Look closely and you'll see more detailed changes. Rather than full vegan leather, the seats now feature a fabric finish, which I think actually looks and feels better. Less successful is the deletion of the lining for the door pockets, which diminishes the luxury vibe. Gone too is the ambient lighting strip around the interior, while the excellent 15-speaker audio system has been replaced by a seven-speaker setup with no subwoofer. The rear entertainment system has been ditched in favor of a couple of manual air vents, although parents like me with TV-obsessed kids might actually celebrate its passing.

The rear seats now fold manually instead of electrically, which is also true of the side mirrors. Adjustments for the front seats are now performed via the central touchscreen rather than physical buttons, while the electric steering adjustment has been jettisoned in favor of a manual system. Even the rear armrest has been redesigned and now makes use of the rear seatback — a less than elegant solution.

If, like me, you suffer from allergies, you should also note that the HEPA filter that improved air quality in the cabin is gone. Even the AM/FM radio is no more — if you don’t have a radio, you don’t need an antenna and that saves money.