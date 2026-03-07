The 2026 Toyota 4Runner remains a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle in the year following its sixth-generation overhaul, but it no longer represents the value that we've come to expect from the model due to its compromised ride and higher price. If you want to know anything about the new 4Runner, including what it's like on road and off-road, check out the links below. If you just want to ogle its exterior and check out its interior, you've come to the right place.

