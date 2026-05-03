- The Toyota Tacoma is an extremely popular midsize pickup truck.
- Toyota's related 4Runner SUV basically takes the Tacoma and puts an SUV body on top.
- Which dirt-ready Toyota best suits your and your family's needs?
2026 Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota 4Runner: To Truck or Not to Truck?
What you gain and lose when choosing between Toyota's midsize pickup and SUV
Intra-squad matchups are often very informative, highlighting strengths and weaknesses without having to leave home base. Take Toyota's Tacoma and 4Runner; one is an honest-to-goodness pickup, the other an SUV based on that truck. In addition to looking cool, an open bed provides maximum flexibility in what you carry, except on the passenger front. An SUV, on the other hand, keeps your gear dry and lets you bring more people along (if that's your thing).
This comparison explores the many similarities and important differences between these two in terms of powertrain options, interior and cargo space, equipment and price. It should help prospective buyers decide if they want their midsize Toyota with or without a metal hat on the back.
Power and fuel economy
It's a pretty level playing field in terms of powertrains, although the Tacoma does offer some combos that its SUV sibling does not. At the bottom of the Tacoma ladder is a detuned version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine used in the rest of the lineup, paired exclusively with the automatic transmission and making 228 horsepower. Then there's the full-strength 278-horse version, which comes on all other non-hybrid Tacoma trims and is shared with the 4Runner. The Tacoma is the only one of this pair available with a manual transmission; all stick-shift versions make a little less power and torque and come with four-wheel drive and the four-door Double Cab.
Both the Taco and 4Runner offer a hybrid, dubbed i-Force Max, that's based on the same turbo four-cylinder and only available with four-wheel drive. Due to its snorkel intake, the Tacoma and 4Runner Trailhunter's version of the hybrid powertrain makes a smidge less horsepower. I think that's justifiable for the radness factor alone.
It's also a close race as fuel economy goes. Note that the hybrid powertrain boosts the city figure a bit but doesn't do much for the combined rating. This is a power-adding hybrid more than it's tuned for sipping fuel. In Edmunds' real-world testing, a 4WD Tacoma TRD Sport with the non-hybrid powertrain did slightly better than its combined number.
Where the Toyota 4Runner ranks:
#8 in Midsize SUVs
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Spec
Toyota Tacoma turbo I4 (SR automatic)
Toyota Tacoma turbo I4
Toyota Tacoma turbo I4 hybrid
Toyota 4Runner turbo I4
Toyota 4Runner turbo I4 hybrid
|Engine / motors
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder with one electric motor
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder with one electric motor
|Horsepower
|228 hp
|270-278 hp
|326 hp (Trailhunter: 323 hp)
|278 hp
|326 hp (Trailhunter: 323 hp)
|Torque
|243 lb-ft
|310-317 lb-ft
|465 lb-ft
|317 lb-ft
|465 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|six-speed manual/eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Drive type
|2WD/4WD
|2WD/4WD
|4WD
|2WD/4WD
|4WD
|Fuel economy
|21-23 combined mpg (19-21 city/24-26 hwy)
|20-23 combined mpg (18-21 city/23-26 hwy)
|23 combined mpg (22 city/24 hwy)
|21-22 combined mpg (19-20 city/24-26 hwy)
|23 combined mpg (23 city/24 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
The Tacoma and 4Runner are nearly indistinguishable from the first row — same chunky dashboard, same center console bordered by a grab handle on the passenger side.
Front headroom and legroom are identical, except in the case of the Tacoma Double Cab with the sunroof, which loses a little height. There's a tad more second-row headroom in the Double Cab compared to the 4Runner, while the SUV has a small (1.1-inch) rear legroom advantage. And the Tacoma has no answer to the third row available on non-hybrid 4Runners.
Comparing interior cargo numbers is also a moot point: The 4Runner has them; the Taco doesn't. (OK, you can fold up most Tacoma Double Cabs' rear seats, and the XtraCab passenger seat folds flat, but Toyota doesn't provide volumes for the spaces they open up.) All Tacoma XtraCabs come with a 6-foot bed, while the Double Cab is paired with either a 5- or 6-foot bed, and sometimes a choice, based on trim level.
Spec
Toyota Tacoma XtraCab
Toyota Tacoma Double Cab
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota 4Runner Hybrid
|Headroom (front/2nd row/3rd row)
|39.7 in
|38.0-39.7 in/38.4 in
|39.7 in/37.8 in/35.3 in
|39.7 / 37.8 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row/3rd row)
|41.8 in
|41.8 in/33.7 in
|41.8 in/34.8 in/31.8 in
|41.8 / 34.8 in
|Number of seats
|2
|5
|5/7
|5
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|N/A
|N/A
|12.1 cu ft
|N/A
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|N/A
|N/A
|44.8-48.4 cu ft
|42.6 cu ft
|Cargo volume (all rows folded)
|N/A
|N/A
|84.1-90.2 cu ft
|82.6 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
The sameness of these Toyotas extends to their respective standard and optional features. For infotainment, most trim levels use a massive 14-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Lower-priced models make do with an 8-inch center display but still get the smartphone mirroring tech. All but the base models in each lineup get a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. Digital key functionality is either available or standard on every trim level.
These being Toyotas, they both come with a slew of standard active safety systems. This generation is called Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning with steering assist. On certain trims, you can also add front cross-traffic warning, traffic jam assist, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer merge warning as well as parking sensors at both ends, with those in the rear able to hit the brakes if there's something in your path when reversing.
Trims and pricing
The overlap continues with many of the trim names. Both the 4Runner and the Tacoma offer SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro and Trailhunter levels. Tacoma buyers can choose the SR on the basic end as well as the TRD PreRunner, while the 4Runner offers the fancy Platinum above the Limited.
And now for their respective costs of entry. The most basic Tacoma, a two-wheel-drive SR with the XtraCab, starts at $33,990 including the destination fee. The least expensive 4Runner — which, remember, has more doors and seats — is the rear-wheel-drive SR5 and runs from $43,465. If you were to option a Tacoma SR5 with the Double Cab and short bed, making it more comparable to the SUV, it's $35,650. That means adding a roof on the back raises the price by almost eight grand.
The least expensive hybrid Tacoma is a TRD Sport with a starting price of $48,780. The cheapest way into a gas-electric 4Runner is with the TRD Off-Road trim for $54,685. And if you go all in and choose the hybrid-only TRD Pro that tops both lineups, it's $66,195 for a truck and $69,795 for the SUV before options.
Which one you choose comes down to what you plan to do with it. The Tacoma can save you a little or a lot over a 4Runner, but it can't keep your family and your grocery haul safe and dry at the same time. That said, it's a heck of a lot easier to toss a muddy mountain bike into the back of the Taco than the 4Runner. Either way, Toyota wins this scrimmage.