- The 2026 Toyota Camry is Edmunds' highest-ranked midsize sedan.
- The Camry Hybrid returns stellar fuel economy — up to 46 mpg in our testing.
- Pricing for the 2026 Toyota Camry starts at $30,295, including destination.
2026 Toyota Camry: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Toyota's midsize sedan is ruthlessly efficient and has enough personality to keep things interesting.
The Camry has always been a sensible, efficient midsize sedan for sensible, efficient people. That hasn't changed for 2026, but Toyota has thankfully added a little flair in the styling department. The Camry is more fun to drive than you'd expect, and the cabin is a nice place to spend time. All that boils down to an easy victory in our midsize sedan rankings. If you want efficient, practical transportation in sedan form, look no further.
Read all our 2026 Toyota Camry content:
2026 Toyota Camry: Trim Levels Explained
2026 Toyota Camry: Specs and Features
The 2026 Toyota Camry is the archetypical midsize sedan.
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Edmunds suggests you pay
It offers a familiar form factor, a usable trunk, and plenty of room for people and their stuff.
The front-end styling is more aggressive than it's been in the past, but it adds some character that we like.
Besides being affordable, the hybrid-only Camry is cheap to run.
In our testing, we averaged a seriously impressive 46 mpg.
As we've come to expect, the Camry's list of standard safety and technology features is great.
The available Premium package includes features such as a JBL audio system and a panoramic glass roof.
Inside, the Camry is comfortable and simply laid out.
The Camry's cabin is meant for everyday use and abuse, and the materials seem up to that task.
The factory infotainment system is simple to use and responsive, but most buyers will likely use the standard Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration.