and an impeccable one, and in our experience, the ES has always been worth the price of entry. Try both before making a decision, but if you have the extra coin, the Lexus will probably prove its worth by being a peaceful, coddling and luscious cocoon from the outside world.