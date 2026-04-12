2026 Toyota Camry: Driven, Tested, Rated

The Toyota Camry has always been sensible transportation for your wallet and driving needs. Exciting, though? Not really. And while "fun" may still not be the first word that comes to mind when considering the 2026 Toyota Camry, this midsize sedan best known for dependability is actually surprisingly good to drive. Sure, the sporty-looking SE and XSE trims score higher in that area, but today's Camry nevertheless connects you to the road in a way its vague, couch-on-wheels predecessors did not. We even think it looks pretty good.

So, spoiler alert, the 2026 Camry scored quite highly in the driving experience and X factor (style, driving fun, etc.) categories of our ratings score sheet, but what about all those sensible areas that had the Camry flying out of dealerships even when it was dull as dry toast and painted goldy-beige? Well, keep on reading to see our full 2026 Camry review and rating based on observations gleaned during multiple weeks of real-world testing, plus instrumented testing at our private test track.

Overall score: 8.3/10

This score puts the 2026 Toyota Camry in a tie for first place with the Honda Accord hybrid, although in a recent Edmunds midsize comparison test, we broke the tie in favor of the Camry.

For this rating, the Camry was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Clint Simone.