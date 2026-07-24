2026 Tesla Model Y Pricing: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim

The Model Y has been one of the automotive industry's biggest success stories since its debut in 2020. Tesla's compact electric SUV combines impressive driving range, a roomy cabin and generous cargo capacity in a package that's easy to live with every day. It also delivers quick acceleration and sharp handling that make it more enjoyable than many competing electric SUVs. Best of all, the Model Y offers all of those strengths at a relatively accessible price.

Tesla continues to build on the Model Y's winning formula with substantial updates for 2026. Many of these changes mirror those introduced on the refreshed 2025 Model 3. Revised styling, interior improvements, new technology and mechanical tweaks are all aimed at making the Model Y quieter, more comfortable and more refined.

While these updates are meaningful, pricing remains one of the most important factors for prospective buyers. In this guide, we'll break down the cost of every 2026 Tesla Model Y trim level and highlight what shoppers can expect to get for their money. All prices include a mandatory $1,390 destination fee and Tesla's $250 order fee.