Subtle aesthetic changes

Whereas the Tesla Model Y Standard looks significantly different from its more expensive siblings, the changes to the 3 are modest. The only telltale clue is the new aerodynamic wheel covers, which are a nod to those on the Cybertruck. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard, or you can choose optional ($1,500) 19-inch wheels. Gray paint is standard on the Standard, with only white ($1,000) and metallic black ($1,500) available as options.

More change inside

The changes inside are also subtle. The cupholders in the center console are now exposed rather than hidden under a cover. The seats now feature cloth trim alongside vegan leather, but neither of these changes diminishes the perception of quality.

In the Model Y, the cost-cutting is self-evident, but that's not really the case in the Model 3. The door pockets — which are hard plastic in the Standard Y — are still carpet-lined in the 3, and the panoramic glass roof is unchanged. The upmarket, minimalist vibe is still present and correct.