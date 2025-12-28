It's not that you're locked out of using your phone in a Tesla. There's Bluetooth, of course, and Tesla includes its own version of many of the apps on your phone. If you have an iPhone like me, you can log into your Apple account and use the Apple Music and Podcast apps, along with Spotify and a handful of others. But that's it; if you want to use navigation or text messaging, you'll be using Tesla's tech. As for making phone calls, there's good ol' Bluetooth.

Share your maps

Thanks to Tesla's excellent in-house navigation system, maps are the least compromised function compared to full smartphone integration. The sharp and clear map is easy to navigate through pinching and swiping, but most importantly, it integrates with Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode, which itself is an incredible technology. Programming a destination with natural speech is usually easy, although like every other voice-programmable system, it got hung up on my street's weird name.



The biggest downside is favorite places. My Apple and Google Maps are littered with saved places, and there's no easy way to permanently import them to Tesla's nav system. Instead, you send a destination link to the car. It's straightforward enough: Select a saved place, tap the "Share" icon, and send it to the car, similar to what you'd do if you were sending the link to a friend. You'll need the Tesla app for it to work, of course. If you save destinations on the Tesla, those aren't available on your phone's maps.



I'm not a fan of extra steps, but I didn't mind so much in this case since it allowed the use of Tesla's Full Self-Driving.

Communication breakdown

Tesla uses Bluetooth for phone calls and texting, and for the former, it's similar to every Bluetooth system in the past 20 years. You can see recent calls, so if you need to return a phone call from an otherwise unfamiliar number, you can just tap the screen. It's not as simple as CarPlay, but it didn't feel as limiting as some of the other features.



You can receive and send text messages using voice-to-text in the Model Y, and it displays the chat on-screen. It's also pretty good at reading incoming texts. Aside from that, it's severely limited compared to CarPlay.