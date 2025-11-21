High-quality ride

The Model Y Performance has a new adaptive suspension. Compared to the standard Model Y, there are stiffer sway bars and new bushings to help control the SUV's weight under aggressive driving. There are two suspension settings — Regular and Sport — and both are light-years better than what you got in the outgoing Model Y. In its Regular setting, the ride is a hair stiffer than what you're getting in the Model Y Premium, but it still deals with bumps, potholes and pavement expansion joints without any drama. For something with 21-inch wheels and pretty low-profile tires, the sense of road isolation is really impressive. And the cabin is whisper quiet, even at highway speeds.

This represents a complete turnaround from the last-generation Model Y. In fact, my biggest complaint about the new setup is that I wish the Sport setting dialed up the stiffness even more. The difference between the two settings isn't that noticeable, and on the winding roads south of San Francisco, California, I ended up wanting a bit more stiffness to counteract the body roll through tighter turns.

The same thing be said about the steering. The Model Y Performance has three settings — Light, Standard and Heavy — and I was hoping for more weight from the wheel across the board. The Y lacks the darty feeling of the Model 3 Performance. But Tesla says this was by design, to better match the suspension and the fact that the Model Y Performance has to do double duty as a family car, not just a performance car.