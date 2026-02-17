The Woodland comes standard with a 74.7-kWh battery and two electric motors, resulting in 375 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Weirdly, the much larger Highlander only makes 338 hp, so if you value power, perhaps the bZ Woodland is a better choice. Toyota says the bZ Woodland can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, which is seriously quick for a family SUV.

The Woodland’s best quality is its outstanding ride. On both the optional all-terrain and standard all-season tires, the SUV is very nicely composed over all manner of bumps and pavement irregularities. Visibility is also great, thanks to large windows all the way around and a roofline that hardly slopes down at all. Even with my wonky seating position, I can see everything around me with ease.

These days, customers seem to favor EVs that have more than 300 miles of driving range, and this is where the bZ Woodland suffers. With all-season tires, the EPA estimates a range of 281 miles, and if you for the more rugged all-terrain setup, that number drops to 260 miles. I'll be curious to see what the bZ Woodland's real-world range is when it inevitably completes the Edmunds EV Range Test. At least the Woodland has a Tesla-style NACS port, so you can plug it into a Supercharger without an adapter.