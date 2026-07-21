2026 Toyota Camry Pricing Guide: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim

Few vehicles have come to define the midsize sedan segment quite like the Toyota Camry. For decades it has built a reputation for reliability, comfort and value, becoming a go-to choice for buyers who want dependable transportation without sacrificing refinement. While the Camry's sensible image has often overshadowed its other strengths, today's model is more upscale than many shoppers might expect, with a well-appointed cabin, impressive technology and a smooth driving experience that rivals some entry-level luxury offerings.

At a time when crossovers dominate the market, the Camry also makes a compelling case for sticking with a traditional sedan. Its lower ride height improves efficiency, handling and ease of entry, while its spacious interior and generous trunk provide the level of practicality that most drivers actually need. For commuters, small families, and anyone who spends a lot of time on the highway, the Camry can be a smarter and more fuel-efficient alternative to a similarly priced SUV. Here's how the costs break down by trim with the mandatory $1,295 destination charge included.

The most affordable version of the Camry is also the most efficient, delivering an EPA-estimated 51 mpg in combined city and highway driving. As with all other ninth-generation Camry models, the LE is motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that produces 225 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque in front-wheel-drive models, while springing for all-wheel drive bumps the horsepower to 232 hp. All Camry models also come with a suite of driver assistance aids that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assistance and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert.

Although the LE is the Camry’s entry-level trim, it comes with a generous roster of features. LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard. All-wheel drive is offered as a $1,525 option for the LE and all other Camry trims.