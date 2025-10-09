A proper Tesla experience

In our first drive review of the 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard, I noted just how different the Y feels compared to the Premium alternative. The Model 3 has had similar revisions — namely the downgrading of the suspension dampers — but the impact is much less significant.

The Model 3 is a sedan rather than an SUV. At the risk of sounding geeky, this means the center of gravity is lower and it's easier to stop the car's body from leaning in a corner. As a result, it's easier to achieve a good ride quality without unduly compromising the handling response.

If you enjoy driving, the Model 3 Standard is much more engaging than the equivalent Model Y. Moreover, it still feels like a traditional Tesla. The trademark direct steering response — turn the wheel and the car reacts instantly — is still present and correct, and there's little roll through corners. It still feels like a sporty sedan. Nor is this at the expense of an uncomfortable ride quality. This is a refined family car.