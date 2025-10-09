What else should I know?

The interior of the Model Y has been thoroughly reworked, most notably with the loss of the panoramic glass roof. For front seat passengers looking forward, this is probably less of an issue than for those in the rear who've lost their big sky vista. The roof lining does help to keep the cabin quiet, though, and the heat soak through the glass, which can be strong on a hot day, is gone.

The audio system now boasts seven speakers instead of 15 and the subwoofer is gone. It doesn't sound bad by any means, but audiophiles will miss the kick of the more upmarket system. Gone too is the rear entertainment screen but this is less of a concern for me — my kids are obsessed with TV, so removing it is actually a relief. More of an issue for me is the downgrading of the front trunk and the removal of the rear parcel shelf. Both undermine the versatility of the Y and feel a bit cheap.

The removal of autosteer functionality also appears cynical. As you can see in the video above, this is just a marketing ploy to get customers to pay more either for the Premium car or the optional Full Self-Driving. The ability of a Tesla to steer itself helps reduce driver fatigue, particularly on the highway.