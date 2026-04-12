- The Toyota Camry scores very highly for comfort, in-cabin tech and, shockingly ...
- ... How it drives! That's right, the Camry is impressively connected to the road.
- We also observed 46 mpg in our XSE test car.
2026 Toyota Camry: Driven, Tested, Rated
The Camry is a well-rounded choice for midsize sedan shoppers
The Toyota Camry has always been sensible transportation for your wallet and driving needs. Exciting, though? Not really. And while "fun" may still not be the first word that comes to mind when considering the 2026 Toyota Camry, this midsize sedan best known for dependability is actually surprisingly good to drive. Sure, the sporty-looking SE and XSE trims score higher in that area, but today's Camry nevertheless connects you to the road in a way its vague, couch-on-wheels predecessors did not. We even think it looks pretty good.
So, spoiler alert, the 2026 Camry scored quite highly in the driving experience and X factor (style, driving fun, etc.) categories of our ratings score sheet, but what about all those sensible areas that had the Camry flying out of dealerships even when it was dull as dry toast and painted goldy-beige? Well, keep on reading to see our full 2026 Camry review and rating based on observations gleaned during multiple weeks of real-world testing, plus instrumented testing at our private test track.
Overall score: 8.3/10
This score puts the 2026 Toyota Camry in a tie for first place with the Honda Accord hybrid, although in a recent Edmunds midsize comparison test, we broke the tie in favor of the Camry.
For this rating, the Camry was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Clint Simone.
How does the Toyota Camry drive?
Driving score: 8.6/10
We tested the Camry XSE with front-wheel drive. Acceleration is smooth and easy, and there's enough power on tap when you need it for passing, merging and other maneuvers. In our testing, the Camry reached 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slightly quicker than rival Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata hybrids. The brakes are also strong and smooth.
The Camry XSE's more tautly tuned suspension and more responsive steering make for impressive handling, but we'd expect even the base trim Camry to be secure and stable when whipped through turns. This Camry also feels nicely connected to the road, without the vague, floaty feeling of older versions, yet it's also able to absorb bumps and dips without issue. Compared to its rivals, the Camry's upright driving position delivers a more elevated feel, with a great view over the hood and directly behind.
This Camry also features Toyota's most advanced, nearly flawless, safety tech. The system can now sense when cars are coming in and out of lanes and can adjust speed accordingly. With the optional Traffic Jam Assist feature, you can also take your hands off the wheel at speeds of up to 25 mph when conditions allow.
How comfortable is the Toyota Camry?
Comfort score: 8/10
The Camry's front seats feel a bit too firm, but they are great for back support on long drives. They're generally very comfortable once you settle in on a long trip. Passenger space is solid in both rows, and the car's flat roofline means good headroom all around. Getting in and out is also very easy thanks to the wide door openings. Upright seats help, too, since you don't have to slouch into them. For car seats, LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with nothing in the way. The rear bench is also wide and spacious enough that multiple seats should work fine.
The Camry's interior improves a few notches with this current generation. A row of switches and knobs are located underneath the Camry's large touchscreen, and the climate control system works very well with strong fan speeds and a great auto setting. At highway speeds, the Camry remains nice and quiet inside. The only major intrusion comes from the engine, which sounds gritty and unpleasant when you mash the gas.
How’s the Camry’s tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9.1/10
The Camry is available with an 8-inch or 12.3-inch touchscreen with a common interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Overall, device integration is among the best in the industry, including a wireless charging pad that actually seems to work and not just cook your phone. The optional nine-speaker JBL audio system sounds better than Toyota products of the last few years, but it still lags behind some rivals' Bose alternatives.
How are the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 7/10
On paper, the Camry has less trunk space than its Sonata and Accord rivals. In reality, the 15.1-cubic-foot trunk offers enough to handle a few large suitcases or a sizable grocery run. Small-item storage is fantastic. There are a few different locations to store phones and devices, the door pockets can accommodate large water bottles, and the bin next to the wireless charging pad works great for keys.
Is the Camry a good value?
Value score: 7.6/10
Toyota's decision to make every Camry a hybrid means there are plenty of trim levels to choose from if you're seeking a hybrid. That's a different approach than Honda, for example, which limits the hybrid Accord to the sportier and most expensive trim levels. Overall, we think there's solid value in what you pay and what you get. Toyota's warranty is average, though it does include two years/25,000 miles of complimentary maintenance and two years of roadside assistance.
How’s the fuel economy?
MPG score: 9/10
EPA estimates have the Camry returning between 43 and 51 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on trim and configuration. That makes the Camry one of the most efficient cars you can buy that's not a plug-in hybrid or full electric. On our standardized evaluation route, we observed 45.9 mpg from our front-wheel-drive XSE test car. That is exactly what the EPA estimates for that trim level, and moreover, it's better than what we got from a hybrid Accord.
Is the Camry special?
X factor score: 9/10
Fun may not be the first thing that comes to mind when driving the Camry, but it's more than competent on a twisty road, and there is enough power to make a pass on the highway without sweating about it. We also like the latest Camry's styling. You might assume all Camrys are boring to drive and own, but not this one.