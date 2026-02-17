- The bZ Woodland is Toyota's largest EV — until the new Highlander arrives, that is.
- With rugged looks and lots of space inside, the Woodland is more appealing than the smaller bZ crossover.
- The Woodland's 281-mile max range might be a hangup for some buyers.
- Pricing starts at $46,750 including destination.
2026 Toyota BZ Woodland First Drive Review: It Feels Like an Electric Subaru Outback
The bZ Woodland EV has off-road vibes and lots of space inside
— Ojai, California
Toyota is finally getting serious about its EV lineup. Last week I saw the 2027 Highlander EV and got the chance to drive two of Toyota's new electric SUVs, bZ Woodland and C-HR (stay tuned for that review). The company that was once far behind in the EV game will soon have four electric SUVs on sale.
The 2026 bZ Woodland is the second-largest in Toyota's EV family, positioned below the new Highlander. It features seating for five passengers and rugged off-road aesthetics that should resonate well with customers. It’s a smart move to play up this look. In fact, it reminds me of a Subaru Outback. That's a good thing.
EV adventure time
Just to be clear, the bZ Woodland is not an Outback in disguise; Subaru will sell a version of this EV as the Trailseeker. But from the moment I saw the Woodland up close, I immediately felt the Outback vibes. The chunky tires, body cladding, roof rails, all of it. Subaru will actually call the Trailseeker the E-Outback in Europe. Maybe it should've done the same in North America.
The bZ Woodland has the same exact wheelbase as the regular Toyota bZ (yes, that is a different car). But Toyota cleverly added about 6 inches in overall length to the Woodland, which stretches the roofline for better passenger space in the rear and adds some important cargo volume. The differences might seem small on paper, but they are evident in person. The Woodland's second row is spacious and comfortable, and the trunk area is larger, with a neat underfloor storage area. Toyota even includes rubber floor mats in the car as standard, so don't feel bad about hopping in with muddy boots.
With an extra 0.2 inches of ground clearance compared to the standard bZ, the Woodland isn’t exactly ready to tackle the trails of Moab. But with optional all-terrain tires and an X-Mode terrain management system to help control traction in the dirt, the Woodland can tackle some light off-roading with ease.
Woodland meets the road
Hopping in the bZ Woodland for the first time, the first thing I notice is the odd screen placement in front of the steering wheel. This is something that caused complaint in the Toyota bZ4X that debuted a few years ago, and unfortunately, it remains a glaring issue here. To see the screen ahead, you have to move your seat and the steering wheel to an awkward position that doesn’t make driving comfortable. Extremely tall or short people have less of an issue than others, but at a very average 5 feet, 8 inches, it's hard for me to see.
On the other hand, the central touchscreen is great. Toyota's native software is simple to use and quick to respond to inputs, and my iPhone easily connects, firing up Apple CarPlay. There are two wireless charging pads in the center console, which is a nice touch.
The Woodland comes standard with a 74.7-kWh battery and two electric motors, resulting in 375 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Weirdly, the much larger Highlander only makes 338 hp, so if you value power, perhaps the bZ Woodland is a better choice. Toyota says the bZ Woodland can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, which is seriously quick for a family SUV.
The Woodland’s best quality is its outstanding ride. On both the optional all-terrain and standard all-season tires, the SUV is very nicely composed over all manner of bumps and pavement irregularities. Visibility is also great, thanks to large windows all the way around and a roofline that hardly slopes down at all. Even with my wonky seating position, I can see everything around me with ease.
These days, customers seem to favor EVs that have more than 300 miles of driving range, and this is where the bZ Woodland suffers. With all-season tires, the EPA estimates a range of 281 miles, and if you for the more rugged all-terrain setup, that number drops to 260 miles. I'll be curious to see what the bZ Woodland's real-world range is when it inevitably completes the Edmunds EV Range Test. At least the Woodland has a Tesla-style NACS port, so you can plug it into a Supercharger without an adapter.
Priced in the heart of the market
The bZ Woodland is Toyota's best EV to date. This SUV's practical size, complemented by its outdoorsy looks, makes it an appealing proposition — far more so than the smaller bZ and C-HR.
The Woodland starts at $46,750 including destination. Only two trims available: Base and Premium. The latter will cost you about $2,000 and comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a digital rearview mirror, among other things. For less than $50K, the Woodland is a great alternative to a Tesla Model Y provided you’re OK with less range.
Photos by Clint Simone and Toyota