2026 Toyota 4Runner: Driven, Tested, Rated

Toyota pulled the sheet off of its sixth-generation 4Runner SUV for the 2025 model year and the changes from the previous generation were massive. In addition to having a new drivetrain with an available hybrid system, it got a huge technological overhaul. It was a big deal, so for 2026, Toyota is taking a breather and not making any huge changes to its rugged off-road-ready midsizer.

We like the 4Runner off-road and find it very capable, but we're less in love with its on-road performance, especially its ride. It can be pretty jarring, and combined with its decidedly cramped back seat, it's not an ideal choice for everyone, which is what leads to its only average Edmunds score.

Read all our 2026 Toyota 4Runner content: