- The 2026 4Runner remains largely unchanged from the 2025 model year.
- The sixth-generation 4Runner retains previous generations' go-anywhere attitude.
- Pricing for the 2026 4Runner starts at $43,365, including destination.
2026 Toyota 4Runner: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Ready for anything and always up for adventure
The 2026 Toyota 4Runner remains a go-anywhere, do-anything vehicle in the year following its sixth-generation overhaul, but it no longer represents the value that we've come to expect from the model due to its compromised ride and higher price. If you want to know anything about the new 4Runner, including what it's like on road and off-road, check out the links below. If you just want to ogle its exterior and check out its interior, you've come to the right place.
The 2026 4Runner packs the same aggressive styling and hybrid drivetrain as the 2025 model, neither of which is a bad thing.
It also keeps the serious off-road chops that we've come to expect from the model.
Unfortunately, those off-road abilities have led to a somewhat harsh ride on pavement.
Much like with its sibling, the Tacoma, the 4Runner is offered in a variety of trim levels, including the Trailhunter.
It can be had with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. RWD is a nice way to save some fuel and some money if you don't plan to hit the dirt.
Those wanting four-wheel drive can pick from part-time or full-time four-wheel drive.
As with the Tacoma, the 4Runner is available with a hybrid i-Force Max drivetrain.
The Trailhunter trim comes pre-kitted-out with a raised intake, more aggressive wheels and tires and more.
As with other off-road-focused Toyotas, the 4Runner is available with features like crawl control and terrain management.
The TRD Pro model gets a signature color every year, and for 2026, it's called Wave Maker.