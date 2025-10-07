Tesla Model Y Standard vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Better Value Is Obvious

Tesla just unveiled the Model Y Standard, the new entry point into the brand's SUV lineup. At $41,630 to start, including destination and order fees, the price is $5,000 less than the previous base Model Y (now called the Premium). But in order to get there, Tesla made so many cost-cutting measures that the Model Y Standard feels a little too bare bones.

But you know what costs $41,800 including fees — just $170 more — and doesn’t feel like it suffers from every conceivable cost-cutting measure on the face of the planet? The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD. The Ioniq 5 has been one of our favorite electric SUVs since it first went on sale, and after Hyundai slashed its prices by up to $9,800 for 2026, it has instantly become an unbelievable value. Here’s how it compares to the Model Y Standard.

What makes the Model Y so Standard?

The Model Y Standard changes much of what we like about the Model Y in the name of cost reduction. Some of those changes are reasonable, though they’re rather numerous. The battery is about 10% smaller, but range is still a solid EPA-estimated 321 miles. Max charging rate, though, is capped at 225 kW instead of 250. Power is down, but it’s still got 300 hp and will do 0-60 in a slower-but-inoffensive 6.8 seconds, according to Tesla.

The seats are now fabric instead of faux leather, and only the fronts are heated. The steering column is now manual, which actually makes it easier to adjust than before. The folding rear seats and side mirrors are now manual, too. The rear touchscreen is no more, so the vents have to be adjusted manually — also a pro in our eyes — but passengers won't have rear seat entertainment. The front and rear light bars are gone, the standard wheels are an inch smaller, and there's not even the classic "T" badge on the nose.