2026 Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota 4Runner: To Truck or Not to Truck?

Power and fuel economy

It's a pretty level playing field in terms of powertrains, although the Tacoma does offer some combos that its SUV sibling does not. At the bottom of the Tacoma ladder is a detuned version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine used in the rest of the lineup, paired exclusively with the automatic transmission and making 228 horsepower. Then there's the full-strength 278-horse version, which comes on all other non-hybrid Tacoma trims and is shared with the 4Runner. The Tacoma is the only one of this pair available with a manual transmission; all stick-shift versions make a little less power and torque and come with four-wheel drive and the four-door Double Cab.

Both the Taco and 4Runner offer a hybrid, dubbed i-Force Max, that's based on the same turbo four-cylinder and only available with four-wheel drive. Due to its snorkel intake, the Tacoma and 4Runner Trailhunter's version of the hybrid powertrain makes a smidge less horsepower. I think that's justifiable for the radness factor alone.

It's also a close race as fuel economy goes. Note that the hybrid powertrain boosts the city figure a bit but doesn't do much for the combined rating. This is a power-adding hybrid more than it's tuned for sipping fuel. In Edmunds' real-world testing, a 4WD Tacoma TRD Sport with the non-hybrid powertrain did slightly better than its combined number.