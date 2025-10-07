- The Tesla Model Y Standard reduces the SUV's price by $5,000 thanks to tons of cost-cutting measures.
- Thanks to recent price cuts, the well-equipped 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD costs only $170 more than the Model Y Standard.
- You should probably (definitely) buy the Hyundai over the Tesla.
Tesla Model Y Standard vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Better Value Is Obvious
One of these isn't so standard
Tesla just unveiled the Model Y Standard, the new entry point into the brand's SUV lineup. At $41,630 to start, including destination and order fees, the price is $5,000 less than the previous base Model Y (now called the Premium). But in order to get there, Tesla made so many cost-cutting measures that the Model Y Standard feels a little too bare bones.
But you know what costs $41,800 including fees — just $170 more — and doesn’t feel like it suffers from every conceivable cost-cutting measure on the face of the planet? The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD. The Ioniq 5 has been one of our favorite electric SUVs since it first went on sale, and after Hyundai slashed its prices by up to $9,800 for 2026, it has instantly become an unbelievable value. Here’s how it compares to the Model Y Standard.
What makes the Model Y so Standard?
The Model Y Standard changes much of what we like about the Model Y in the name of cost reduction. Some of those changes are reasonable, though they’re rather numerous. The battery is about 10% smaller, but range is still a solid EPA-estimated 321 miles. Max charging rate, though, is capped at 225 kW instead of 250. Power is down, but it’s still got 300 hp and will do 0-60 in a slower-but-inoffensive 6.8 seconds, according to Tesla.
The seats are now fabric instead of faux leather, and only the fronts are heated. The steering column is now manual, which actually makes it easier to adjust than before. The folding rear seats and side mirrors are now manual, too. The rear touchscreen is no more, so the vents have to be adjusted manually — also a pro in our eyes — but passengers won't have rear seat entertainment. The front and rear light bars are gone, the standard wheels are an inch smaller, and there's not even the classic "T" badge on the nose.
Many other changes, though, are more egregious. The frunk has been redesigned; it's now smaller and no longer features a carpeted lining, nor do the interior door pockets. The full center console is gone, replaced by an open storage bin. Autosteer, a longtime Tesla signature, is only available via a $99 per month subscription, or buyers can pony up $8,000 for Tesla's Full Self-Driving system despite its well-documented flaws. Even the HEPA filter has been removed, which is bad news if you have allergies. The suspension has also been changed and is now less sophisticated than before, which might mean the Model Y Standard will ride worse than its Premium counterpart.
Perhaps the most absurd change, though, is the roof. While still made of glass, the inside has been covered with a fabric headliner; Tesla says this aids in sound insulation, which is good, considering it also removed the Model Y's dual-pane glass. It also says it was cheaper to cover the panels in fabric than to fit a new metal roof. Oh, and want a color other than gray? That'll be an additional $1,000 for white, or $1,500 for black, and those are your only options. Yikes.
All that is to say: This is a seriously de-contented vehicle with obvious cost-cutting measures that don't feel worth a $5,000 savings. It should probably be significantly cheaper.
What does the Ioniq 5 SEL RWD offer that the Model Y Standard doesn’t?
Comparatively, the Ioniq 5 SEL RWD is an absolutely killer value. At an EPA-estimated 318 miles, range is about the same, and it'll charge far faster — at up to 350 kW. Plus, you still get access to the Tesla Supercharger network and a NACS port as standard, so the Model Y doesn't have a leg up there either. The front seats, rear seats, and the steering wheel are all heated and upholstered in faux leather.
Hyundai's solid Highway Driving Assist 2 is standard kit, and while it's not a fully hands-free system, it should offer more assist than the Model Y Standard's basic adaptive cruise control. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, while Tesla doesn't offer them on any model. Premium-looking 19-inch wheels are standard, too, as are power-folding side mirrors. The Ioniq 5 is down on power versus the Model Y Standard, with 225 hp on tap, but its claimed 7.4-second 0-60 time is relatively inoffensive and only marginally slower than the Tesla's advertised 0-60 time.
Additionally, and importantly, the SEL RWD has the same design inside and out as other Ioniq 5 trims — it doesn’t look like an obviously stripped-out vehicle in the same way the Model Y Standard does. It also has a center console, a driver's display so you don't have to constantly peer over to your left, and a glovebox that opens with a real handle, not a button in the screen. Even better, the Ioniq 5's design doesn’t resemble a bar of soap, it has always been great to drive, and you can get it in six different no-cost colors.
Price parity, feature & quality discrepancy
Frankly, we're not sure why anyone would consider purchasing a Model Y Standard when the Ioniq 5 SEL RWD can be had for almost exactly the same price. In fact, even the $39,100 SE RWD trim offers about the same level of equipment as the Y, and again, it doesn't feel like a bargain shop basement cheap-mobile. If you're looking to spend about forty grand on an electric SUV, please do yourself a favor and test-drive an Ioniq 5 SEL RWD before you commit to that Tesla. We have a hunch it'll be worth the time.