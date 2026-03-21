- Toyota didn't change the 4Runner much for 2026.
- The 4Runner's variety of trim levels should provide something for everyone.
- Its off-road ability is great, but we don't love its cramped back seat or its rough on-road ride.
2026 Toyota 4Runner: Driven, Tested, Rated
Toyota's go-anywhere midsize SUV is largely unchanged for 2026
Toyota pulled the sheet off of its sixth-generation 4Runner SUV for the 2025 model year and the changes from the previous generation were massive. In addition to having a new drivetrain with an available hybrid system, it got a huge technological overhaul. It was a big deal, so for 2026, Toyota is taking a breather and not making any huge changes to its rugged off-road-ready midsizer.
We like the 4Runner off-road and find it very capable, but we're less in love with its on-road performance, especially its ride. It can be pretty jarring, and combined with its decidedly cramped back seat, it's not an ideal choice for everyone, which is what leads to its only average Edmunds score.
Read all our 2026 Toyota 4Runner content:
Overall score: 6.2/10 (6.5/10 for Hybrid)
This score places the non-hybrid 4Runner at 8th place in our rankings between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Nissan Murano. The hybrid variant scored a bit better, netting it 5th place.
For this rating, the 4Runner was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Brian Wong.
How does the 2026 Toyota 4Runner drive?
Driving experience score: 5.7/10
The 4Runner's gas powertrain gets the job done, providing enough grunt to easily move the SUV around town and while getting on the highway. It is a touch slower than the hybrid versions (8.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph in our testing vs. 7.7 seconds for the hybrid), but you won't feel like you're missing out on much.
What's more disappointing is the 4Runner's ride quality and handling, even for an off-road-oriented vehicle such as this. Body roll is ever present, and the rear suspension is very busy. Even on good roads, like a squirmy toddler, it never seems to settle in for a cruise. And the steering requires you to turn the wheel more than you'd think to execute simple maneuvers, though at least it has light effort. It is more comfortable than the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler but well behind the Honda Passport.
We do really like both the amount of standard safety features and their operation. All 4Runners come with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot warning.
How comfortable is the 4Runner?
Comfort score: 5.6/10
The front seats are comfortable, but the back seat feels a lot tighter than expected in both legroom and headroom, with flat cushions that lack proper support. Make sure to call shotgun. The rear doors are also on the small side, which makes it difficult to install a child safety seat. The lack of space also means the front seat needs to move up a decent amount to fit a rear-facing seat.
Cabin isolation is respectable, but noise becomes an issue when you dig more into the power, and the four-cylinder engine produces an unrefined sound that's far from pleasant. We love the climate controls with their chunky knobs and easy-to-use layout, and the cabin heats and cools quickly.
How is the 4Runner's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9.1/10
The 4Runner's trims are about evenly split between the standard 8-inch touchscreen and its larger 14-inch counterpart. Both feature wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and there are plenty of USB ports and an available wireless charger (though it doesn't hold your phone very securely) to keep devices juiced up. While Toyota's native navigation system is easy to use and accepts voice commands rather seamlessly, it's a better experience using either of the smartphone mirroring options. Keep in mind that to use the navigation and voice commands, you'll need to pay for a data plan after a short trial period.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 6.1/10
Gas models offer 48.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seat, but more importantly, the load-in height is more reasonable without a battery back there, and it is much easier to load heavier items. With the third row up, you lose basically all cargo-carrying capacity (12.1 cubic feet), so don't plan on carrying more than five people and any stuff. Max towing capacity is 6,000 pounds, which is above average versus competitors.
Interior storage is adequate. Though the center storage bin isn't that big, there are helpful pockets on all four doors, a shelf for small items above the glovebox, and an L-shaped bin in front of the shifter.
Is the 4Runner a good value?
Value score: 6/10
Whether you consider the new 4Runner a good value comes down largely to which trims you're examining. It ranges from rather affordable on the low end to shockingly high on top. And it's not just the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trims, which push up to the high $60,000s; even our Limited test vehicle without the hybrid powertrain topped $60,000. We had no complaints about the 4Runner's build quality, and even when taken off-road, there were no weird squeaks or rattles from the interior.
4Runner fuel economy
MPG score: 5/10
With the gas-only powertrain, numbers vary only slightly by trim level as 2WD variants top out at 22 mpg combined. If you opt for 4WD, combined mpg only drops to 21 mpg. The hybrid is only offered with 4WD, and though it adds electricity, it doesn't add much efficiency. 4Runners with the hybrid powertrain get 23 mpg combined. These numbers are similar to those for the Tacoma and Land Cruiser but markedly better than figures for the Bronco and Wrangler, even the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
Is the 4Runner special?
X factor score: 5/10
Get a 4Runner into the elements and that's where it feels the most alive. On the road, there's nothing special about it and it drives like a truck. But once you can get one out into the dirt or the mud, it's a different story and you come to appreciate the SUV even more. The old model's distinct styling has been traded in for the Tacoma's nose, but it looks suitably rugged and we love the use of the old-school "TOYOTA" logo on the grille for some of the off-road trims.