- Introduced last year, the ninth-generation Camry is now offered exclusively with hybrid power.
- Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive on every trim.
- Nightshade trim joins the lineup for 2026 with blacked-out styling cues.
2026 Toyota Camry Pricing Guide: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim
From the understated LE to the sporty XSE, Toyota's iconic midsize sedan continues to impress
Few vehicles have come to define the midsize sedan segment quite like the Toyota Camry. For decades it has built a reputation for reliability, comfort and value, becoming a go-to choice for buyers who want dependable transportation without sacrificing refinement. While the Camry's sensible image has often overshadowed its other strengths, today's model is more upscale than many shoppers might expect, with a well-appointed cabin, impressive technology and a smooth driving experience that rivals some entry-level luxury offerings.
At a time when crossovers dominate the market, the Camry also makes a compelling case for sticking with a traditional sedan. Its lower ride height improves efficiency, handling and ease of entry, while its spacious interior and generous trunk provide the level of practicality that most drivers actually need. For commuters, small families, and anyone who spends a lot of time on the highway, the Camry can be a smarter and more fuel-efficient alternative to a similarly priced SUV. Here's how the costs break down by trim with the mandatory $1,295 destination charge included.
Camry LE: $30,895
The most affordable version of the Camry is also the most efficient, delivering an EPA-estimated 51 mpg in combined city and highway driving. As with all other ninth-generation Camry models, the LE is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that produces 225 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque in front-wheel-drive models, while springing for all-wheel drive bumps the horsepower to 232 hp. All Camry models also come with a suite of driver assistance aids that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assistance and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.
Although the LE is the Camry’s entry-level trim, it comes with a generous roster of features. LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard. All-wheel drive is offered as a $1,525 option for the LE and all other Camry trims.
Camry SE: $33,395
Stepping up to the SE gets you a number of meaningful upgrades for a modest additional outlay. More aggressive exterior styling, 18-inch alloy wheels and sportier suspension tuning all bring a livelier personality to this trim, while synthetic leather upholstery and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat give the cabin a more upscale vibe.
While the SE is available with the same $500 Cold Weather and $600 Convenience packages that are offered for the LE, the SE model also allows buyers who opt for the Convenience package to swap out the 8-inch infotainment system for a 12.3-inch unit by selecting the Multimedia Upgrade package. This is a $735 stand-alone option.
Camry Nightshade: $34,395
Effectively an options package for the Camry SE, the Nightshade features similar standard equipment but enhances the Camry's aesthetic with black 19-inch wheels and black exterior trim.
In addition to the Nightshade's gloss-black sport mesh front grille, air curtains and front side canards, the sinister trim features a black rear spoiler, black badges, a black rear diffuser and heated power mirrors in black. Shoppers should keep in mind that the Nightshade trim is limited to the Supersonic Red, Ice Cap (white) and Midnight Black Metallic exterior paint colors.
Camry XLE: $36,095
The XLE builds on the subtler approach of the LE with more luxury-focused features. In addition to heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather and synthetic suede-trimmed upholstery, and LED ambient interior lighting, the XLE also boasts keyless entry, a customizable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard equipment. Two-tone 18-inch wheels, dual LED projector headlights, LED taillights and chrome window trim also help distinguish the XLE from lower trims.
Moving up to the XLE also unlocks high-end options like the $3,810 Premium package, which includes a JBL audio system, a 10-inch head-up display, ventilated front seats and a panoramic glass roof, among other items. The available Premium Plus package adds a number of advanced driver assistance features to the roster of equipment included in the Premium package for $950 more. With features such as front cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, traffic jam assist and a surround-view camera system, this package is well worth the extra money.
Camry XSE: $37,295
The XSE adds onto the sporty SE trim in the same way that the XLE elevates the more restrained LE trim. Here that translates to such standard equipment as two-tone 19-inch wheels and a leather-trimmed interior with multi-stage heated front seats, along with a customizable 12.3-inch gauge cluster and the upgraded 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Dual LED projector headlights and LED taillights are also included with this trim, but the XSE deviates from the XLE with a sport-tuned suspension, dual exhaust tips, black badges and a black rear spoiler. The XSE also offers the Premium and Premium Plus packages, but only this trim comes with the body-color front grille and rear diffuser, along with the available two-tone paint options.