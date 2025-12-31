The 2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard Drove 339 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test

The Model 3 Standard is the newest version of Tesla's small electric sedan, designed to give customers the best bang for their buck — well, as long as you're willing to give up some creature comforts. But one thing you won't have to give up is good range: In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Standard drove 339 miles, beating its EPA estimate and also besting the Model Y Standard. Let's break down what that means for the cheapest Tesla you can buy.

Far, but not the farthest

The EPA rates the Model 3 Standard at 321 miles of range, so our 339-mile showing is quite good. That’s a 5.6% improvement, which is a higher percentage than anything we've seen from a Model 3 thus far. That said, the new Standard is not the longest-range Model 3 — that title still belongs to the 2021 Model 3 Long Range and its 345-mile performance.

On our test, the Model 3 Standard's battery used 23 kWh of energy per 100 miles of driving, which is slightly better than its EPA-projected 24 kWh rating. That efficiency figure is close to that of the new Mercedes CLA EV that we just tested, which also used roughly 23 kWh per 100 miles. Keep in mind that CLA also managed 434 miles of range, which is a huge increase over that of the cheapest Tesla Model 3. Granted, you’ll be paying more for the Merc.

As we noted in our first drive review, the Model 3 Standard feels like less of a compromise than the Model Y Standard. The 3 Standard has plenty of power and good handling. Pair that with the solid range, and you have one of the best values in the EV game at the moment.