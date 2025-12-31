- The Model 3 Standard is the least expensive version of Tesla's least expensive car.
- In the Edmunds EV Range Test, we managed a better result than the car's EPA estimate.
- The Tesla's efficiency and charging data are also pretty good for a sub-$40,000 EV.
The 2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard Drove 339 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test
In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the base Model 3 beat its EPA estimate — and the new Model Y Standard too
The Model 3 Standard is the newest version of Tesla's small electric sedan, designed to give customers the best bang for their buck — well, as long as you're willing to give up some creature comforts. But one thing you won't have to give up is good range: In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Standard drove 339 miles, beating its EPA estimate and also besting the Model Y Standard. Let's break down what that means for the cheapest Tesla you can buy.
Far, but not the farthest
The EPA rates the Model 3 Standard at 321 miles of range, so our 339-mile showing is quite good. That’s a 5.6% improvement, which is a higher percentage than anything we've seen from a Model 3 thus far. That said, the new Standard is not the longest-range Model 3 — that title still belongs to the 2021 Model 3 Long Range and its 345-mile performance.
On our test, the Model 3 Standard's battery used 23 kWh of energy per 100 miles of driving, which is slightly better than its EPA-projected 24 kWh rating. That efficiency figure is close to that of the new Mercedes CLA EV that we just tested, which also used roughly 23 kWh per 100 miles. Keep in mind that CLA also managed 434 miles of range, which is a huge increase over that of the cheapest Tesla Model 3. Granted, you’ll be paying more for the Merc.
As we noted in our first drive review, the Model 3 Standard feels like less of a compromise than the Model Y Standard. The 3 Standard has plenty of power and good handling. Pair that with the solid range, and you have one of the best values in the EV game at the moment.
Fast-ish charging
We also put the Model 3 Standard through the Edmunds EV Charging Test, which demonstrates just how fast an EV can fill its battery. It performed at an average rate of 89 kW, or 387 miles per charging hour. To put that into perspective, the Model 3 Long Range from 2024 hit 109 kW or 456 miles per charging hour. So the cheapest Model 3 is definitely slower — we estimate it would take an extra few minutes to juice up from 10% to 80% compared to more expensive Model 3s. You can determine whether or not that's a huge deal.
With a rating of 387 miles per charging hour, the Model 3 Standard won't finish anywhere near our top 10 fastest-charging EVs, including the new Mercedes CLA. But when you consider its sub-$40,000 price tag, its fast-charging capabilities line up with those of alternatives like the Nissan Leaf and Volvo EX30.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees. All of this most accurately represents the real-world driving that owners do day to day.