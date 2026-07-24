- This year's model refresh ushers in styling updates, chassis tweaks and new tech.
- The Model Y continues to offer snappy acceleration, plenty of driving range, and a spacious interior.
- The Standard trim is new for 2026.
2026 Tesla Model Y Pricing: Here's What You'll Pay for Each Trim
Here's what it'll cost to put this wildly popular crossover EV in your driveway
The Model Y has been one of the automotive industry's biggest success stories since its debut in 2020. Tesla's compact electric SUV combines impressive driving range, a roomy cabin and generous cargo capacity in a package that's easy to live with every day. It also delivers quick acceleration and sharp handling that make it more enjoyable than many competing electric SUVs. Best of all, the Model Y offers all of those strengths at a relatively accessible price.
Tesla continues to build on the Model Y's winning formula with substantial updates for 2026. Many of these changes mirror those introduced on the refreshed 2025 Model 3. Revised styling, interior improvements, new technology and mechanical tweaks are all aimed at making the Model Y quieter, more comfortable and more refined.
While these updates are meaningful, pricing remains one of the most important factors for prospective buyers. In this guide, we'll break down the cost of every 2026 Tesla Model Y trim level and highlight what shoppers can expect to get for their money. All prices include a mandatory $1,390 destination fee and Tesla's $250 order fee.
Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (also called Standard): $41,630
The Model Y's new entry-level model prioritizes affordability but avoids giving up too much in the process. Powered by a single rear-mounted motor, the Standard model can reach 60 mph from a standstill in a respectable 6.8 seconds, according to Tesla's estimates, and it offers an EPA-estimated 321 miles of range when outfitted with the standard 18-inch wheels. Tesla also notes that the Model Y Standard can gain up to 160 miles of range in 15 minutes at a Supercharger station.
Power-adjustable heated front seats, a 16-inch central touchscreen infotainment display, three USB-C ports and a pair of wireless charging pads are all standard equipment, as is cloth and synthetic leather upholstery. LED headlights and a heated steering wheel are also part of the deal, along with a 30-day trial of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) tech. Standard driver assistance aids include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assistance and a blind-spot warning system.
Springing for all-wheel drive bumps the price up to $43,630. The standard equipment stays the same, but with the addition of a second electric motor up front, the Model Y's 0-60 mph time drops to a Tesla-estimated 4.6 seconds. Range is reduced to an EPA-estimated 294 miles, though, and 15 minutes spent plugged into a Supercharger will add up to 152 miles of range.
Model Y Premium RWD (also called Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive): $47,630
Like the Model Y Standard RWD, the Premium RWD model is equipped with a single motor in the rear. But with a larger battery pack on board, Tesla estimates that the Premium RWD is capable of reaching 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and can travel up to 357 miles on a charge when outfitted with its standard 19-inch wheels.
This model also features more advanced dampers for a smoother ride, a panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats with additional adjustability compared to the Model Y Standard's seats. Full synthetic leather upholstery is also on board, along with a premium audio system and an 8-inch touchscreen for second-row passengers. Other standard creature comforts include customizable ambient lighting, five USB-C ports, power-folding sideview mirrors and heated second-row seats.
Stepping up to the Premium AWD (also called Long Range All-Wheel Drive) matches the 0-60 mph performance of the Standard AWD, but range is reduced to an EPA-estimated 327 miles. Shoppers should also note that this upgrade costs twice as much for the Premium model, resulting in a base MSRP of $51,630.
Model Y Performance: $59,630
While this hot-rodded version of the Model Y demands a significant premium over other models, the price tag is largely justified by its capability and wide range of standard equipment.
The Model Y Performance includes all of the features found in the Premium AWD model but swaps in more powerful motors, a change that delivers a Tesla-estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds. That puts the Model Y Performance in contemporary sports car territory when judged by that measure. Tesla also estimates that this all-wheel-drive model can deliver up to 306 miles of range when outfitted with its standard 21-inch wheels, and the automaker says it can gain up to 144 miles of range in 15 minutes when plugged into a Supercharger.
This trim also boasts more aggressive bodywork, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, and front sport seats with thicker side bolsters for enhanced lateral support. It also features a two-way charging system that allows the vehicle to power 120-volt appliances and devices. The Tow package is included here as well, which adds a Class II hitch that enables the vehicle to tow up to 3,500 pounds. This package is a $1,000 option on all other Model Y trims.