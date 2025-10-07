- The Model 3 Standard is the cheapest Tesla at $38,630 including destination.
- $5,500 cheaper than the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Premium.
- Changes are more modest than the updates to the Model Y Standard.
2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard First Look: Is the Cheapest Tesla the Best Value?
The less expensive Model 3 costs $38,630 and doesn't feel noticeably cheaper
It’s hard to overestimate the importance of the new Tesla Model 3 Standard. Priced from $38,630 including destination, it's the cheapest car in Tesla's lineup by some distance and is tasked with seducing a new generation of customers. On sale now, it rivals Hyundai's soon-to-be updated Ioniq 6 sedan and similarly priced SUVs such as the Chevy Equinox EV.
Subtle aesthetic changes
Whereas the Tesla Model Y Standard looks significantly different from its more expensive siblings, the changes to the 3 are modest. The only telltale clue is the new aerodynamic wheel covers, which are a nod to those on the Cybertruck. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard, or you can choose optional ($1,500) 19-inch wheels. Gray paint is standard on the Standard, with only white ($1,000) and metallic black ($1,500) available as options.
More change inside
The changes inside are also subtle. The cupholders in the center console are now exposed rather than hidden under a cover. The seats now feature cloth trim alongside vegan leather, but neither of these changes diminishes the perception of quality.
In the Model Y, the cost-cutting is self-evident, but that's not really the case in the Model 3. The door pockets — which are hard plastic in the Standard Y — are still carpet-lined in the 3, and the panoramic glass roof is unchanged. The upmarket, minimalist vibe is still present and correct.
In common with the Model Y, the steering column now adjusts manually rather than electrically, and the seats are now controlled through the touchscreen rather than by physical buttons. The seven-speaker audio system is the same as that found in the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Premium, so no reduction there.
In the rear, the entertainment screen is gone, which displeases my kids but delights me. It's replaced by some manually controlled air vents and a couple of USB-C outlets. Curiously, Tesla has retained double-glazing for the windows of front seat occupants but not those in the rear. It remains to be seen whether this change will have a significant impact on road and wind noise for those in the back seat.
And that's about it. The front trunk — heavily revised and downgraded in the Model Y — is untouched in the Model 3 and is thus much more useful.
Reduced performance, but not by much
The Model 3 Standard has a smaller battery than the Premium, which impacts acceleration and range. The rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Standard isn't as quick as the equivalent Premium, but the difference isn't huge. Tesla claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds for the Premium and 5.8 seconds for the Standard, which is surely plenty quick enough for a family sedan.
The smaller battery also has an impact on range. According to the EPA, the Premium version should achieve 363 miles on a full charge, versus a still healthy 321 miles for the Standard, figures that we look forward to verifying in the Edmunds EV Range Test. Those figures fall to 343 miles and 303 miles, respectively, if you opt for the larger 19-inch wheels.
The fancy (and expensive) suspension damping on the latest Model 3 is ditched in favor of a more conventional system, and it remains to be seen what impact that will have on the ride and handling.
The stalk is back!
I've spent a lot of time talking about what's been removed, but how about what's been added? All but the most diehard Tesla fanatics will be thrilled to hear that the unloved steering wheel indicator buttons have been replaced by a column stalk. The sheer joy of being able to signal effectively in a Model 3 again should not be underestimated. Debuting on the Standard, the stalk will feature on all 2026 model year cars.
Surely it's a better value than the Model Y Standard?
Sitting alongside the newly renamed Premium and Performance models, the Standard seeks to fuse the best attributes of the Model 3 with a more affordable price point. It's $5,500 cheaper than the Premium version, which is somewhat baffling when compared with the Model Y.
The changes for the 3 are much less extensive than they are for the Y, but the price differential is higher: $5,500 vs. $5,000. I was told this is the result of the way the cars are assembled, but it still leaves the Model 3 Standard looking like a much better value than the Model Y.
Photos by Alistair Weaver